Who should lead the Federal Reserve?

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column, here is one excerpt:

We do not live under political normalcy, so traditional standards are not enough to guide this choice. In an age of consensus, it might be wise to nominate the candidate who knows the most about monetary policy, or who commands the most respect on Wall Street. Those remain significant factors, but the most important job of the next candidate is to prevent a polarization of opinion within the Fed itself.

I do consider some specific names at the link.