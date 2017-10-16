A few of you have asked about Trump decertifying the Iran deal. I think it is a big mistake, keeping in mind the old chess maxim “The threat is stronger than the execution.” If we slap them, they slap us back by doing something like, say, green-lighting the Iraqi invasion of Kurdistan. Whatever next level of escalation we might consider, I don’t think it would do us much good.
That said, I find most defenses of the Iran deal shocking in their naivete or perhaps self-deception. The deal didn’t do much good in the first place, and came to pass because the Europeans weren’t going to uphold the previous sanctions anyway. As it stands, the Iranians continue to enrich uranium and develop and test long-range missiles, and they could buy a bomb from North Korea as quickly as it would take to deliver the package. Furthermore, they still support terrorism on a large scale, talk gleefully about the destruction of Israel, and in general their citizenry favors the idea of the government having nuclear weapons. They simply decided that a slower path toward nuclear weapons, rooted in stronger international economic relations, was in their national interest. However much you think they have or have not violated the formal terms of the treaty, they’re using the treaty to get a better, richer, and more stable version of nuclear weapons. Israel and Saudi Arabia, the two countries that don’t have the luxury of wishful thinking on these issues, understand this quite well.
The thing is, Trump’s action won’t change any of this, and will only make us seem less reliable, should someday further action be required. It is a foolish, high time preference move, but those who support it — Trump included — often have a better understanding of the underlying realities than do the critics.
Disappointed in this. No Straussian reading? No long range reading of tit for tat negotiations? Someone mailed it in.
+1 If you have an interest in game theory, there is No next period thinking in Tyler’s comment. It assumes that when the agreement ends that there will be no further negotiations prior to that or that Iran will not have more to lose as it gets more integrated in the world economy.
The problem is that nuclear technology is over 70 years old, and there are many just as effective ways that exist to wreck destruction on a society without them. Weapons evolve. The better solution is to try to integrate Iran in the world community so they have something that can be lost if they become an economic isolate.
The problems with the “deal” is it guarantees Iran gets the bomb. Iran getting the bomb guarantees nuclear war between Iran and Israel. It does not require any oversight that they even abide by the “deal”. But it rewards them with trillions of dollars and the ability to trade with every nation and buy whatever they need including war making materials. It is almost as though Obama wanted Iran to get the bomb and make war on Israel. .
Sure sure. Just like Indian and Pakistan have nuked each other since getting the bomb. And North Korea has used their nukes several times since getting them, what, ten years ago?
But women can drive in Iran.
Yeah. In Israel too. Even transgenders. And they also can become pop stars and win musical prizes.
“If we slap them, they slap us back by doing something like, say, green-lighting the invasion of Kurdistan.”
You mean their invasion of Kurdistan or someone else’s? They will never invade: it’s true that they aren’t very bright, but they aren’t neocons.
Presumably the Iraqi government’s invasion of Kurdistan. This is happening right now by the way.
If you are referring to Iraq’s invasion of Kurdistan, why wouldn’t they green-light it? Their position on the issue has always been clear.
To keep the focus on ISIS?
Because their proxies in Iraq may not be strong enough to finish the task, particularly if the US sides with the Kurds?
To prevent inflaming their own Kurdish problems?
There are lots of reasons why Iran would not want Baghdad to press the issue at the moment, even though they share the same preferences. In fact, until now, they have not green-lit it. What changed in the last week or so?
The problem is pretty simple- if a country like Iran wants to develop nuclear weapons, there is nothing one can do to stop it short of military action, and not even that is a guarantee against it happening. The deal made by Obama is the simple recognition of this fact. Trump is offering nothing new, either. We will simply have to accept that more and more countries will have nuclear weapons in the future.
We are trapped. It would take another great war to prevent the risk of a great war. A madman’s bargain. And so we slide along a less mad path. We can’t (or shouldn’t) kill thousands (or millions) while peace (even with siloed bombs) is still an option.
Speaking of people getting it wrong though ..
http://www.newsweek.com/republicans-want-trump-go-war-north-korea-kim-jong-un-attacks-us-new-poll-683826
Perhaps Tyler’s framing is misplaced.
>>>> “We are trapped”
“We” (American Public) are not trapped. We need simply cease molesting all those foreign nations with our foolish politicians and military legions. We-Americans must — mind our own (peaceful) business.
There are no U.S. strategic interests whatsoever in the MidEast or Irag. U.S. has been clumsily intervening over there for two generations — with terrible results and endless bloody conflict guaranteed if that course is continued.
