That was then, this is now: corporate tax rate cut edition

Obama proposes lowering corporate tax rate to 28 percent
That is circa early 2012, and presumably Obama’s CEA signed off on the idea. Romney at the same time proposed a rate of 25 percent.
I believe that, in a rush to criticize a proposed Trump tax cut, we are in danger of forgetting the wisdom of 2012.
Of course, this isn’t 2012. Or is Cowen capable of time travel?
Do you have some reason why a lower corporate tax rate would be worse for the economy in 2017 than in 2012?
Has Tyler forgotten how to do math? 28% is not the 20% that Trump is proposing.
Nothing in my post calls for a reduction to 20 percent.
But trump is calling for 20, then 15, then 20, massive revenue losses and huge benefits for his companies personally. Opposition to that proposal has nothing to do with Obama or Romney.
In honor of Peter Thaler and nudging, may I suggest that the call for a corporate income tax of 20 or 15 percent is a first ask.
I’d also personally disagree with the idea that a substantial reduction or outright elimination of the corporate income tax would provide “huge benefits for … companies”. I think it tends to be accepted that corporate income tax is taken out of wages and wage growth, and not from shareholder profits.
“Nothing in my post calls for a reduction to 20 percent.” Why not? UK 19%. Republic of Ireland 12.5%.
From the second paragraph of the 2012 kink – ‘The plan would lower the nation’s corporate tax rate to 28 percent. At the same time, Obama wants to boost overall revenue from corporate taxation by banning numerous deductions and loopholes that save companies tens of billions of dollars a year on their tax bills.’
So, what are the highlights of the Trump Administration plan to boost revenue by closing deductions and loopholes?
And since when did boosting overall government revenue beomce ‘wisdom’ at this web site?
Well, that was an interesting spelling error – ‘link,’ not ‘kink.’
Since 9-11 at least there has been no position that the Left has not been willing to throw away in its effort to smear the Right. You see this best with Trump where he just has to support something – anything – and the Left suddenly ditches its previous position to embrace it. This week’s example if the NFL and free speech which just the week before the Left despised.
But it is also bigger things like democracy for the Third World. When George W and the neo-cons embraced that the Left rushed to the neo-colonial position that some people are not quite ready for democracy. It is a weird world.
If Trump endorsed Transsexuals, the Left would be in bed with Rick Santorum tomorrow.
Probably there is some difference between not wanting to overthrow democratically elected governments for the good of United Fruit (even then, Democrats engaged in plenty of it, too) and wanting to conquer the World “for democracy” (or Iraq building nuclear weapons and being respnsible for 9/11, I can’t keep track of all American lies). Anyway, if you want democracy, you can start with your allies – Saudi Arabia, for example. The American regime is the focus of evil in the modern world and is the main responsible for international unrest.
The idea that US-style faux democracy is an evolutionary step upward in nation-state governance isn’t universally accepted as the truth by many even ordinary people around the world. Maybe you could make the case that they’re simply too ignorant to adopt what Americans find obvious. That’s why it may, at times, be necessary to advance the democratic agenda at gunpoint.
Sometimes. And sometimes all it takes is stop killing Latin Americans.
Total BS by you, Tyler. Second paragraph of the article:
“At the same time, Obama wants to boost overall revenue from corporate taxation by banning numerous deductions and loopholes that save companies tens of billions of dollars a year on their tax bills.”
Trump, McConnell and Ryan do not want to “boost overall revenue from corporate taxation.”
Harsh, but I think this is 100% correct.
The article goes on to note that Obama’s tax plan targeted oil and gas companies and taxed American-based companies for overseas profits.
It was a thoroughly left-leaning proposal, and the rate reduction merely reduced the size of the tax increase.
Are you saying you’d be cool with lowering the overall corporate tax rate if these other conditions were met?
So, someone already caught that.
Ah yes, the wisdom of 28 > 20. Timeless, really.
Well, it is undeniably true that 35 (the current rate) > 28 > 20, so it seems there is room for agreement. Those are headline rates of course, as Mark points out above.
