Do Parents Value School Effectiveness?

That is a new NBER Working Paper by Atila Abdulkadiroglu, Parag A. Pathak, Jonathan Schellenberg, and Christopher R. Walters, on a much understudied topic. Here are their main results:
School choice may lead to improvements in school productivity if parents’ choices reward effective schools and punish ineffective ones. This mechanism requires parents to choose schools based on causal effectiveness rather than peer characteristics. We study relationships among parent preferences, peer quality, and causal effects on outcomes for applicants to New York City’s centralized high school assignment mechanism. We use applicants’ rank-ordered choice lists to measure preferences and to construct selection-corrected estimates of treatment effects on test scores and high school graduation. We also estimate impacts on college attendance and college quality. Parents prefer schools that enroll high-achieving peers, and these schools generate larger improvements in short- and long-run student outcomes. We find no relationship between preferences and school effectiveness after controlling for peer quality.
You can read that as the parents either being super-smart about what helps their kids — better peers — or the parents being snobby per se. Either way, they don’t seem to care so much about value-added from the side of the school. Or is peer quality actually also the best practical-for-parents measure of value-added, when all is said and done?
So I say this is an inconclusive result from the final normative point of view, but a highly significant result in terms of cementing in some knowledge close to what I already expected was the case.
‘a much understudied topic’
This is a joke, right?
Key findings:
“We show that a large fraction of ”bad” peers at school – as identified by students in the bottom 5% of the ability distribution – negatively and significantly affects the cognitive performance of other schoolmates. Importantly, as we show in our work, it is only the very bottom 5% students that (negatively) matter, and not ‘bad’ peers in other parts of the ability distribution (e.g. the 5-to-10% worst students).
On the other hand, we uncover little evidence that the average peer quality and the share of very ‘good’ peers – as identified by students in the top 5% of the ability distribution affect the educational outcomes of other pupils. But these findings mask a significant degree of heterogeneity along the gender dimension.
By separating our sample into boys and girls, our results also show that girls significantly benefit from interactions with very bright peers, whereas boys are negatively affected by a larger proportion of academically outstanding peers at school. We also find that the positive effect stemming from interactions with ”good” peers is more pronounced for female in the bottom part of the ability distribution. On the other hand, while not strongly significant, our results suggest that more able boys suffer from interacting with a larger fraction of outstanding schoolmates.”
It doesn’t sound like they attempted to investigate the effect of behavioral problems (v. problems in academic performance).
This particular conclusion suggests that your great grandparents’ generation knew a thing or two that’s been suppressed when they invested in schools for boys and schools for girls.
Whenever you see, “while not strongly significant, our results suggest that…” you should put the paper down and spend some time reading Andrew Gelman’s blog.
If peer effects matter, than from a public policy point of view their ought to be an optimal distribution of high-achieving peers throughout different schools. Clustering high achieving peers into the same schools may be locally rational, but represents a form of assortative matching and “opportunity hoarding” that could worsen social mobility.
Or it could be that by matching high-achieving peers, you increase benefits for society overall, including by eliminating the network effects of having a bunch of high achievers interacting and working together. My intuition is that splitting up the student body of Cal Tech, Stanford, MIT, and Harvard and sending a few such students to each of the 4000 or so colleges in the US would lead to net negative effects for world wealth and well-being, including for students who otherwise would not have had the benefit of going to school with a few super high achievers. Certainly high school is a bit different, but I am not sure it is so different as to change my intuition.
How about segregating the “bad peers” into one school? Their achievement will be low regardless, and that kids who actually want to learn can avoid them.
That’s how it works now, AFAIK. There’s always a new bottom 5% though.
You need to have a collecting pool for the incorrigibles.
The ones who just perform poorly in school but otherwise keep their nose clean you might pool, but only for economies of scale. If you have proper tracking, they’re not in the same classrooms with the better students.
My wife found a fine public middle school program for my who had been in private school K-5. So she talked the parents of his two best friends at the private school into transferring theirs sons with him to the public school, so he could take his peer group with him. That worked out well.
“Or is peer quality actually also the best practical-for-parents measure of value-added, when all is said and done?” – Isn’t this the Occam’s Razor answer?
It seems so self evident to me that the rest of the post was striking. But I live in the world of law, finance and business, where your ability to work with other high-achieving peers, and your connections to other high achieving peers, may be more obviously important to long-term achievement than in STEM/academia, where test scores may correlate more strongly to success. In fact, if I am reading the abstract correctly, doesn’t it even acknowledge this point: “…and these schools generate larger improvements in short- and long-run student outcomes.”
Or parents know that competition, if it has any effect on school quality, would have an effect with a lag, so they go for the effect with no lag, peer quality.
My anecdotal: My small neighborhood is the only middle class neighborhood in our designated Elementary School. I’ve opted to throw my kids into a spanish immersion school in a nearly 100% middle class schoolt. We made the decision because we didn’t want our kid to be one of 5-10 families of middle class college educated in the entire school. All the stats say that child outcome is based on parent education and income. I wanted my kids to have a peer group that would have the same advantage and as a result provide some competition to challenge them.
