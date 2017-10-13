Megan McArdle on the collapse of Obamacare

Her earlier prediction:
Obamacare would not, and could not, be the program that had been promised or intended. It had already failed to deliver on key promises for coverage, affordability and of course, the infamous promise that “if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.” It was also dangerously unstable, requiring steady executive intervention just to keep the program from collapsing. I argued that these executive interventions, enthusiastically supported by the law’s proponents, were setting a precedent that would eventually be used against it. Worried that health care was too hostage to the vicissitudes of the markets, Democrats had instead made it the prisoner of politics.
“Essentially they’ve made it so that Republicans can undo two-thirds of this law with a stroke of the presidential pen,” I said at the close of my opening statement. “Obamacare is now beyond rescue. The administration has destroyed their own law in order to save it.” Four years later, we are watching those dominos fall.
Here is the full Bloomberg piece.
The Democrats claim to be in favor of amending the ACA’s flaws, but have not offered any meaningful changes in proposed legislation. The last example I could find (see below) reads like an extension of the then-current status quo.
Health insurance does not lead to better health outcomes. Health insurance may, however, mitigate medical bankruptcy. Catastrophic plans would meet this goal without greatly adding to the mess created by federal health law and regulations.
“Health insurance does not lead to better health outcomes.”
No
But Oregon, which was random, showed differently.
Because bankrupt and closed hospitals are the best outcomes.
In ability to see any doctor is a great outcome.
Bleeding out in the street from accidents is the best outcome.
No one should ever be paid to provide medical care.
It is disasterous that SSDI beneficiaries numbers are going down because older workers can get medical care and continue to work thanks to medicaid expansion under Obamacare.
Things were so much better when Bush was president and employers were bitching about 10% increases in health benefit costs and pushing higher deductibles and higher employee coverage payments onto employees.
The GOP has been promising free lunch health care for decades. Trump flat out promised free health care and unrestricted access to the best and most expensive doctors. At least, that’s what I heard him say.
TANSTAAFL
The GOP and Trump have failed to deliver free lunch health feast if steak and lobster, and it seems to be just a handful of moldy biscuits for 300 million people.
Did you just put “No one should ever be paid to provide medical care” and TANSTAAFL in the same post?
ACA did two things: indirectly took control over people’s health insurance and grossly expanded Medicaid. Neither of which enhanced anybody’s health/wellness or health care experience one bit.
By executive order (you loved it when Obama pulled it) My President Trump ended the unconstitutional (without Congress) payments of taxpayer money subsidies (stealing from your neighbors with the government as middleman) to other Americans for Cadillac (full of mandates) health insurance plans.
This is only the beginning. Fasten your Trump Derangement Syndrome Belts.
Before ACA millions of people were dying without care, but 80% (consistent polling) of Americans were happy with their health care insurance arrangements. If it was such a dire crisis, why did the Dems pass it (without reading ACA) in 2010 and postponed its effective dates until 2013? Afraid they’d lose the 2012 election. They got blasted in 2104 Congressional elections.
You get sick, you go to a hospital and you will be treated. They don’t deny treatment. If you can’t pay, they deal with it.
Obamacare is not hard to fix because it simply does not have many problems and the few that does are not major ones. Yes it is hard to get a lot of competition for insurance in rural areas. That leads to few providers and high premiums. Put a little bit of money behind Medicaid expansion and cost sharing with insurance companies and 50% premium increases turn into 5% ones.
Democrats would have worked with Trump on ideas ‘for great health care’ but even a modest bill to stabilize insurance markets and keep people from being kicked off coverage was side tracked because Republicans insisted using their remaining time in September trying to get the votes on yet another version of “let’s charge people $50,000 a year for pre-existing conditions and pretend it’s fixing health care”
Unfortunately Mitch McConnel wants to keep kowtowing to Obama and not repeal the damn thing like the President asked.
McCardle isn’t wrong; but there is nothing special about ACA in her being right. Enforcement of the entire Criminal Code and the existence of the military as an effective organization depends on the President not choosing to undermine the purpose of the law. Prosecutors are not compelled to prosecute any particular violation of law, nor indeed to prosecute any violation of a particular law. The President can dismiss generals and as commander in chief can choose actions that could be intentionally ruinous.
