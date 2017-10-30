Monday assorted links

1. Virginia gets serious about congestion pricing on Rt.66, some tolls $30 or maybe higher?
2. Union Square chess hustling, circa 2017. Those old service sector jobs, but updated.
3. China Titanic markets in everything: “For a premium price of 200,000 yuan ($30,000), a guest can play the role of Rose, one of the movie’s star-crossed protagonists.”
5. “…☺ does not necessarily look smiling to everyone.”
6. Claims about Industrial Revolution wages.
7. Some written-out summary points from my podcast with David Perell.
5: 🙂 may not look like a smile to everyone. on the other hand, most cultures there are paleolithic figures of sexy women: venus figurines. there are some images and proportions that mean the same for people around the world.
#2 – Union Square NY chess hustler. I doubt he makes $400 a day, from talking to Washington Square chess hustlers, who claim they make maybe $20 a day, but I could be wrong. Panhandling in certain prime locations supposedly yields, years ago, $40k/yr. Maybe this guy found a nice spot? More likely he’s bragging.
Bonus trivia: the chess hustlers of Washington Square were rated IMO about expert level, I beat some of them, without a clock, and I’m about 1850-1950 Elo depending on the speed.
#1. Since we don’t have private roads, nor the means to establish them, and housing costs are very high and constrained by restrictions on development, I suspect that tolls on I-66 are gonna turn out to be pretty price inelastic. It’s not like people have a lot of options about which roads to use, or there are other roads out there that aren’t congested.
And I predict Washingtonians, mostly statist, will vote to remove the restrictions like I think they did with that Aussie toll-road operator that had the Dulles airport toll road for a while. Communists enjoy waiting in line.
I am for making I-66 a toll road since we have rental properties along the Orange line metro good for our business.
It would be nice if the Orange line were more reliable and had more cars at rush hour as well. Oh but wait! ridiculously high costs and inefficient workers/managers mean that they demand even MORE money for what other nations manage to do with less.
The most interesting aspect is how willing are drivers to have a transponder. Surrey Satellite Technology put a satellite capable of tracking every vehicle in the EU if they had transponders (if I recall correctly). Political will to pace them in all cars was an issue.
Also, this seems ideal for an Uber type operation for carpooling.
#2 So that is what America has become: a place where people must perform tricks to the public as if they were half-starved animals under the whip of a sadistic taskmaster. The Way We (you) Live Now, Trollope would have said.
“Solo drivers who are willing to pay will be able to use the lanes during the morning and afternoon rush hours, a change in a decades-long restriction to keep the peak-direction lanes open only to cars with two or more occupants. Tolls will fluctuate based on congestion. The lanes will continue to be free for carpoolers who have a toll transponder set to HOV.”
Before: Only HOV allowed. After: HOV plus one-passenger exorbitant toll-payers allowed. Am I missing something, or does this only increase the number of cars on 66 during rush hour?
I don’t quite get it either. The planners in the article say that commuters will turn to transit because of the high tolls. What will be tolled that is currently free?
Ask not for whom the Toll bills, it tolls for thee.
#4- The profile of Dreher read to me as superficial, as if neither the author nor the Washington Post takes Dreher or his ideas seriously.
Indubitably, they picked Dreher because he’s easy to dismiss. He’s highly emotional, given to thoughtless fusillades, has a fairly high ratio of intellectual ambition to actual liberal education, and is kind of a jerk as a human being (in part because he was born without much of a sense of honor or discretion). A profile of a heavyweight like Anthony Esolen or James Hitchcock you likely will not see.
I took a look at Esolen’s essay “A Bumping Boxcar Language”. He is certainly a learned man, but he says this:
“What does one do to turn the word of God into Nabbish? Blunt it whenever possible; grind down the word of God into a dull-edged sword. Here, for example, is a famous verse from Psalm 23, translated into early modern English in the King James Bible: Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil . That is exactly what it says in Hebrew ( NB-DON ). The King James translators, naive as they were, believed their task was to submit wholly to the word of God, its meaning, its connotation, its imagery, its rhetorical force. They found the unusual compound tzal-maweth and shuddered from the beauty of it: the shadow of death . Imagine walking through that valley. The trees loom; a strange silence comes over us; we do not know what awaits. It is, unquestionably, one of the most memorable images in all of Scripture. Most English Bibles retain it.