No way to prove it, but I’d be willing to wager that if the teacher from both school were given the same student groups the results would not very between schools.
The researchers should also acknowledge that they have not found any evidence that the next 5-10% of the worst peers matter, NOT that they have No effect. It may well be that parents are more sophisticated about ways in which lower tier peers might have negative effects. They might not be systematic or they might be low probability events, but they might well be significant (in real life terms, not in statistical significance) in measures researchers are not attuned to.
As the old saying goes, “Never marry for money. Hang around rich kids and marry for love.”
This has the property of, well, of course that’s how it works. How could parents conceivably identify school quality independent of peer effects? And, of course, from a population level, this doesn’t justify a voucher system really. You still might ask, maybe there is a bottom 5% or 10% of schools that parents can identify as under performing? It might not show up in the overall statistics, but there might be some bad lemons out there that could be selected against.
I’m not exactly sure how “New York City’s centralized high school assignment mechanism” works, but is it possible that causality is in the other direction here? If parents rate a school highly, then the school will get to choose from a larger group of potential students, and so the school will wind up having a high-quality student body. In other words, high-achieving peers are a consequence of parents preferring the school.
In the week Thaler was recognized for bringing back the idea that conservatives tried to kill since the 70s, people are not economically rational decision makers, you publish with surprise a study that suggests parents are not rational decision makes when picking schools.
I grew up in the shadow of Eccles, Keynes, Galbraith making the point people are not rational economic decision makers.
This Saturday, I got kicked in the teeth with a 10% increase in my school tax bill.
I guess that comment is about parents and education. The same can be said for health care. My wife is a registered nurse (retired). Our med decisions have been more rationaler than typical people’s. She keeps yelling about my cigars.
We were heavily involved in our children’s education. Parents need to push the kids to learn. Too many parents stopped in grade school, throwing up their hands that the kid just ain’t smart. I took a different tack – the kids came home with bad grades and we addressed it. I realize that most Moms and Dads work, there it is.
In our town, the public elementary schools are excellent. The middle school/high school is poor unless your kid gets in the AP classes. We had placed all in AP classes. The last we had to go to the superintendent’s office to get him placed. For high school, we were able to get admitted (and could afford) to a competitive, highly-rigorous private high school.
Do you believe that central bankers, central planners/command economy commissars, university econ. PhDs, politicians, et al are economically-rational decision-makers? Or, that their decisions, policies, programs have been beneficial for America? Things could be worse is not a rational response.
Anyhow, your geniuses are running out of “not economically-rational decision-makers'” money.
The trouble is, for many kids academic performance is going to require superlative efforts which will tax the patience of all parties involved. Youths should be tracked and directed toward activities which make optimal use of their time and effort. I suspect what Leon Podles said half-a-generation ago is correct: we are squandering a great deal of resources on half-assed liberal education for youths for whom it is unsuitable. The British used to sort their youth into three sets, one set to academic programs, one to vocational programs, and one to basic education + life skills. This is what we should be doing.
Yes, but they also made the point that people suddenly become rational economic decision makers when in the voting booth or serving in government, which was hardly correct either. Governments of all sorts tend to exacerbate the irrational biases of their people (and their leaders) rather than restrain them.
I can think of two other reasons why parents might prefer absolute performance over relative improvement:
1) Parents think that relative improvement statistics are excuses.
2) Parents don’t care about academic performance so much as student safety, and are using statistics on absolute performance as an indicator of this – if all of the other students are getting high grades, they won’t be beating up my kid.
You need to do one thing the teach-every-child twerps in school administration will not do: sequester the nasty kids and turn them over to day-detention centers run by sheriff’s deputies from the county jail service.
My impression is that most school districts throughout the country do sequester the nasty kids, and it is only a few high profile school systems that do not, such as in Minneapolis and NYC. Of course, in Minneapolis, conditions got so bad that the teachers were threatening to go on strike to protest unsafe working conditions, and in NYC, children are being murdered by other children at school. So I don’t think that the social justice warriors in school administration will be able to sustain “teach every child never suspend or discipline any brown kid” policies. The coalition of parents, teachers, and conservatives is way too powerful to ignore, and way too powerful to successfully fight.
My impression is that most school districts throughout the country do sequester the nasty kids, and it is only a few high profile school systems that do not, such as in Minneapolis and NYC.
Nope.
Okay, so what are some high profile incidents outside of Minneapolis and NYC illustrating that schools don’t sequester troublemakers?
Before she went senile, some of Diane Ravitch reports on survey research done a generation ago suggested that given a certain baseline, parents-in-general are not dissatisfied. Professional-managerial parents are likely in select circumstances dissatisfied with content and rigor, but these are qualities distinct from pedagogic effectiveness.
