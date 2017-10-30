Fed and Circuses

That is my latest Bloomberg column, here is one paragraph:
Enter Trump, master impresario and provocateur. By thinking out loud about the post and the candidates so much, polling both a group of assembled senators and TV anchor Lou Dobbs, and by teasing the audience with the final pick, Trump is removing that elevated air from the Fed. I am reminded not only of today’s reality TV, but also the older show “The Dating Game” and the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie “The Running Man.” Whether we are consciously aware of the shift in our perspective or not, we are likely to think of the future Fed with less of that mysterious aura surrounding it. It will instead seem like the result of an undignified competition for victory and status.
…he’ll let social media and the public debate do his dirty work of politicization for him, with perhaps a jab of his own thrown in from Twitter. Because the Fed will no longer be above the fray.
Do read the whole thing, and by the way here is Arnie’s 1973 appearance on The Dating Game.
“The Fed has been a kind of Mount Olympus or high priestly caste. Perhaps the Fed has not always used that influence for the better (recall Greenspan’s easy money decision in 2001, or the lead-up to the financial crisis), but this arrangement is better than the president and Congress calling more of the shots.”
Straussian reading: Democracy has failed, technocratic dictatorship is the future, and you’re gonna love it.
An oligarchy is most often not a technocracy.
Perhaps Tr*mp is all about removing the air of credibility from government. Including himself as President. A quasi-libertarian position?
Only Caligula could elevate a horse to a Senator… or did he lower the senate to that of a horse?
“…we are likely to think of the future Fed with less of that mysterious aura surrounding it.”
Similar to the extravagant ceremonial rites of the Catholic church being reformed to the plain exercises of the Protestant/Puritan sects.
“Trump is removing that elevated air from the Fed.” Are you referring to his not re-nominating Yellen? I think the Fed accomplished that feat many years ago.
Regarding “politicization” that ship went down the ways many years ago.
To be fair, today everything is politicized.
No! Wait! It’s not politicization if you like the nominee and when Democrats politicize the Fed.
It appears that guess Trump trashing is a form of media “tenure” – job security.
“Trump is removing that elevated air from the Fed.”
You wrote that as if it were a bad thing.
Thinking about the movie, “The Wizard of Oz.” I see a clique of unelected, unsupervised Ivy League PhD’s secretly pushing and pulling levers just like the Oz wizard in the green suit behind the green curtain.
For you academics, Trump and his voters believe da Fed wields too much coercion over American economic life.
America has gone to the dogs (at least, it is the translation Google offers to “degringolar”). The most influential ideologies niw are Trumpian fascism and Bernie’s communism (Clintonian cronism per si doesn’t count as an ideology qua ideology). America became Weimar Germany, where a group of bizarre conservatives try to hold the power against the attack of radical leftists. Is Trump the Hindemburg of our days (the Marshall/president, not the doomed airship)? What will come after Trump? What rough beast, its hour come round at last, slouches towards Bethlehem to be born. Only time will tell.
That’s a weird column. Maybe we should wait and see who he nominates before writing our awesome takedown.
I mean, Gorscuh seems like a pretty good choice, and that happened in The Age of It’s All About Trump.
We believe in institutions because they support order and stability, the alternative being chaos. It’s true that I have been critical of an economic policy that relies on rising asset prices for economic growth, not as a criticism of the Fed but an acknowledgment that the Fed is the only institution that is sufficiently independent of politics that it has been willing to implement the only measures it has authority to implement in order to achieve its dual mandate of full employment and stable prices. Without the Fed and its independence and credibility, we would most likely be deep in another economic depression. I read this morning that Powell is the front-runner (ahead of Taylor). But whomever Trump chooses, the circus is diminishing the Fed and its credibility.
What if the Fed’s independence is more a function of hierarchies and organization within the federal government, rather than mystery surrounding the nomination process? Whatever the end result of Trump’s fed chair selection process, the new Fed chair will enjoy the same budget independence, lack of oversight, and unilateral powers as all of their predecessors.
I happened on The Running Man the other day when I was looking for something to watch. It’s free on Vudu right now. I did not remember that it was set in 2017.
One thing I like about that old style hero movie compared to today is the lack of self doubt. Ben Richards never goes through any self imposed angst. He’s the good guy, he acts like the good guy, he takes out the bad guys, and never looks back.
Only elitist economists think that the Fed is above the fray and immune to politics.
Monetary policy is the domain of Congress. Says so in the constitution. Congress has delegated the authority to the Fed. But the Fed is only a few (more?) mistakes away from having it taking away. In some sense, appointing Taylor (who no doubt would impose strict rules) would be a recognition that the Fed has made a lot of mistakes, and that its discretion needs to be removed.
Ironic in my mind that conservative economists who believe in the wisdom of markets think that the Fed chair should be a technocrat. The Fed chair has enough power, it probably should be its own elected position.
So, no, the Fed chair is not “above the fray.”
Whether we are consciously aware of the shift in our perspective or not, we are likely to think of the future Fed with less of that mysterious aura surrounding it. It will instead seem like the result of an undignified competition for victory and status…
Or perhaps it will seem like a bizarre aberration, like the Trump presidency itself ?
One can hope.