Nobody is ever “trapped” if they can simply turn around and go home.
Path dependency is a thing.
You know the Carter Doctrine?
It would be a very different world if, in response to 70s fuel crises, the US had said “we will buy oil on the open market, citizens plan as you will.”
That would have been the moment to say “no blood directly or indirectly for oil.”
Now, as Borjigid says, path dependence. Maybe we can’t walk away until we are all driving electric cars. Because right now “cheap gas” is an implied guarantee.
…total nonsense — plenty of oil-sellers outside the MidEast; might even be some oil here in U.S.
The US government’s view of history:
https://history.state.gov/milestones/1969-1976/oil-embargo
As far as today? I think coal rollers will demand war before accepting a Prius.
We obviously can’t stop Iran from getting nukes if they really want them, but that doesn’t mean we have to green-light a 10 year plan. If Iran pushes for nukes and starts testing them, then they get more sanctions (like North Korea is now). Iran CLEARLY does not want this, because they could’ve already HAD the ability to develop nukes by the time they designed the deal. They specifically created a bunch of highly enriched uranium and stopped enriching it in order to get a better deal.
As it is, we have to rebuild the sanctions at the end of the 10 year window, starting from scratch, enshrining that Iran has total right to its own enrichment technology. Can kicked down the road, with the US bargaining from an even weaker position.
Are you forgetting Stuxnet? We really did not “green light” anything.
Interesting in retrospect. Who blew the whistle on Stuxnet?
Kaspersky Labs.
Cyberwar indeed.
Anyway, recognizing limits is not greenlighting.
To a sane person, not a madman, or a sociopath, risking high fatalities.
What if the “critics” are only lazily believing the US foreign policy community?
Should we now call this trust of in-domain expertise wrong? Fault it more than people who, as you say, study then fail?
” US foreign policy community …. in-domain expertise”
To whom are you referring?
Any number of past diplomats, Republican and Democrat, have called for approval WITH continued pressure.
http://foreignpolicy.com/2017/09/26/the-myth-of-a-better-iran-deal/
“The threat is stronger than the execution.”
Check is always stronger than checkmate? #
‘and they could buy a bomb from North Korea as quickly as it would take to deliver the package’
Assuming nothing happened to the package along the way. The Russians, to give one very concrete example, have zero interest in a nuclear armed Iran in the neighborhood. The list is quite long, actually – Israel, KSA, USA, Turkey are easy picks, along with just about every other nation who already owns nuclear weapons.
If they’re going to do it anyway, why not try to improve relations, and work to get them to play nice with the Saudis and Israel.
Is it really impossible for these countries to ever live in peace? It’s so hard for me to understand the antipathy between Saudi Arabia and Iran. I know it’s religious, and involves both sides thinking they’re better than the other, but can’t we get beyond this at some point? You could have said the same thing about France and Germany 100 years ago, and now they get along great.
Does it really take a disastrous war for two sides to finally give up trying to own the other?
>work to get them to play nice with the Saudis and Israel
Hi — listen, we’re going to need you to stay off the internet. At least until you are old enough to drive. Thanks so much!
All Islamic terrorism in America and Europe has been Sunnis.
Iran is Shia. They don’t like Sunnis.
ISIS is funded by Saudia Arabia, and the US is friendly with Saudi Arabia.
Iran is only called a sponsor of terrorism in the West because of the alliance between Saudi Arabia and Israel. see: https://consortiumnews.com/2015/04/15/did-money-seal-israeli-saudi-alliance/
+1.
Perhaps the AMIA bombing of Buenos Aires with its 85 dead is not terrorism for you? For it clearly Hezbollah operated, and Hezbollah is strongly supported by Iran.
It is true that Iran is Shia, and that most of the problem sthe western world (and the world at large) has with Muslim expansionism is with Sunnis, and that some realpolitik thinking may convince us to support Shia groups or countries in order to weaken the Sunni coalition. After all, that was W. Bush did when they overthrow Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein to let the Shia majority in Iraq self-govern. But this won’t make true assertion like “Iran doesn’t support terrorism”.
Iran is much less of a danger to the world than Saudi Arabia.
The only reason Trump wants to end the Iran deal is because Obama was one of its architects.
The current Iranian government does not talk gleefully about the destruction of Israel. Only its previous extremist government does.
My neighbor is a convicted murderer who wants to buy a bazooka to kill the guy across the street. But it’s expensive and he’s poor so I’ve decided to help him out with his finances if he promises to be nice. Yeah, I know, he keeps promising to kill the guy and I know he is secretly buying bazooka parts and other neighbors are now looking to buy bazookas for their own protection, but honestly, what else could I do?
