The polity that is New Zealand

Sometimes proportional representation systems throw up surprising results, as they just did in New Zealand. National won the biggest share of the vote at 44%, but the new government is a coalition between Winston Peters and Jacinda Ardern:
Ardern’s stunning popularity was dismissed as “stardust” by English, but she went on to experience huge support from young voters and women and was credited with breathing life back into the New Zealand political scene.
Her personal popularity and the huge crowds she drew around the country was hailed “Jacindamania”, and she was compared to rock-star politicians such as Barack Obama and Justin Trudeau.
A Labour government has pledged to wipe out child poverty, make tertiary education free, reduce immigration by 20,000-30,000, decriminalise abortion, introduce a water tax and make all rivers swimmable within 10 years.
Here is the full story, further evidence that politics is changing for good, and not just because of narrow economic reasons. Last year the New Zealand economy grew 3.9%. Jacinda by the way “Was brought up as a Mormon but left the church over its anti-homosexual stance.”
Jacinda by the way “Was brought up as a Mormon but left the church over its anti-homosexual stance.”
The obvious follow-up question is to ask her why that was a deal-breaker. You weren’t curious about that, and neither was the reporter, no doubt.
Because she doesn’t have anything against homossexuals? She, for the better or worse, is a liberal who supports “marriage equality” and liberalization of abortion laws? She probably does not like coffee that much to it be an issue and she is too young to Mormon racism be of any bearing here.
The interesring thing is that she actually left the church she disagrees with. Either she is a particularly honest politician or the Mormons are more strict with their followers than, say, the Catholics.
Sounds like Ms. Bernie Sanders.
The interesting thing is despite how “progressive an agenda” by US standards she still wanted to reduce immigration by 20-30k… which per capita would bel ike 700k-1 million for the US.
It appears that is a 50% decline in immigration from around 60k per year? That is truly fascinating and telling I think. Are all kiwi’s now racist/ bigots / xenephobes now?
Hard to draw direct comparisons, for three reasons: the strength of greenism in the NZ left tent also means that Ehrlichian overpopulation fears are more salient (correspondingly other green policies also hold more sway, e.g. on nuclear issues – rather rigid tradeoffs); the relatively greater weight of Maori anti-Asian sentiment (most prominently in the vehicle of Winston Peters) as opposed to coalition-of-minorities organization in the US; and most importantly, the willingness of National to go to bat to defend immigration numbers on grounds of economic growth.
Per capita the current level of 60k per year would be about 4 million per year in the US, I think (60e3 / 4.6e6 * 320e6). So cutting in half would leave total immigration at the equivalent of 2 million per year in US terms– that’s double the US annual legal immigration rate, and more than US annual legal + illegal immigration.
I think if you advocated the policy of legalizing all those currently here AND doubling the legal immigration rate to match New Zealand’s new rate, you’d be on the very left wing of the Democratic position.
” she was compared to rock-star politicians such as Barack Obama and Justin Trudeau.”
Hopefully with better results.
Note they said “rock-star politicians,” not “capable leaders.”
As for Jacinda, I’m not sure why she did not promise everyone a pony, too. Everybody loves getting a pony. It was very thrilling when Barack Obama said I was getting a pony, or that if I had a pony, I could keep my pony. To this day I wake up excited that this could be the day I get my pony!
Politics sure is changing for the good!
Is the trend toward celebrity politicians, whether they be Trump or Trudeau, healthy?
Why not? America had its share of colorful political figures, the Ted Roosevelts, the Washingtons, the Wallaces, the Hueys, the Jacksons, the Ikes, the Reagans.
>Is the trend toward celebrity politicians, whether they be Trump or Trudeau, healthy?
Great question, and it will be answered even more clearly when you see what comes after Obama and Trump.
Spoiler: The answer is no.
“A Labour government has pledged to wipe out child poverty, make tertiary education free, reduce immigration by 20,000-30,000, decriminalise abortion, introduce a water tax and make all rivers swimmable within 10 years.”
They forgot to guarantee world peace.