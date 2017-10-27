Why were libertarians wrong about school vouchers?

Here is Megan on that topic, I agree with much or maybe all of what she says, namely that parents are seeking quality peers for their kids rather than school effectiveness per se. But I’d like to add another, neglected factor.
If you look at the benefits of opening up international trade, it’s now well-known that the decrease in deadweight loss may be fairly small, but the gains from “putting under” inefficient firms can be large. You are winning rectangles instead of small triangles, and in the longer run innovation spreads more widely and prices can fall with higher overall productivity levels.
OK, so now consider schools. Vouchers typically are applied to pre-existing schools, and often in a fairly limited geographic area, such as a single city. Those schools already had a stable place in the market, and now the demand for their product goes up. The experiments typically are designed so that no public school goes under.
So, post-vouchers, no schools go under, including no low productivity schools. Thus the efficiency gains from vouchers of this kind can be quite small, possibly zero.
Of course you can get whether we should ever let K-12 schools fails, or under what terms. But the general principle remains that markets are most potent when exit is an available and indeed exercised option.
A true cost per pupil voucher value would be over $12000 per year in most cities. 2x that in DC.
But taxes are the price I pay for society!!!!
Correct me if I am wrong, but wasn’t one of the main points letting children from poor neighborhoods attend schools from a different area that were better in quality? If that happened, the place in the market for the poorer schools would be threatened. Why did that not happen?
all you really need to do is compare US education outcomes with those of the Netherlands to realize US education policy is a farce at best
We’re doing a study of school choice in Jerusalem where all the choices are within the public school system. The great innovation here is that Jerusalem’s mayor, Nir Barkat, KILLS SCHOOLS that parents vote against by exiting. Stay tuned.
What Megan misses are the supply side effects. The true upside of school choice won’t be realized until there are enough signals that the demand and resources will be available for a long enough time that entrepreneurs are willing to commit their capital to starting new schools. If vouchers can disappear at any moment, why would anyone want to deploy capital there, especially if the vouchers are the only way a school can survive? Similarly, at small scales and short time frames, vouchers won’t work. It would be as if Flint, MI offered their citizens water vouchers– in the days before bottled water was widely commercially available.
“quality peers” is obviously East Coast code for “my kind of people”. The fact that TC can write such stuff reminds me of the vast silent majority in Hollywood who stood by and did nothing about Weinstein. Where are his students protesting this kind of barely disguised intolerance? All I cared about for my kids schools was that they had a learning environment with competent enthusiastic teachers (hopefully, challenging them (unfortunately, a rare occurrence), few if any disruptive peers, and a consensus by the parents, students and teachers that getting an education was the most important task that the kids had. I’d give my kid’s school district a B- on those. For me THAT’S what quality peers implies. Not money, race, ethnicity, accent, or IQ. Of course, if (Maslow’s needs hierarchy’s )basic needs aren’t being met: physiological & security needs as well as (to some extent) love&belonging then education isn’t going to be very effective.
So Johnny still can’t read? Maybe America should create a commission to study the problems of American education.