Any law that does much behind naming post offices needs substantial cooperation from the executive and Obamacare isn’t new or special for that.
Time and again, we see that you can believe in and work for democracy, or you can believe in and work for free markets. McCardle reveals a deep animosity toward democracy.
You can also do both, or neither. #Resist is a big fan of neither.
… laws are not sacred wisdom and guidance handed down by god(s). Most Congressional laws are foolish nonsense dispensed by crass politicians. ObamaCare was a blatant disaster from its inception, even if Obama himself had remained President permanently.
McArdle restates the obvious. Letting politicians run the American health care system is ten times worse than any imagined failings of private free markets.
Forgoing medical care for lack of insurance is a blatant disaster. Facing unnecessary financial ruin because of a cancer diagnosis is a blatant disaster.
Let’s practice:
Hurricane Harvey: blatant disaster
Beaurocratic complexity of Obamacare : not a blatant disaster.
CA wildfires: a blatant disaster
National debt: not a blatant disaster
Iraq war: a blatant disaster
The post office, DMV, and VA: not a blatant disaster.
Makes sense, right?
Just because McCardle can’t remember back 8 years doesn’t mean that her readers can’t (or maybe she’s right and they can’t). In terms of involving Republicans (particularly Senators in the drafting process) and accepting Republican amendments, it’s hard to fault the Democrats for not trying to be bipartisan. It’s also worth noting that Democrats only had 60 votes between July 7, 2009 (when the Republicans finally agreed to seat Al Franken) and August 25, 2009 (when Kennedy died), and then again from September 24, 2009 (when his successor was appointed) until January 3, 2010, when Scott Brown was elected. McConnell decided it was better for his party to require Democrats to have 60 votes for anything they wanted to, which seems to have worked for him whatever the cost to our country.
The right wing and the GOP have had to rewrite history to claim Obamacare was passed with only Democratic votes.
Arlen Specter was never nominated nor elected to Congress by Democrats.
Joe Lieberman was booted out of the Democratic Party by Democrats and he was elected by Republicans and independents, defeating the Democratic nominee. Then he joined McCain in his campaign for the White House, based on a platform of eliminating all group health insurance plans and mandated buying of private individual insurance policies, plus lots of nation building like in Japan, Korea, Europe, by military occupation. Ie, a minimum 50 years of large military occupation of Afghanistan and Iraq.
And Obamacare structure was defined by Republican Mitt Romney who planned to use his health reform solution as Massachusetts governor as his ticket to the White House.
The only solution the GOP had before 2009 was Romney care that became Obamacare. Once Obama embraced the GOP solution, the GOP had no solution because everything they proposed ended up being Obamacare or government single payer.
Note high risk pools created by States for those denied private insurance devolves into single payer. Only the healthy who need no insurance will be offered insurance that will pay nothing in exchange for insurance premiums. Everyone else goes into the government run high risk pool.
Actually the GOP did have a solution, not changing anything. The old system wasnt perfect by any stretch, but there wasnt some exigent circumstance that required a total overhaul either.
There’s no question that Republicans (and Koch minions) have been correct all along that Obamacare would fail. I have to give them credit. Just like how Islamists predicted that United Airlines Flight 93 was not flightworthy. And it wasn’t!
As someone who clearly dwells in a different world than you, let me try to build a bridge. Yelling at Koch does nothing to make your case look convincing, any more than I’m impressed when a RWNJ yells at Soros or The Zuck. It carries equally little weight and serves only as a 2MinuteHate for either side.
Of course, McArdle is peddling nonsense (her specialty, and, to her credit, at which she is very good). Unless and until everyone is subject to the same risk pool (that’s what doomed the ACA marketplace, where high risk insureds predominated), there will be those who game the system, including, especially, insurers. But remember this adage: be careful what you ask for.
…… ACA has absolutely nothing to do with “marketplace” or “insurance”. McArdle is slow on the uptake but much faster than ACA supporters
Because markets only exist in a system of pure-Ayn Randian free enterprise.
The premise of the article is flawed:
No law can succeed when the party in charge of administering it is deliberately trying to make it fail.
Who could have ever predicted that a law passed on a purely party line basis would not be protected and defended by the party that voted against it?
McCardle predicted this, as could any non-delusional person.
Another false premise.
