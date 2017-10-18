Kim Jong Un is rational in a very long-term game

That is the thesis of my latest Bloomberg column, note that Kim is only 33 and could be around for another fifty years or so he hopes. Peaceful exile probably is not an option! So how does one hold onto power and avoid those anti-aircraft guns? Here are some excerpts:
It is very difficult to predict the world a half-century out. Fifty years ago, China was just coming out of the Cultural Revolution, and Japan’s rise was not yet so evident. North Korea was possibly still richer than the South, which in 1960 was one of the poorest countries in the world. It’s unlikely anyone had a reasonable inkling of where things would stand today.
So if you are a dictator planning for long-term survival under a wide range of possible outcomes, what might you do? You don’t know who your enemies and your friends will be over those 50 years, so you will choose a porcupine-like strategy and appear prickly to everyone.
We Americans tend to think of Kim as an irritant to our plans, but his natural enemy in the long run is China. It is easier for North Korea to threaten Chinese cities with weapons, and its nuclear status stands in China’s way of becoming the dominant regional power in East Asia. Chinese public opinion has already turned against North Korea, and leaders wonder whether a more reliable, pro-Chinese option to Kim might be installed. Since assuming power, Kim has gone after the generals and family members with the strongest ties to China.
One way to interpret Kim’s spat with U.S. President Donald Trump is that he is signaling to the Chinese that they shouldn’t try to take him down because he is willing to countenance “crazy” retaliation. In this view, Beijing is a more likely target for one of his nukes than is Seattle.
More radically, think of Kim as auditioning to the U.S., Japan, South Korea and India as a potential buffer against Chinese expansion. If he played his hand more passively and calmly, hardly anyone would think that such a small country had this capacity. By picking a fight with the U.S., he is showing the ability to deter just about anyone.
There is much more at the link, and of course I consider the “are these people really all so rational?” critique.
Brilliant column by TC, but I’m afraid it is flawed. First, Kim might be forced to call his own bluff and nuke the USA. Reminds me of a Roman era Greek philosopher who kept trolling his disciples about the nobility of suicide, until one of them, and a crowd that formed, finally urged him to just do it, much to the chagrin of the philosopher. Kim might also be backed into a corner and to save face he might have to nuke a US territory (experts say Kim might nuke an uninhabited part of Guam, just to show he could kill millions if he really wanted to).
Second, this statement by TC is wrong: “Alternatively, you still might think that Kim and the markets really are insane. But then how about you? We all know that a sane and smart worrywart would know to sell everything and short all those markets, and surely you did that some time ago?” – no, because it’s well known that even in disasters the stock market does not always go down. In fact, the nuking of say Seoul, S. Korea would be a disaster for South Korea, but for competitors it might actually be a boon. Similarly, Kim might nuke an uninhabited space first, rather than Los Angeles.
I say Kim is trying a gambit like TC suggests, but as a chess player knows, the best way to refute a gambit is to accept it! Nuke Kim during one of his ‘mass games’ with weapons of MASS destruction. Just do it!
Occam’s razor tells us we should go with the simplest explanation. I don’t see much reason to go beyond “Nuclear powers don’t attack one another and North Korea wants in on that club” here.
Yup. Not complicated.
But that would make a very short Bloomberg article.
“Nuclear powers don’t attack one another and North Korea wants in on that club”
That reminds me of the old Steven Wright (via Groucho Marx) joke, “I intend to live forever. So far, so good.”
Not really disputing the argument, but note that KJU was the first foreign leader to send congratulations to the Xi Jinping during his three hour opening speech at the 19th Chinese Communist Party Congress.
“The American and South Korean equity markets are hitting new highs, and the Japanese market is doing fine, which hardly seems compatible with a pending nuclear war. ”
But it’s totally compatible with a 2% chance of nuclear war, which is still extraordinarily horrific.