More John Cochrane on the corporate tax burden

Here is a long and very interesting post with many distinct points. Here is one of them:
So the entire corporate tax is pre-paid, or borne, by the stockholders who are unfortunate enough to be around when the corporate tax is announced. Anyone who buys shares after the corporate tax is imposed gets the shares at a lower price, so his or her return is entirely unaffected by the corporate tax.
People who buy shares after the corporate tax is imposed bear no burden of the tax. The corporate tax does not affect the rate of return received by current owners at all, because they got to buy at low prices.
So much for corporate taxes soaking the rich. This is an important fact, missing in all the distributional analysis I have seen.
Here is another:
Pietro Peretto reminds me there is an active literature on optimal taxation in endogenous-growth economies, including his Corporate taxes, growth and welfare in a Schumpeterian economy , Schumpeterian Growth with Productive Public Spending and Distortionary Taxation, The Growth and Welfare Effects of Deficit-Financed Dividend Tax Cuts and Implications of Tax Policy for Innovation and Aggregate Productivity Growth. Nir Javinovich and Sergio Rebelo have a nice recent “Nonlinear effects of taxation on growth,” in the JPE, Nancy Stokey and Sergio have “Growth effects of flat-rate taxes” also in the JPE, and I have inside information that Chad Jones is working on it too. So, there is no lack of academic literature on the question just which kinds of taxes reduce growth, which of course leads to huge distortions.
Worth a full read.
interesting description which i mostly agree with… whoever holds gets impacted. Future prices are adjusted before future investors buy.
but, um, to say that it doesn’t mainly affect the wealthy would be insane, since in reality the wealthy own between 50-90% of stocks (depending if you call the 1% or 10% the wealthy, and depending on pension fund investment allocation in stocks etc). So, if you raise effective corporate tax, 50-90% of the effect will be on the wealthy almost explicitly through his argument. so…. he didn’t really think that through.
Theoretically it could hurt anyone… but the current group who would be hurt is the wealthy…so you can argue net negative effects to wealth, but otherwise if its just a penalty on current wealth holders he MAKES THE CASE for why they should be done…
I believe this claim only holds if the market’s expectation is that the announced tax rate is expected to the be the tax rate in perpetuity. If the market’s expectation is that the rate will be lowered later, and then it is not lowered, that failure to lower the rate harms the current shareholders. Any time the market changes its expectations about future corporate tax rates, it affects share price. Policy change almost always changes expectations about future policy, but sometimes policy stasis is what is unexpected.
I mean, isn’t Cochrane being a little hasty here? Sure, shareholders may not be the VERY topmost earners, but they are disproportionately rich and so-called “upper-middle class”, aren’t they? Doesn’t something like 50% of the US have absolutely NO investment in the stockmarket, and a lot more only through 401k pensions?
It feels like this may be more of a mood affiliation thing:
1) *I* as a professor have investments in the stock market, combined with
2) Nobody ever thinks of *themselves* as rich,
Hence if it impacts shareholders then it’s not really impacting the rich.
But there are definitely tons of current taxation schemes that are far less progressive than hitting people who invest significant amounts in the stock market.
We have to consider the extent to which professors at top universities like Stanford or Harvard (or GMU) are themselves biased by their relative affluence.
It is important to note that in the course of the original Cochrane post he assumes, for sake of the argument, that corporate shareholders bear the full burden of the corporate tax. I don’t think Cochrane himself believes that is true and the limited quotation above is misleading to those who read only that. His is a contra-argument in response to those who make the argument that (presumably current) shareholders bear the full burden of the tax. This is primarily in response to Summers, who has recently argued shareholders bear “most” of the burden. The quoted passage incorporates that assumption. It would be more accurate to quote Cochrane’s own summary:
“1) Even if stockholders do bear the burden of the corporate tax, that is entirely the stockholders who are there when the tax is announced. Current stockholders bear little or no burden.”
Note to bloggers: I don’t think most readers *do* read the full thing, even if it is “worthwhile”.
Doesn’t his first point also imply that the entire benefit of any reduction in corporate taxes goes to shareholders at the time the reduction is announced ? This is what disturbs those on the left side of the zero sum, distribution-focused debate he refers to.
as shown by the huge return in stocks this year, I don;t think investors have much to fear. the impact of higher or lower taxes is gradually baked into the price
Do y’all remember that chapter of your Econ 101 book that talked about tax incidence? That talked about how the price and quantity of a certain good sold in a Walrasian auction will change based on a tax or subsidy. And that the end result isn’t affected by the choice of either taxing the buyer or taxing the seller.
One of these days, I will mathematically generalize this. One of these days, I will show that it doesn’t matter if you have a progressive tax, regressive tax, corporate tax, sales tax, income tax, alcohol tax, or whatever. Prices and quantities will adjust to the exact same equilibrium. These debates about corporate taxes will be relegated to the Halls of Stupid Debates, like how many angels can fit on the head of a pin, or whether global warming is a real thing and not a Chinese conspiracy to make U.S. manufacturing noncompetitive.
Until that day comes, and I have that proof on hand, I will simply assume that Krugman is wrong on everything.