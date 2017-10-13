Friday assorted links

1.Yuval Levin on the new Trump health care changes. Here is more from Timothy Jost.

2. Somebody should consider this picture. Trump is not entirely wrong on this one.

3. “…the number of disabled workers has now fallen for two straight years after rising every year since 1983.”

4. Maria Konnikova on Betsy Levy Paluck on how social norms change.

5. Lithuania fact of the day.

6. What would happen if the United States withdrew from NAFTA? (NYT)