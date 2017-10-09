Monday assorted links

1.. It seems there is no decline in American adult sleep.
2. The scientist who spots fake videos.
3. 14-year-old Joseph Gray has a brief interview with Deirdre McCloskey.
4. What happened to the rest of The Doors?
5. “They later established that the 70-mile wide (110km) mass was a kaleidoscope of Painted Lady butterflies.”
6. AI as autotelic.
That’s all for now, later today there will be some Nobel Prize coverage.
4.
Cops in cars, the topless bars
Never saw a woman…
So alone, so alone
“What happened to the rest of The Doors?”
They were left a jar.
3. “… used to be a man (?)” Didn’t see that coming.