You live next to Saudi Arabia?
My neighbor is a convicted murderer who already has a bazooka to kill the guy across the street, but its currently disassembled. I don’t want him to assemble the bazooka and kill my neighbor, so I offered to find him a job and return some money that I stole from him in return for him giving me some of the bazooka parts. Etc etc etc.
Metaphors are actually not particularly persuasive.
Metaphors are especially unpersausive when they come from a guy who clearly has no idea what he’s talking about.
I could have done without all this “neighbor” stuff. I feel dumber for having read it.
Neighborhoods have laws binding public safety. Countries, literally as far apart as they can be on a globe, have only spheres of influence.
Iran already has a job and it involves killing people as the world’s number one sponsor of terrorism.
The “stolen” money was assets frozen when the Iranian revolution overthrew the shah and held hundreds of Americans hostage. Maybe America can find some stuff owed to ISIS fighters and ensure we haven’t “stolen” that too.
And, pay attention, Iran is still assembling the bazooka. That’s the fundamental point.
I tried to simplify the issue to illustrate how ridiculous this deal was, but really, how do you top the reality of rewarding a country run by fanatics, that routinely chants Death to America, with fresh ability to raise cash for their violent predispositions.
Your posts are consistently drivel. I mean mine are often meant to be idiotic on purpose but you’re actually trying to be serious.
See, that’s a comment that might actually be persuasive! You’ve got facts and even a thesis in there.
… and the U.S. Government overthrew the democratically elected government of Iran in the 1950’s and installed the dictator Shah
Would you be upset if Iran had ousted President Eisenhower and installed their own guy here?
Go back further. The British set the borders, because oil.
“Iran already has a job and it involves killing people as the world’s number one sponsor of terrorism.”
For example, 9-11, ISIS, Taliban, Al Qaeda, Sunni terrorism in Iraq, Africa, Pakistan, India… Oh, no wait. It is another oil-producing country tht sponsors it. If America were serious about opposing terrorism, would America’s number one ally be the biggest sponsor of terrorism?
The threat is only stronger than the execution if the opponent believes the threat is genuine. If the opponent doesn’t believe the threat, or worse doesn’t care, then there is no threat.
Iran is amidst cultural death throes. The significance of that culture lies in the almost mythical era of Xerxes and Cyrus and the decayed Islamic caliphate. They’ve been inconsequential on the international stage for hundreds of years. The threat, or even execution, of nuclear war can’t revive their moribund and increasingly irrelevant culture, which survives only because modernity hasn’t allowed them to be overrun by their neighbors.
But then why does the FP establishment expend so much energy obsessing about them?
It does not occur to you that in the grand scheme of things, foreign policy “energy” is pretty damned cheap?
It occurs to me that most foreign policy has the number one goal of keeping as many in the foreign policy establishment well employed at think-tanks and the like, and advancing national interests are a far, far secondary goal.
Cheap at half the price.
That’s absurd, the modern nation of Iran has virtually nothing to do with Xerxes and Cyrus, no more so than Tunisia is the heir of Carthage. Their self-identity is based in large part on religion (a religion that began like a thousand years after Xerxes and Cyrus).
That said, I find most defenses of the Iran deal shocking in their naivete or perhaps self-deception. The deal didn’t do much good in the first place, and came to pass because the Europeans weren’t going to uphold the previous sanctions anyway.
So Obama had two choices:
1) Let Europe and China leave the sanctions with nothing.
2) Or sign a deal that gives us verification for the next 15 years.
It seems like Obama chose wisely on poor choices. And isn’t a lot of government work?
While trying to contain NK through various forms of pressure to agree to a deal to denuclearize, we are badgering a country that agreed to ramp down its program and is by all accounts complying with that agreement. How does this renewed focus on Iran help at all with having diplomatic credibility while dealing with NK (at least, “until the first bomb drops”)?
Every republican member of the congress voted again the deal. It should come as no surprise that the republicans now repeal the deal.
They believed that with proper application of force that they could get a better deal. Likely they were right.
Iran did just sanction its women to compete in international weightlifting. So there’s that.
Soon, women will be able to drive in Saudi Arabi, maybe.
Biggest takeaway from this news story is that people will literally pretend to have an opinion on *anything*.
>those who support it — Trump included — often have a better understanding of the underlying realities than do the critics.
This is really all you needed to say.
Virtually all of Israel’s defence establishment want to stay with the agreement; Netanyahu always at odds with them is on his own in this