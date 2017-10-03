Mercedes-Benz Adopts What3Words

I’ve covered What3Words the innovative addressing system several times before. Here’s some news:
Forbes: What3words (w3w) has a surprisingly simple and efficient way to find an address and get you there. The London startup has divided the world into a grid pattern of 57 trillion 3m x 3m squares and given each one a unique 3-word address. It means anyone can accurately find any location and share it instantly, removing the ambiguity from the search process.
At the Frankfurt Motor Show this week, Mercedes Benz announced it would be integrating this radical new address system into a selection of its models from 2018. “The United Nations and the Red Cross use us in disaster zones, and now Mercedes has realized that there is a problem in the developed world with accurate mapping systems and they have employed our software,” says Giles Rhys Jones, w3w’s chief marketing officer.
Hat tip: Samir Varma.
I continue to think mapping between namespaces is a trivial exercise, but I suppose if they find customers, more power to them.
How are different floors in a building accounted for?
For now, just specify floor or unit. https://support.what3words.com/hc/en-us/articles/203066942-How-does-what3words-handle-buildings-of-more-than-one-floor-such-as-apartment-blocks-
It still suffers from the same two problems:
1) Too many words are very similar, e.g. your address “barons.huts.sneaky” could be mis-heard or mis-typed as “batons.hits.sneaks”. The former is the GMU campus; the latter is somewhere on the Afghanistan / Pakistan border. That’s a pretty important distinction if you’re using what3words to program your drone strikes.
2) Too many weird words. It’s fine for native English speakers; but the poor foreign guy who lives at “banalities.fledged.beseeched” will have trouble spelling that over the telephone, or typing it with foreign-language autocorrect enabled.
We believe we can remember three words easily, because we often type them in our search engines. But the truth is that we’re over-reliant on Google automatically correcting our typos. If I search for Geogre Masno Unveristy on Google, my drone strike will still go to the right place.
A cool idea, but I can’t believe that something like this is proprietary. Addressing the whole world like they are doing is somewhat trivial so the value of the whole system is in the network effect; it doesn’t matter much which mapping you use as long as everyone uses the same. It is as idiotic as if the geographic coordinate system or the time standard was proprietary.
Standards – at least ones used by the general public – should never be proprietary. It’s basically just an invitation to extract unearned profits from the network effect.
I find Google Maps disturbing. Do I really want someone navigating up and down my street, looking at my house and my neighbors’ houses. When I see my neighbor’s car in her driveway, and think to myself, she’s home, and I have to remind myself that this isn’t real time. Not now, but eventually it will be real time, when Google places a little digital camera in front of everybody’s house. I know where you live and I know you are not home.