Who should lead the Federal Reserve?

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column, here is one excerpt:
We do not live under political normalcy, so traditional standards are not enough to guide this choice. In an age of consensus, it might be wise to nominate the candidate who knows the most about monetary policy, or who commands the most respect on Wall Street. Those remain significant factors, but the most important job of the next candidate is to prevent a polarization of opinion within the Fed itself.
I do consider some specific names at the link.
Of course, Trump is of two minds about almost any policy, and one cannot predict which mind will prevail. For the Fed, the Bannon influence (does he or doesn’t he?) may well result in the appointment of ideologues from the Austrian school, whereas Trump the peddler of real estate with the promise of rising prices influence may well result in the appointment of the easiest of easy money men.
How about a career central banker committed to keeping the advance of the major price indices at a slow and steady level – i.e. someone who thinks inside the box unless a disaster is looming?
