Friday assorted links

1. Do robot women prefer human fashion stylists?
2. Good or bad?: cancer patients making their own immunotherapy treatments.
3. Do people have more sympathy for puppies than adult humans?
5. Are concussion lawsuits coming to youth football?
6. Are people losing interest in the Beatles?
3. Yes.
4. Free yourself. Just give it away.
5. Yes
6. They broke up what, 50 years ago? Half are dead. The original fans are dying. I go to the relatives and they are playing Perry Como on Alexa. They must be the last ones in the US doing this.
7. Yes.
#4 “Omni can get you your stuff for $3 in 3 hours of free the next day.” Yeah, until they run out of money.
This is a concept that might work if it could be automated, but the transaction costs are far too high if it’s all manual labor.
There’s no way that: ““Omni can get you your stuff for $3 in 3 hours of free the next day.” this is currently economical.
“1. Do robot women prefer human fashion stylists?”
Is that what China has become? A land where the robots are dressed impeccably by an army of human assistants?
#2 — sounds like the FDA is doing a horrible job. Film at 11.
Also: 3% GDP. The tyrany of Obama is slowly lifting.
“5. Are concussion lawsuits coming to youth football?”
When the trial lawyers get into a feeding frenzy it will spell the death of football. Of course, per the article, the lawsuits are spreading to soccer also. And basketball is nearly as dangerous as football.
E-Sports for the win!
Lawyers do not care about concussions or football, they care only where the money is. Youth football is run by bankrupt non-profits with volunteer coaches. So other than your occasional fame-seeking lawyer, forget about it.
Lawyers could go after the NFL and colleges, but these are wildly-left-wing institutions, so they may get a pass out of professional courtesy. Unless either (1) the money becomes just too good or (2) the Dems find a political advantage in giving the NFL the Harvey Weinstein treatment…. and pretend they never, ever heard of it.
So that leaves High School. HS Football is run by towns and overseen by states. These entities do have money, and are not necessarily left wing. Logic says this is where lawyers start assaulting.
[For The Children, of course!!]
#5: I think this is related to the whole politically correct “movement”. It’s funny because it also fits the right demographic (I wonder what would happen if this was impacting the NBA…). Soccer is indeed coming but that is still irrelevant in the US. Overall, I predict that the US dominance of sports tends to diminish over the coming decades due to this “sports can get you hurt” attitude.
“Overall, I predict that the US dominance of sports tends to diminish over the coming decades due to this “sports can get you hurt” attitude.”
Well, I am sure China athletes “factories”. By the way, you know how the Soviets moved so fast in spite of the German mine fields? They sent the infantry clear them the old fashioned way. https://books.google.com.br/books?id=oWqaAwAAQBAJ&pg=PA350&lpg=PA350&dq=mines+zhukov:eisenhower&source=bl&ots=PDBibhVK7L&sig=OfXHdczaCVGrxbI4TRPaGjH1cbg&hl=pt-BR&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjAroeVmZHXAhWGC5AKHbZEDFcQ6AEIKDAA#v=onepage&q=mines%20zhukov%3Aeisenhower&f=false
Evidently, I can not imagine my country sacrificing innocent youngster for sportive glory in gladiatorial arenas… As President Temer pointed out, our country’s youth is our country’s future.
“I wonder what would happen if this was impacting the NBA….”
You mean if 250 lbs basketball players were charging into each other’s torsos many times a game? Beats me. I wonder what would happen if this were impacting the U.S. chess team or the American 4×100 metres relay team.
FOOSBALL IS THE DEVIL!!!
3. If people are sympathetic to dogs why do they allow them to be exploited by law enforcement? It doesn’t seem to be a sign of sympathy to send a dumb animal into an unlit building in search of a dangerous criminal just because their human comrades are afraid to carry out the task themselves. Additionally, their handlers retire with stupendous lifetime benefits while Fido gets dog biscuits and water for a couple of years.
6 – I realize the Beatles have a LOT of sentimental value for people over a certain age, but so do a great many other things that died 50 years ago.
It’s time to stop wondering why younger people are not as interested in them as you are.
Anyone familiar with both puppies and adult humans should prefer puppies. How is this even close?
Because not even Nancy Pelosi will take a dump on your carpet and get you to clean it up.
Nor will she scream outside your window at 5:00am every day, having been largely abandoned by abandoned by jerk neighbors who thought she was cute once and are now just realizing they over-committed and don’t have the time for her any more.