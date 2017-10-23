Replication is critical for scientific progress and integrity but incentives for replication have been low. It’s good news, therefore, that a new journal will be devoted solely to replication research:

The International Journal for Re-Views in Empirical Economics (IREE) is the first journal dedicated to the publication of replication studies based on economic micro-data. Furthermore, IREE publishes synthesizing reviews, micro-data sets and descriptions thereof, and articles dealing with replication methods and the development of standards for replications.

As yet, authors of replication studies, data sets and descriptions had a hard time gaining recognition for their work by citable publications and incentives for conducting these important kinds of work were immensely reduced….IREE provides the platform to authors to be given credit for serious empirical research in economics.

The publication of replication studies often depends on their result….replications usually need to reject the original study to get published whereas a scientific impact is denied for replications confirming original findings. This induces a severe publication bias….Therefore, IREE publishes research independent of the result of the study. The selection of published articles is based on technical and formal criteria but not with regards to the qualitative and quantitative results.