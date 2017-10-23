Monday assorted links

2. Bitcoin and the death of the firm?
3. How might Google transform part of Toronto? (NYT)
4. My short podcast with CipherBrief on America’s diminishing economic power and its foreign policy implications.
5. Christopher Balding is more worried yet about Chinese finances.
6. “Universe shouldn’t exist, CERN physicists conclude.”
7. Nobel Laureates Stiglitz and Spence to lead/announce new group to make things better.
Bitcoin and the death of the nation-state?
Really? Come on man.
It’s a logical conclusion from that article.The points that apply to a firm also apply to a nation-state. Of course Garbage In leads to Garbage Out.
Basically the article is shallow with no deep thoughts or insight behind it.
+1
5. Rising debt and rising inequality are two sides of the same coin, as rising asset prices fueled by rising debt are what contribute to high levels of wealth inequality. My view is that excessive wealth inequality contributes to financial and economic instability; hence, anyone concerned about financial instability (in China, in the U.S., etc.) should also be worried about rising debt, rising asset prices, and rising wealth inequality. Of course, financial instability/financial crisis and the collapse of asset prices corrects the excessive inequality but at great cost to everyone not only the wealthy. I’m not sure how China can control this, as everyone wants to get in on rising asset prices even if prices are already very high (absolutely, relatively, etc.). The recent crackdown on Chinese billionaires may be the government’s effort to discourage others from copying the high flying ways of the billionaires – if they are vulnerable to falling asset prices, then so is everyone else. It could be that China and the rest of us are trapped in a cycle of rising asset prices and rising wealth inequality followed by a financial crisis and then extraordinary efforts of central banks and governments to stop the collapse of asset prices and then to re-ignite rising asset prices. It could be worse: it could be 1929 et seq. all over again.
#2 It is interesting how much headway they’ve managed to make but the supposition of how these bit-currencies will change the economic landscape and replace real government backed fiat is ludicrous. There is a cosmic gulf between what these are now and what cheerleaders for bit-currencies what them to be. I don’t foresee them going away but they will suffer a correction – likely serious – and then consolidation and then a serious confidence problem moving forward in perpetuity. Addtionally, should the fixed supply of these bit-currencies ever expand, forget it, they’re no better than government fiat but not backed by the legal and coercive power of any government. Might as well be monopoly money.
#6 “A Brief History of Time” had an interesting thought experiment regarding the first few seconds of the universe. How a perfectly structured system balanced for heat, gravitation and containing no entropy was “kicked” by one particle that, for inexplicable reasons, set off a domino of effect of matter and gravitational conglomeration. Thus, all matter observable and existent in the universe is the result of the imperfection of one particle, and that gravitation and matter as we know them are an entropic force. In a perfect system – so ordered – none of this would be here.
Intelligent design maybe?
#7) I thought liberal, left-leaning economists already figured out how to make things better: “…societies are at a fundamental crossroads with one fork leading to political and economic chaos and the other way leading them back to being a prosperous part of the world economy….workers and entrepreneurs, not government, create prosperity….government’s job is to create a framework for growth, namely stable prices, a convertible currency, private ownership and legally enforceable private contracts.” These aren’t the words of some libertarian right winger; they’re the words of left-leaning development expert Jeffrey Sachs [http://www.nytimes.com/1991/10/27/business/three-whiz-kid-economists-of-the-90-s-pragmatists-all.html?pagewanted=all].
I look forward to Stiglitz et al’s coming wisdom about how to achieve stable prices, convertible currencies, private ownership, and legally enforceable private contracts. After all, these are the keys to prosperity and turning away from political and economic chaos.
You said ‘Jeffrey Sachs’. Quit waving red capes in front of Barkley.
Which do you dispute, that the world has any problems, or that anyone left of (American) center should try to help?
For reference, “the median American takes 4 conservative and 6 liberal views.”
https://twitter.com/jocelynkiley/status/922485146330238977
So you know, there is a chance that some of this stuff could be, or end up, mainstream.
2. “So if Bitcoin has demonstrated the positive characteristics of a firm along with all of the added benefits of a decentralized org, why isn’t the death of the firm obvious?”
Does it demonstrate all of the positive characteristics of a firm? The article mentions structure and stability as a benefit of the firm, but it doesn’t seem to argue that Bitcoin provides these. One of the benefits of a decentralized org is its lack of structure.
Yeah, that article provides exactly one concrete, actually existing example of bitcoin facilitating productive work, and it’s just a TaskRabbit competitor. That’s not a bad thing, but it’s certainly not a “new” thing. But if Bitcoin is going to enable new business models or obviate existing firms, that article doesn’t contain any examples or notable explanations of why.
Every time I hear an explanation of this stuff, it sounds like a neat way to do a few kinds of financial transactions with fewer fees and all that revolutionary rhetoric sounds like lofty nonsense. Can someone actually describe a new business model Bitcoin enables?
