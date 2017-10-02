Monday assorted links

1. Derek Parfit’s final submitted and published piece?
2. Luis Garicano on Catalonia and principles of secession. And Therese Raphael on Rajoy.
3. The finances of top Chinese universities.
4. The effect of the start-up deficit on aggregate productivity growth.
5. Are Millennials now leaving D.C.?
6. Carroll and Frakt on why Singaporean health care is so cheap (NYT). Notably, they identify the relevant market failure in health care as too much spending.
7. Russia helps North Korea open up a new internet connection (for hacking?).
“For hacking?” No, for discussing the finer points of referendum and secession law as it pertains to Catalonia. Of course to help with hacking.
(China and Russia may not love North Korea but they love the thorn in the American side that North Korea represents. Clearly Russia and China have accepted that the utility of having North Korea suck a percentage of American military/political/security broadband outweighs whatever America learns from focussing so hard on the Korean peninsula.)
Another question is why Russia would do this now, when tensions are fairly high. As usual, we don’t know if it is standard Russian hamfisted stupidity when it comes to timing, or whether it’s just that they don’t care.
I’m always surprised when the Catalan independence movement isn’t equated with anti-immigration.
3 big groups of immigrants:
1. Spanish speaking immigrants from Latin America – very large numbers.
2. Other europeans coming into Barcelona.
3. Muslims
And I’m not even brining up internal immigration from the rest of Spain.
Barcelona seems runs by crazed leftists — but Madrid is as well now, as well as most Spanish cities
The real heart of Catalonian independence seems to be smaller towns. Similar to the Quebec movement.
Maybe the heart of it is soccer. It would make as much sense anyway… This is like Brexit squared.
Look up the political parties behind it: most of the support is Leftist. These are the kind of people who write graffiti saying ” refugees welcome, tourists go home,” in an economy heavily dependent on tourism.
Though with Tyler’s leftward drift I’m sure he will soon write a Bloomberg article blaming it on Brexit.
2b- spot on about Rajoy.
#2 Tyler has a clear anti-independence stance. That’s obvious. It was the same for Scotland if I remember. But why doesn’t he come with any convincing argument? My question: Why shouldn’t Spain allow for the referendum? And explain it in a way that your argument wouldn’t sound ridiculous for Scotland, Quebec, Kurdistan, et al. I remember Tyler coming up with the argument that Scotland would have trouble to survive on its own, the piece sets the reverse argument, namely that Catalans are selfish for leaving Spain, because they are richer etc. , well which one is it? poor regions are bad if they want to leave, rich regions are bad if they leave? So nobody has the right to leave??? I think you can come up with a better argument than this no?
#6) “But when hospitals competed, they did so by buying new technology, offering expensive services, paying more for doctors, decreasing services to lower-class wards, and focusing more on A-class wards. This led to increased spending.”
“A-class” wards are the ones people pay for using their own money. Doesn’t this statement just reveal the problem with talking about total health care spending? Spending too much *taxpayer* money is a problem because government should not be spending other people’s money frivolously. However, if the “increased spending” is just people choosing to spend their own money on fancy health care, even if such spending isn’t really necessary or doesn’t improve health outcomes, then that would not seem to be too much of a problem. After all, the alternative use of that money is that the person might buy a bigger TV, go on more vacations, play more video games, etc. “Increased spending” from high consumer demand is much different from increased spending from high supply-side costs or *subsidized* demand. Only the latter is a concern for policy.
For cross-country comparisons of health care spending to be meaningful in policy contexts, private demand-driven spending needs to be eliminated from the comparison first.
The Garicano piece for #2 proves too much, or at least too much for all but the most ardent EU integrationists: it implies that the Schengen countries shouldn’t be allowed to have their own welfare spending, but instead should be forced to put all such spending into a single EU-wide pool funded by EU-wide taxes and allocated by the European parliament. Moreover, it assumes that the separatists’ motives are mainly economic and that there are no strong reasons for people with different values to want self-determination other than to frustrate redistribution efforts, which are pretty questionable assumptions both in general and in the Catalan case.
There is no startup deficit. Unless the fast food franchise business killed food store openings.
Startups were classically handyman of some sort, like driving friends and neighbors to work or store, or doing repairs on cars or on houses or appliances, or mowing lawns, or making crafts and selling them.
The obstacles to transitioning from informal to formal business has been virtually eliminated in the last decade. Uber, Taskrabbit, eBay, etsy, airbnb, … make business startup easy. All the new business startup services in a box. But making the business profitable is still as hard as ever.
Of course, the structure of these services makes hiring employees unlikely when the model is everyone is the “boss” subject to the rent seeker Uber, eBay, etc.
#2 is terribly stupid. If the small town of Pozuelo declared independence, Spain could simply deny its citizens any visa (a kind of mini-travel ban à la Trump). His inhabitants would then be in prison for the rest of their life. Or more moderately, Spain could send a right of passage for one year to the residents of Pozuelo for a prize equal to the taxes they would pay if they were still resident of that.
Knowing that Spain could easily do this, the residents pf Pozuelo will not want independence.. There is no chance whatsoever that in any referendum on the independence of Pozuelo, yes would win more than 5% of votes. And the same goes of course for all the similar stupid arguments: if we allow Catalonia to vote for independence, what about Paris? Manhattan? my building? my step-mother?