This is not about whether the law is “protected and defended” or even faithfully executed, this about the opposing party deliberately undermining the law even if doing so harms the country in the process.
Indeed, the Republicans were quite reasonable and sensible in all of this.
The fact is Republicans had nearly a decade to actually agree upon an idea to ‘repeal and replace’ the system. The idea that it’s just casual political business as usual that the current administration will simply sabotage the present system and harm people just because that’s ‘partisanship’ is a travesty.
Imagine if after George Bush’s idea to privatize social security failed he decide to just ‘have checks get lost’ just because he wanted to ‘show how bad the current system is’.
“Americans are increasingly inclined to see health care as a collective responsibility. Six in 10 Americans now think it’s the federal government’s duty.”
They’ve been brainwashed by the media for years and/or haven’t really put any thought into it at all.
Yes, what really makes America great is everyone looking out for themselves and saying to each other “I got mine, screw you!”
RE: media brainwash: I didnt’ realize this till I got DVR with slow-mo. After every segment on CNN, Anderson Cooper subliminally messages “You care about your fellow Americans” in dulcet whispers. Damn him!
lol, market capitalism is collectivist crap fool. A scam of scams. Plutocratic dictatorships is what you wants, you should commit suicide.
I have to agree with rage there. Without the rule of law and bourgeois legal structure, “I got mine” doesn’t work. It is not natural. Human beings run in packs. You need the law to train and make people docile to accept “private possessions”. The Nuclear family is another good collectivist scheme. Nothing about it is natural. It it totally enforced by the bourgeois state. Collectivism as Guenon and Evola said, comes from very interesting places.
Sorta like the ancestry of Ron Paul. His mentor Landon was quite the Jew. Ron has quite the background with the de Rothschild family.
lol, Trump is a half-jew traitor and Obamacare has already succeeded in terms of what it was written to do.
Only the free market collectivists want plutocratic control of health care. It is a Federal Government duty, much like providing a national defense.
Then the Federal Government must have other duties as well. A National Clothing Allocation Service. Federal Toilet Tissue Assurance Administration. Homeland Radon Abatement Agency. National Toothpaste Certification and Dispensation Department. Healthy Pets Veterinary Agency. National Corrective Sunglasses Development Administration.
“Obamacare has already succeeded in terms of what it was written to do.”
Finally a rational comment, if, of course, what it was intended to do was to undermine our healthcare system.
From this day forward, it is Trumpcare.
If this isnt desperate bleating, i dont know what is.
Nope. If you dynamite it you fix it.
That works even better than clumsy breakage.
If my rates go up I certainly won’t be so stupid as to blame Obama.
And the next democratic president can just re-state these provisions that were erased “by the stroke of a pen”. Am I wrong? The law will still be on the books. It would still have been on the books even if a re-vamped health care law had passed through reconciliation.
And if you tell me the markets wouldn’t allow it, then I’m going to have to tell you the same thing about what Trump did today.
do you think insurers are going to rush in to a business that’s likely to change at the change of the presidency?
All of this will be forgotten in 2020. We’ll be voting on whether Korea War II was a great success or not so much.
Law’s been a rococo mess from the get-go and the individual market’s been imploding one state after another. I hear from the partisan Democrats here that it’s anyone’s fault but Obama’s and the Democratic congressional caucus.
What an absurd piece. The statute that outlaws murder, which even Libertarians mostly agree is a good and worthy law, could not withstand being intentionally undermined by those in charge of enforcing it. If we ever ended up in such a situation, your reaction better not be to shrug and say “I guess outlawing murder is unworkable!” Rather you should try to get competent and non-malicious people in charge of enforcement as quickly as possible!
As with murder, the administration of a law like the ACA is an ongoing endeavor.
There is near universal agreement that murder should be illegal, not so much so with Obamacare. The article is not absurd, its totally unremarkable; in order for a law to be durable it needs more support than just the executive’s pen.
The complete legislative failure to either repeal it or pass a sensible framework for reform or replacement indicates more than just the executive’s pen support. This is a failure not of Obamacare but of leadership or our lack of leadership from the DayCare in Chief’s desk.
Lots of unhinged comments. I wonder how many who are on the verge of rage strokes here are likely to be affected, have any real concept of how many people will be affected, and how many are just “Obamacare Yay Smile Happy Face Goodness” emoting.