Actually the bitcoin transaction fees are hidden and higher than in the traditional banking system.
Oh really? I thought I’d read it was cheaper to use bitcoin for transferring to certain countries with limited banking infrastructure. But I guess if it was, banks probably responded quickly enough so they could recapture most or all of that market.
In a way it has already happened. The high tech industry has structures itself into a service industry for purchasing innovations from smaller more agile firms. Sales and financing companies.
#7. I guess this is another group that will try to get Koch Brothers funding.
Nobel Laureates Stiglitz and Spence to lead/announce new group to make things better.
By mistaking social and cultural problems for economic ones and (without a doubt) prescribing solutions to the economic ‘problems’ which incorporate more employment in public agencies for people like Joseph Stiglitz. If he wants to locate an actual source of trouble, he might look in the frigging mirror.
#1 a rather strange way to assess AI/machine learning advances. People have a damned Siri on their pockets, amazon and similars optimize warehouse operation, nvidia produces hardware for autonomous driving, bioinformatics depends on it, automated trading……..and the author worries about chess & go.
I think the author is right to focus on fundamental tasks and games. Any technology became radical when it surpassed human (or animal or nature) capability by orders of magnitude. At the moment I do not see Alexa or Siri systematically better than a human being. They are just more convenient interfaces than a smartphone screen to some people.
+1 The majority of current AI applications are pretty unimpressive. I don’t expect that to change any time soon.
#3.The interviewer in the podcast has the most extraordinary voice I have ever heard.
Oops, I meant #4.
Not a bad voice for this day and age. But radio and television listeners of the 1940s and 50s were exposed to many male voices of this quality and better, with a wide range of speed, resonance and what I call “spread”: the ability to seemingly coat the whole face of the speaker with their vocal presence (obviously the audio engineer played a role in boosting spread). Most of those male old-time radio announcers were heavy smokers, so their voices had a warm, appealing buzz, possibly caused by the microscopic shredding of larynx tissue. These confident, energetic voices have mostly gone the way of the castrato.
#1. I’m impressed with AI progress, but also still a skeptic:
Today, many consider ImageNet solved—the error rate is incredibly low at around 2%. But that’s for classification, or identifying which object is in an image. This doesn’t mean an algorithm knows the properties of that object, where it comes from, what it’s used for, who made it, or how it interacts with its surroundings. In short, it doesn’t actually understand what it’s seeing. This is mirrored in speech recognition, and even in much of natural language processing. While our AI today is fantastic at knowing what things are, understanding these objects in the context of the world is next. How AI researchers will get there is still unclear.
https://qz.com/1034972/the-data-that-changed-the-direction-of-ai-research-and-possibly-the-world/
Exactly. And I’m not convinced that the 2% error rate for objects is real either. Just for the hell of it, I uploaded an image to the Google Cloud Vision Api page:
https://cloud.google.com/vision/
It was an photo I thought would give the API problems and that turned out to be true. It’s a photo from a back country cabin of a bulletin board with various postings over a set of shelves containing books, playing cards, board games and other objects. On the wall next to it are a thermometer and fire extinguisher. You can see part of a doorway with rocks outside and, in part of a covered window, you can see the reflection of mountains out windows behind. What did Google’s image algorithm come up with? “Window, table, furniture, shelving, door, glass”. Very basic. And there’s no table. All in all, still massively behind human image recognition capabilities — and that’s just for recognizing all the objects in the scene, let alone understanding what it’s about. There’s *so* far still to go.
#1. This is from the section where A.I. learned to play Atari 2600 video games. These were the bottom five where A.I. performed the worst where it smashed humans in Pinball and Breakout and scored higher at Space Invaders.
Zaxxon 50%
Venture 30%
Ms. Pac Man 10%
Astroids 10%
Montezuma’s Revenge 0%
This must have been an old ranking, and it turns out the Nature letter that described this was published in 2015. A year later, an algorithm was introduced whereby the A.I. blew past the best human players to get the first score of over 1,000,000 in Ms. Pacman and a “creativity” algorithm got the A.I. out of loops in Montezuma’s Revenge to score a perfect 100%, up from not getting a point a year earlier.
#3 The chances of them not screwing they up and this not becoming a white elephant/slum are almost zero.
+1. The idea of giving anything connected with Google the chance to plan part of a city gives me the heebie-jeebies. “…all of these things that we could do if someone would just give us a city and put us in charge.” Yeah, let’s put you in charge, since you are so much smarter than the rest of us. That’s all that’s required to fix everything: some smarter people. And here comes Utopia.
Maybe after this becomes a disaster it’ll shut up the Alex Tabarrock/Tech booster idiots for a while. But I doubt it.
Yeah. Speaking just for myself, I’m sure I’ll call it a minor glitch on the road to utopia no matter what the outcome.