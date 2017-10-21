The Kiwi Labour, Green, and New Zealand First coalition

Eric Crampton makes many good points, here is one of them:
But that gets us to one of the risks: the intersection of Labour, Green and New Zealand First’s core beliefs is distrustful of markets and of foreigners. I can’t see how we get anywhere close to the proposed 100,000 houses built in any reasonable time without allowing foreign workers, materials, capital and expertise to help.
New Zealand’s Overseas Investment Regime already makes us the most restrictive in the OECD. Any land adjacent to a reserve must go through the screening regime, and it will be tough to ease that back under the current coalition. Heck, even New Zealand’s Fletcher Construction has to jump through Overseas Investment Act hurdles because it has foreign shareholders. New Zealand First has proposed cutting immigration numbers substantially, and Labour and the Greens have been very sympathetic to that view. The incoming government has also signaled an intention to re-negotiate trade agreements to allow banning non-residents from buying houses. If supply issues are appropriately addressed, the ban does no good and could backfire if it prevents foreign investors from building houses here to rent out.
Vernon Small offers a more pessimistic take.
> I can’t see how we get anywhere close to the proposed 100,000 houses built in any reasonable time without allowing foreign workers, materials, capital and expertise to help.
There’s two simple responses, that I think your median “Kiwi deplorable” would give here. Number one is if NZ does have to bring in workers, why not preferentially bring in from culturally similar countries. NZ only has 4.5 million people and is situated under the teeming masses of 2.5 billion South and East Asians. With unrestricted population flows it will inevitably be assimilated into Greater China.
Prior to the 1980s immigration policy changes, Anglophone and Western immigration was heavily favored. Shouldn’t ipso facto New Zealand prefer an immigrant from Manchester or Colorado than one from Harbin or Madras? We’re not talking about huge numbers, surely NZ can find enough workers from culturally similar countries. Because otherwise if the current policy continues, there won’t be anything functionally approximating New Zealand in a generation. Your value system may not assign that a negative valence, but the vast majority of New Zealand’s electorate does.
Second is that New Zealand is a tremendously high trust society. That’s why it regularly features as the least corrupt nation on Earth. It’s immigration policy reflects this attitude, and is in turn being abused by the current crop of immigrants, the majority of whom are coming from quite low trust societies. NZ immigration is quite generous about allowing residents the ability to bring their relatives, and providing the full bulk of their generous welfare system to everyone who comes.
The result being that a lot of children, elderly and infirm are being imported from China and India, and making use of NZ’s healthcare, schools and university without paying into the system. Some families are even so egregious, that they buy a house in Auckland, the breadwinner stays in China, and the grandparents and children go. The net impact is a tremendous fiscal drain on the government, inflated housing prices, and little to no contribution to economic productivity.
Labour would instantly veto discrimination by national background – to illustrate, its manifesto promises more war refugees as an offset for reducing skilled economic migration. Likewise, you can hardly expect the party channeling conservative Maori anti-immigration impulses to buy into the moral superiority of white New Zealanders.
The winning formula for anti-immigration sentiment at the ballot box has been to explicitly drain it of its ethnocultural aspects and instead emphasize the secular impacts on jobs, infrastructure, ecology, etc.
And last, even white Kiwis are distinctly non-enthusiastic for imperial nostalgia for a supposed community of white nations. Watch an Anzac Day memorial sometime.
Couldn’t agree more. Although Labour and NZ First want to decrease immigration in total – no mention of revising the settings as to where immigrants actually come from.
I think this is putting a US slant on nz immigration. They have a far higher immigration rate than the us and even Australia (another very high immigration country). There are in fact limits to how well you can disperse the gains from high immigration to a resident population, which is why both Australia and nz growth looks far weaker on a per capita basis. And while interstate immigration may drive us house prices more than external immigration, the reverse is true for Aus/nz. This is sensible policy which takes the ground from the hard right (yes, I know they’re in the coalition, but they will have a moderated policy which doesn’t reflect country origin); this is something one nation watchers could note.