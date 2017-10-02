Monday assorted links

1. Derek Parfit’s final submitted and published piece?

2. Luis Garicano on Catalonia and principles of secession. And Therese Raphael on Rajoy.

3. The finances of top Chinese universities.

4. The effect of the start-up deficit on aggregate productivity growth.

5. Are Millennials now leaving D.C.?

6. Carroll and Frakt on why Singaporean health care is so cheap (NYT). Notably, they identify the relevant market failure in health care as too much spending.

7. Russia helps North Korea open up a new internet connection (for hacking?).