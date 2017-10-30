Powell would be an excellent choice for the Fed

1 rayward October 30, 2017 at 3:47 pm

Yes, but who would be an excellent choice for Arnold’s date: the life guard, the accounting major, or the playboy bunny?

2 Ray Lopez October 30, 2017 at 4:41 pm

haha, yes, I only saw the opening. I was struck at how homely these 1970s girls looked, for the most part, uglier than today’s girls to me. Perhaps plastic surgery these days is better and/or has spoiled me.

Bonus trivia: like Nixon, you won’t have me to kick around anymore since I’ll be soon moving to a part of the Philippines that has no internet. Enjoy my comments while they last, lemmings! 😉

3 Mark Thorson October 30, 2017 at 6:15 pm

What? The 70’s girls were far more beautiful. It was the 80’s when they all began to have boob implants, which are quite obvious because of their symmetry and hemisphericality. Natural is real beauty.

4 KB October 30, 2017 at 7:23 pm

They gotta bounce

5 Jacob October 30, 2017 at 3:48 pm

The reason being…?

6 msgkings October 30, 2017 at 3:51 pm

Yeah kind of a weird post, just a headline no text.

7 David Pinto October 30, 2017 at 3:48 pm

His philosophy should be known as “A Powell Creed.” That might lead to a rocky tenure, however.

8 msgkings October 30, 2017 at 3:49 pm

I’m embarrassed to say this made me giggle.

9 m October 30, 2017 at 4:00 pm

Nice try, Powell.

10 Meets October 30, 2017 at 4:57 pm

Looks like Powell got access to Tyler’s computer.

11 rayward October 30, 2017 at 4:11 pm

For those who are unable to make the connection, Cowen is communicating that the circus created by Trump (see Cowen’s post in Bloomberg) doesn’t take away from Powell (earlier today singled out as the leading candidate) as a qualified candidate. In ordinary times, I would be inclined to favor Powell over Taylor (the other leading candidate). What favors Taylor over Powell is that Taylor’s inclinations would be to take rising asset prices as something to be mitigated not promoted. What favors Powell over Taylor is that Taylor’s inclinations would be to take rising asset prices as something to be mitigated not promoted.

12 Shimekson October 30, 2017 at 4:26 pm

He is definitely qualified. However, in ordinary times, POTUS would just reappoint the person who is already doing at least a decent job.

13 Meets October 30, 2017 at 4:58 pm

He is communicating it without text?

14 TMC October 30, 2017 at 5:13 pm

Did Trump create the circus, or merely expose it?

15 Dick the Butcher - You Know Where This Is Going October 30, 2017 at 6:14 pm

TMC, It’s going to be a rough seven-plus years for rayward and the I-hate-normal-Americans crowd.

Trump2020!

Here are a few accomplishments achieved by The Trump Circus.

Nearly 1.5 million fewer Americans on food stamps.

Defeated ISIS In Months, Obama Twiddled Thumbs For Years

Ended CPP

Ended illegal subsidies to giant health insurance companies.

Market-based Health Insurance Reforms More Options, Lower Costs

Decertified Iran Compliance With Nuclear Deal – The mullahs got up front on the tarmac cash in exchange for promising to hide their nuclear arms development. Thanks, Obama.

Pakistan Helped Free American Hostages

Withdrew From UNESCO

Stock Market Continued To Soar

Two quarters 3%+ GDP growth

Justice Gorsuch, President Trump could appoint three more Supreme Court Justices in the first term.

It’s why we elected him.

16 Anon October 30, 2017 at 8:07 pm

” Trump2020! ”

Yes, 20/20 vision would be welcome.

17 Borjigid October 30, 2017 at 4:45 pm

Sure, why not?

18 Albert October 30, 2017 at 4:59 pm

This is fake news — we all know it’s impossible for an old white guy to be named “Jerome Powell”.

19 Gary Steinmetz October 30, 2017 at 6:04 pm

More or less excellent than Taylor?

20 Bill October 30, 2017 at 7:12 pm

Do you remember when the Senate denied the appointment of Prof. Peter Diamond to the Federal Reserve Board because he was not a banker, but just an economist.

Powell is a lawyer; not a banker.

Once again, lawyer beats economist.

