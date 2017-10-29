Lights On, Lights Off

You can learn a lot from satellite pictures of the earth at night; the famous picture of North and South Korea, which Tyler and I feature in Modern Principles, is just one such example.
ESRI has an interesting picture-story illustrating the lights that have turned on and those that have turned off between 2012 and 2016. It’s remarkable how much North India literally turns on in this short space of time. Lights have also turned off around the globe. Not only in places like Syria but also in much of the United States and Northern Europe. In the latter two cases, as the surprising result of more efficient lighting and campaigns to reduce light pollution. Check it out.
‘In the latter two cases, as the surprising result of more efficient lighting and campaigns to reduce light pollution.’
There is nothing surprising when more efficient lighting and campaigns to reduce unnecessary light at night result in exactly what they were intended to produce.
Oh?
Au bloody contraire, it is a source of wonder when campaigns result in exactly what they were intended to produce.
“Check it out.” Don’t you give me peremptory instructions like that, young man.
I’m not crazy about the pink/blue method of trying to show lights off/on, vs. just showing me two maps and letting me quickly navigate between them. The latter feels more real, like I’m looking at real imagery, which hopefully I am. The former is just like a graph somebody put together, which is interesting, but not “Oh COOL” like looking at an actual satellite photo.
Energy efficient lighting almost always means more lumens per watt, i.e. replacing a 60 watt incandecant bulb with a 9 watt LED – but the amount of light (lumens) produced is, by design, the same. So I woudn’t expect “energy efficient” lights to have much visible effect.
There is some effort to push more directional (usually down) fixtures for public lighting like street lights, to get more ground usuable light.
And there is some effort to adopt lighting with a more astronomy friendly spectra. I didn’t see spectra shift discussed in article.
When I worked at IBM Almaden Research Center, they had special lighting precisely to avoid interference with astronomical observation. The lab is on top of a mountain, and I believe that made it more visible to the Lick Observatory on top of Mt. Hamilton, even though there’s quite a distance between the two.
Looks like South Africa is dimming significantly. I wonder why (and why it wasn’t mentioned)?