Friday assorted links

1.Yuval Levin on the new Trump health care changes. Here is more from Timothy Jost.
2. Somebody should consider this picture. Trump is not entirely wrong on this one.
3. “…the number of disabled workers has now fallen for two straight years after rising every year since 1983.”
4. Maria Konnikova on Betsy Levy Paluck on how social norms change.
6. What would happen if the United States withdrew from NAFTA? (NYT)
2. Some people imagine a smarter version of what Trump said, but not one of them would have said it just as Trump did, and put their name on it.
I, for instance, would be happy to look at debt to GDP ratios, or debt to national wealth ratios, but that’s not what Trump did. He said government debt “was reduced” by what is in private citizens pockets.
That is a dangerous idea, essentially casting in stone the old warning that current debt is future tax, to be taken/paid later.
But wait, if we only owe the government debt to ourselves, and our wealth in the stock market has gone up more than that, then he is right!
#2 – To a degree, Trump is right and Krugman is wrong: money is green, as Trump says. The big debate about the sustainability of the Fed deficit is all about how smooth a transition between debt and equity, if you think about it. Worse case, to pay off any Federal debt, Americans could sell off their assets to foreigners. It would be a ‘hard landing’ but it would work. Ricardo equivalence and all that (or it’s opposite).
A positive review of Knausgaard’s “Autumn”
http://this-space.blogspot.nl/2017/10/time-and-unthinkable.html
4. “On November 18, 2016, ten days after Donald Trump won the Presidential election, graffiti appeared on a Brooklyn Heights playground named after Adam Yauch, a founding member of the Beastie Boys. Yauch, who died in 2012, was Jewish; a vandal had spray-painted two swastikas on the equipment and, beneath them, had written, “Go Trump.” The incident received national attention not just for its hateful nature but because it happened in a liberal enclave.”
Reminds me of how they were shocked that the most
hoaxeshate incidents after the election occurred in liberal Oregon. I wasn’t.
http://www.wweek.com/news/2017/03/23/oregonians-are-reporting-more-hate-and-bias-crimes-than-anyone-in-u-s/
” To me, though, one of the most disturbing aspects wasn’t the swastikas themselves but the fact that they had been drawn incorrectly—one was backward and the other was misshapen. Apparently, the person engaging in hate speech didn’t know what a Nazi swastika looked like.”
That same thing happened to famous hate crime victim Morton Downy Jr:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Morton_Downey_Jr.