“But in the New American Bible it is: Even though I walk in the dark valley I fear no evil . Notice the muffling. The affirmative yea , translating the Hebrew gom , is simply folded into the conjunction. The verb tense”Hebrew has no future”with its delicate shading of supposal and purpose (“I trust in the Lord, I affirm that I will not fear”) is flattened down to the present. And then that shadow of death , the shadow we all feel at times, is reduced to the ordinary and comfortable adjective dark . ”
Here’s Rashi…
“in the valley of darkness: Heb. צלמות, in a land of darkness. He alludes to the desert of Ziph (I Sam. 23:13 28). Every [mention of] צלמות is an expression of darkness. Dunash ben Labrat defined it [in this manner].”
I don’t see where death is literally mentioned at all. It feels good to say that you know exactly how to translate the Torah, but you don’t.
The New Yorker profiled him in May, over more than a cup of coffee, and the result is more involving, if no less clear that of his fretfulness there will probably be no end.
There is no Rt. 66 in Virginia. You mean Interstate 66.
Then where do Virginians get their kicks?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bumpass,_Virginia
4. Dreher promotes a form of sectarianism and separatism that dates from early Christianity and is reflected in the Letters of John in the canon. Jesus (the Great Commission) and Paul (who took the faith to Gentiles) preached inclusion not exclusion. Dreher speaks for the “beleaguered Christians” who reject the calls for inclusion.
who reject the calls for inclusion.
There are no calls for ‘inclusion’ except as a rhetorical game. Those calling wish to shift the boundaries delineating who is included and who is excluded and replace a religion based on Scripture and Tradition with one based on pop psychology.
Dreher promotes orthodoxy. For all his radicalism in other areas, Paul’s morality remained thoroughly Jewish, and anyone who has read 1 Corinthians knows that Paul was not inclusive in the sense that liberal mainstream denominations often attempt to be:
“I wrote unto you in an epistle not to company with fornicators: yet not altogether with the fornicators of this world, or with the covetous, or extortioners, or with idolaters; for then must ye needs go out of the world. But now I have written unto you not to keep company, if any man that is called a brother be a fornicator, or covetous, or an idolater, or a railer, or a drunkard, or an extortioner; with such an one no not to eat. For what have I to do to judge them also that are without? do not ye judge them that are within? But them that are without God judgeth. Therefore put away from among yourselves that wicked person.”
1. Who should pay for the dedicated right of way necessary to make autonomous vehicles a reality? Should it be the companies which operate the autonomous vehicles? Or should it be taxpayers generally?
# 6 The writer says that Industrial Revolution wages are lower than previously thought; he also says that this fact has tremendous implications about what we know about economics today.
Why doesn’t he go the extra step and explain why that fact is monumentally important? Does this mean that conservatives are wrong about many issues? Does this mean that liberalism really *is* a mental disorder? Inquiring minds want to know.
Presumably, this refers to the popular view in economics that technology tends to raise living standards (exemplified by the Industrial Revolution throwing farmers and craft producers out of work, but then providing urban manufacturing jobs), and that the Robot Revolution will also raise living standards even if we don’t know exactly how yet.
My guess is that it means that wage growth in the 19th century was far quicker than historians argue. That seems right to me: I’ve never believed that in the greatest economic advance since agriculture that wages and production can have increased as slowly as historians have claimed.
What I have no feel for is whether this mistake by historians is honest error or dirty politics. I dare say that varies from one historian to the next.
People are too quick to dismiss Rod Dreher. He can be overly emotional and I honestly cannot wrap my head around some of his social conservatism but he is one of those writers who consistently challenges my views on many other topics. He is principled and independent. As a secular social liberal, I read him to understand those who think differently than I do rather than just ridicule them. He isn’t about to change my mind on those issues but I am grateful to people like him for opening it to why people believe what they do. Kudos for linking to this, though I agree the New Yorker did a better job.
one of those writers who consistently challenges my views on many other topics.
Pretty ironic that he cannot bear up under challenges to himself, or to his employers, or to his combox pets.
He is principled and independent.
You’ve misunderstood him completely. He is highly other-directed and his writing quite self-centered and laden with attitudinizing.
6. Pseudoerasmus (one of my favorite historians on Twitter) was talking about this a few weeks back. One of the most prominent theories for the rise of steam power and the Industrial Revolution in Great Britain is that Britain had very high wages compared to nearly all other countries in the 18th century and early 19th century, and that was a powerful incentive for the adoption of labor-saving machinery. But if it turns out that British wages were actually quite low – the author of the piece says they might be at the low end among the northwestern European countries – then that theory is thrown for a loop.
Or at least it requires a lot more nuance and narrowing down of evidence. It’s possible that British wages overall were low, but that steam power still came for coal mine water pumping because the overall labor cost of using workers and animals for it was high, or maybe the wages for coal mine workers were high relative to wages overall in England.