One utility of private education financed by vouchers is that it injures no innocent constituencies (in addition of assisting niche constituencies). It does injure incorrigibles and their ‘parents’. It also injures those whose ideology, job opportunities, and income flows are advanced by the current system: teacher-training faculties, school apparatchiks in state departments, superintendent’s offices, and in schools themselves; marginal teachers whose career is dependent on the architecture of teacher-training and certficiation, and labor meatheads. These are people you should injure.
White parents try to send their kids to the public schools that have the smallest percentage of brown students, which are usually considered the best schools.
Peer effects extend beyond education. Many of the people I hung out with in high school were not destined for Harvard (or even college for the most part – this was the late 1970s). But they were sensible teenagers who liked a bit of fun (loud music, beer, and a bit of weed) but knew where to draw the line as well as respect other people and their property.
Those days are long gone.
One might conclude that the most important thing parents can do is keep their kids away from the “bad influence” kids, and that the most effective thing schools can do is expel the disrupters. The fact that “bad” schools will not do this triage is a disaster for the “could be helped” students.
After excluding the worst 5 per cent of the teachers, results seem strongly dependent on student quality, and only weakly dependent on teacher / school quality.
For the purpose of modelling, the working assumption with school choice is that the school is some type of machine or treatment…students are fed into the machine and outcomes get spit out. If the machine is better, then the outcomes are better. Therefore with school choice vouchers combined with parental funds would bid up providers of better machines while harming those with crappier machines. Presumably suppliers would learn what ‘machines’ produce better outcomes and competition would improve the whole system. Sort of like how innovations by Apple, Android, Google and even side players like Amazon cause the whole cell phone market to improve in quality of features offered.
Suppose, however, schools have no impact on outcomes. Let’s say outcomes are 100% caused by parents. The impact of school choice/vouchers would have no impact on overall quality because you can’t use the vouchers to buy better parents! Instead the result of competition would be about bidding up the price of anything *but* better outcomes. So if parents happen to like their kid to go to school with more college about students than less, you’ll get clustering and competition around that but no actual improvement in anything that matters to the taxpayer…whose interest is not that any one kid get a school that’s more fun, or has a more engaging football team, but that all schools produce more output per taxpayer dollar.
I think clearly voucher advocates try to sell the first system as true….and I acknowledge the 2nd model is extreme *but* if you had to pick one extreme model as closer to the truth I suspect it would be the 2nd.
For the purposes of modeling, the “peer effects” model is different from either of the two systems that you’re positing. (Also you’re somewhat lumping together voucher systems with other sorts of choice approaches, which the original paper does not do.) The peer effects model creates some interesting results for inequality. (On a related note, another NBER paper using South Korean data showed that classrooms with more obese kids randomly assigned to the class were more likely to have other students become obese. Imagine parents also fighting to keep other people’s fat kids from being assigned to the same class as their precious kids.)
One interesting thing about these models is that people are rarely consistent between models depending on the situation. I’ve heard plenty of public school teachers and public school advocates argue in favor of the “it’s 100% caused by parents” model when it comes to opposing school choice, but the same model argues pretty heavily in favor of slashing all public school spending. If it’s 100% caused by parents, then teacher quality and school quality doesn’t matter, and so school spending (including teacher salaries) are irrelevant. There are some similar examples of inconsistency among most people.
Another interesting thing with studies of school choice programs is that a proper school choice program should show a decreasing gap between choice and not choice schools over time, as public schools improve due to competition and newer marginal private and charter schools are not as good as the original ones. Yet strangely such results are taken as opposing choice, whereas persistent gaps are the signs that either the “100% caused by parents” type theories are correct or that vouchers are not high enough to enable the worst students to actually access a good enough education, or that the number of slots is capped too low to enable the worst schools to close and students to escape.
” because you can’t use the vouchers to buy better parents!”
Is this really true? I would think in a lot of cases that is exactly what you are doing, to a considerably greater extent than you are buying better facilities or teachers.
I suppose the effectiveness of this would depend on the degree to which the chosen school can also choose their students. In the strong form, you would be paying the chosen school in large part precisely to ensure better parents.
Do Parents Value School Effectiveness? Some may more than others. How many hits do school test score reporting web pages get? If only 5% of parents display behavior deemed to satisfy the criteria, what percent of other parents free ride off of that effort? It is the way of macro-level “scholars” to treat parents as fungible so as preserve the extant hierarchies and decision-making authorities that support them. God forbid anybody think about allowing parents any autonomy. Only the aggregate matters and any gains that autonomy may accrue to some minority of parents must be suppressed and ruthlessly denigrated.
Peer “quality control” seems to work. Not perfectly, but well enough that property values are hugely impacted by school district lines. I am pretty sure that the generous amounts spent per pupil in my current school district are overkill from the point of view of student achievement, but that spending level helps keep property values and tax bills at levels which it is a very, very hard decision for a family to live here just “because”.
Peer quality is certainly the most available to parents measure of value-added. There are all sorts of rankings (GreatSchools, etc) that publicize the easily available average test scores, and use that as shorthand. Better measures of value-added are not readily available. Certainly a good first step would be to try to calculate them and provide them to parents.