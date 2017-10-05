Model this saliva exchange

One of the most blatant violations of the rules against touching saliva among other taboos is described by Dubois…in his [1906] account of one of the “disgusting religious orgies” he so meticulously depicts. In these orgies, not only do men and women eat meat and drink alcoholic beverages, but they transgress the normal saliva prohibition. I cannot possibly improve upon Dubois’ vivid word picture: “In this orgy called sakti-puja, the pujari, or sacrificer who is generally a Brahman, first of all tastes the various kinds of meats and liquors himself, then gives the others permission to devour the rest. Men and women thereupon begin to eat greedily, the same piece of meat passing from mouth to mouth, each person taking a bite until it is finished. Then they start afresh on another joint, which they gnaw in the same manner, tearing the meat out of each other’s mouths. When all the meat has been consumed, intoxicating liquors are passed around, every one drinking without repugnance out of the same cup.
That is from the quite interesting Two Tales of Crow and Sparrow: A Freudian Folkloristic Essay on Caste and Untouchability, by Alan Dundes.
Due to CNN my standards in disgusting religious practices, often involving Indians, is much lower than it used to be. I expect many people are in the same boat. Thanks Reza Aslan!
I thought this was going in another direct though. Because at the start I assumed it was going to be a Roman description of the awful things Christians got up to.
Check out “Much Maligned Monsters : A History of European Reactions to Indian Art” from U. Chicago press, by Partha Mitter, for more cognitive misfires of the West, when faced with the HIndu puzzle.
One implication is that countries or regions where these practices are widespread are in fact great reserves of potential; but that that potential is held back by poor hygiene. Give them clean running water and they’ll put a man on the moon.