Monday assorted links

1.. It seems there is no decline in American adult sleep.

2. The scientist who spots fake videos.

3. 14-year-old Joseph Gray has a brief interview with Deirdre McCloskey.

4. What happened to the rest of The Doors?

5. “They later established that the 70-mile wide (110km) mass was a kaleidoscope of Painted Lady butterflies.”

6. AI as autotelic.

That’s all for now, later today there will be some Nobel Prize coverage.