Friday assorted links

1. p.11 lists where various countries are on the Laffer Curve (pdf).
2. Is “loss aversion” even true?
3. The guy who quit showering.
4. “I am selling my reservation that I personally made last year for the delivery of a new Tesla Model 3.”
5. Henry Farrell interviews Steve Teles.
6. Tracking deregulation in the Trump era.
7. This study shows police body cameras don’t matter so much (NYT). And the myth of Fed independence (NYT).
#3 really? Making 6900 out of 1000?
#3 – stop showering – I’ve done this too, out of laziness, since I have no need to impress people (I’m filthy rich) and it’s not true that for a sexually active male you stop smelling after a while. It gets so bad, after a couple of weeks, that your own reek turns you off. Also on occasion you develop small white warts that have to be removed by a dermatologist, contact warts (forget the scientific name).
Author of #3: “Because, evolutionarily, why would we be so disgusting that we need constant cleaning?” – because, according to some biologists, humans reek so bad that other animals say: ‘That’s a bad, bad, animal to smell so bad and not care; therefore I must stay away from it’. By contrast, many herbivores smell like roses, or smell not so bad, since they must camouflage their odor profile from predators. Garter snakes, skunks, bombardier beetles and other animals emit a foul chemical for similar reasons.
Bonus trivia: the ancient Greeks and Romans were cleaner than modern humans, at least the wealthy ones, since they used olive oil to scrap stuff off their skin (soap is a Celtic invention) and then took a bath. A modern soap, shampoo and shower cannot get you as clean.
Do skunks smell bad to other skunks?
Wouldn’t it be even more advantageous for predators to smell nice? What happens if your prey gets downwind of you?
Based on the legal language of the Tesla Reservation, you may soon find that you no longer have one to sell. https://insideevs.com/selling-tesla-model-3-reservation/
Perhaps to maintain the resell value? There’s a legal doctrine that you can resell any item you own (including software) for any price the owner wants, but, if the item is leased (rented) rather than sold, you cannot.
BTW Netflix, Redbox, others have taken advantage of this legal loophole to ‘rent’ videos for cheap, but IMO they have not been called on it by studios and the MPAA (briefly they threatened Redbox but settled) and it’s never been really litigated, since clearly IMO Netflix is not ‘selling’ their videos by mail, even though they technically pretend to.
2. Authors of loss aversion critique don’t even cite Tanaka Camerer Nguyen 2010 aer field experimental evidence of loss aversion. I don’t think they really understand the literature. Their lit review looks selective and out of date. Their argument may be valid for some experimental settings as used in marketing. But not in general.
Yeah, it’s a bizarre lit review focused on psychology and marketing papers, and misses the multitude of great field papers on this, like the one you mention, as well as Rees-Jones on the income tax and Genesove and Meyer on house sales.
4. $6,900 on top of the purchase price for the vehicle? Do I have that right? Didn’t the DeLorean sell above the list price when first introduced? I’ve watched one of those auto auction shows on television and don’t get why one car sells for a few thousand and another for hundreds of thousands. It’s not the quality that accounts for the disparity in prices, it’s the expectation of a bigger fool.
#3: “Because, evolutionarily, why would we be so disgusting that we need constant cleaning?”
I look forward to his follow up article, “I quit wiping after my #2’s and life continued.”
Because, evolutionarily, why would we have teeth that need constant cleaning?
4-Tesla is still a lot of hype. When will they actually get to mass production ?The Chevy Bolt may be the electric car to buy. WSJ is reviewing it today
https://www.wsj.com/articles/chevy-bolt-meet-the-first-practical-mass-market-electric-vehicle-1508433885
The Bolt may be the best electric car, but at almost 40K it is still functionally useless for the real world. I can get a 2017 Toyota Yaris for 16k. 24k of gas at 2.40/gal at 33mpg is 330,000miles. Ignoring all costs except purchase price and gas, one would have to drive 330k miles to break even.
One can quibble about the details, or morality, or doing it for earth/children/flying monkeys, but electric are still beat by ICE.
That said, if I could afford a Model X, I’d have one.
#2 Guaranteed to be complete hokum. Loss aversion is very real for large numbers of people (probably a global majority) and the significant things in peoples’ lives such as jobs, cars, residency and also romantic relationships. On a micro level according to what the “consumer psychologists” say who cares.
#3 I have traveled the world more times than I can count for business and pleasure and had in person interactions with people that lack adequate access to hygiene and showers in certain places, despite a desire to wash regularly. “Why don’t we quit showering?”………………….no.
#7 This is my shocked face. I remember when these proposals first started about 2 years and I was and still am all for them because if anything, they will leave a record of the assailants bad behavior more often than not. After viewing numerous body camera videos, I view body cameras favorably as a defense for law enforcement against the post-interaction claims made by most perpetrators. Every officer should be required to wear one and the post-interaction videos made public for every occurrence. I guarantee the ratio of justifiable versus unjustifiable police v. citizen interaction will be 1000 to 1.
1. Somethings not right here. Trump says the U.S. has the highest tax rates. Either the author of the study is lying or Trump is lying. Which is it?
#6. Why do trade barriers not count as “regulation” in the Trump universe?
3. I recall a study of the undergarments and cleaning habits of the aristocracy in Elizabethan England (I believe) – they rarely took baths. They wore linen undergarments and would mildly rub their skin with them. The finding was that it worked pretty well to inhibit body odor. Does Cowen use the Elizabethan method (linen undergarments) or the modern method (a shower)?
#3. I enjoy showering. A hot bath is relaxing. You aren’t required to soap up your whole body or hair every time.
Some of the new women’s hairstyles involving braids positively require that you refrain from doing so. That doesn’t prevent you from enjoying a shower. Shower caps were invented for a reason.
#7 – Police body cameras don’t matter so much. I have heard there’s a police tradition, I think it’s universal, of letting a bad guy you shot bleed out by taking your sweet time to get medical assistance, so probably police videos will capture some of this in the future. A form of street rough justice. Happens all the time, including famous instances like the Hollywood body armor robbery, which settled out of court with the next of kin.
#7: an academic or journalist who uses the character string ‘the myth of’ in their title is engaged in a histrionic and self-aggrandizing exercise.