Lol. Tyler Cowen created a complaint made by no one to argue a point he’s been dying to make. If you cut corporate tax to 28% I’m sure no one will complain. If you cut loopholes used by most big companies to pay an effective tax rate far lower than 28% the big companies will cry. This is total different from a proposed 20%, especially since pass-through entities will be the biggest beneficiary.
Yeah. I don’t need funny comparisons between headline rates. Show me the full plan modeling and revenue impacts (using a 5 year moving average for growth!).
Lowering taxes when budget deficits are perpetual is bad (nobody really believes in Ricardo’s deficits are just future taxation). Even the now deceased right-wing aide to Reagan, N*, the architect of “Starve the Beast” admitted this just before he died, for the same reason as does leftist Kevin Drum and agreed by centralist B. Bartlett:
Kevin Drum: “[W]hat makes it even more crackpotty is that basic economic principles, of the kind that Republicans are endlessly lecturing the rest of us about, predict the same thing. If you raise taxes to pay for government programs, you’re essentially making them expensive. Conversely, if you cut taxes, you’re making government spending cheaper. So what does Econ 101 say happens when you reduce the price of something? Answer: demand for it goes up.” cited in: http://www.outsidethebeltway.com/the-failure-of-starve-the-beast/
Taxes aren’t used to pay for programs, they’re used for social engineering. Single employed males pay high income taxes even though they use the least government programs. This can happen because the typical single male is more concerned with fantasy football than fantasy money. They’re being “nudged” to marry and have kids while at the same time other sections of government are discouraging wedlock through easy divorce and confiscatory alimony and child support payments.
Taxes aren’t needed to pay for government programs because the money is simply enpixelated on computer servers. Treasury bills and bonds are purchased with enpixelated money and are repaid with the same invisible, ephemeral money plus enpixelated interest. This works well until it doesn’t.
| “Lowering taxes when budget deficits are perpetual is bad….”
so therefore ‘Raising taxes when budget deficits are perpetual is Good’ ???
Obviously the problem is not tax levels — it is totally irresponsible government spending (perpetual deficits)
What’s the RayLopez solution to irresponsible government spending?
Tyler needs to get over it: Trump Won, Tyler’s side lost.
Weird point to make on an anti-anti-Trump post.
political personalities should not be in any economic analysis
Nothing is too weird for Thiago to post under someone else’s name.
There is win, and there is win.
This reminds me of nothing so much as the “Cato (or maybe it was Heritage) originated the idea of a healthcare mandate!” when ObamaCare was getting passed. It’s true in both cases but is so removed from other details and context that it verges on being untrue.
Corporate taxes are the ownership aspect of private business by government, ie. fascism. It’s made even more onerous by taxing the individual income of corporate stockholders. Since management decisions must follow government mandates and guidelines, the government being the supra-management of the business, a truly fascist system is in place. This system is in the interest of government and business because it creates a stable relationship between government and existing business and discourages competition from upstart companies.
If you don’t want your business to pay corporate taxes, organize it as a sole proprietorship, partnership, S Corp or LLC. To get to the point where you owe corporate taxes, you have to make an affirmative decision to structure your business in a certain way and file paperwork with the state electing to be treated as a taxable corporation. Some Wall Street firms were organized as partnerships not that long ago, for instance. Most people in a position to make this decision have presumably weighed the costs and benefits of that decision.
America has become a divided country where everything from “football” to tax rates to sexual abuse is politicized.
The more you expect government to do, the more things become politicized.
“Last week, Vox’s Matt Yglesias pointed out that the $21.1 billion accumulated by the top twenty-five hedgies in 2013 was more than the combined salaries of all the kindergarten teachers in the country.” – https://www.newyorker.com/news/john-cassidy/the-great-hedge-fund-mystery-why-do-they-make-so-much
Greed is swalling America’s soul and destroying American society. Americans have sold their children in bondage to Moloch.
But we already knew that the primary skill of Vox & Yglesias are creating clickbait – why bring up a useless comparison here?
Safe assumption here is Obama was offering something GOP wanted as a carrot to induce deal-making. Which obviously didn’t happen. The reasons for that are maybe more worthy of exploration than implying Dems were once for corporate tax cuts and are now against them. Or did I misread you?