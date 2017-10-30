Powell would be an excellent choice for the Fed
Previous post: Monday assorted links
by Tyler Cowen on October 30, 2017 at 3:44 pm in Current Affairs, Economics | Permalink
Previous post: Monday assorted links
Get smart with the Thesis WordPress Theme from DIYthemes.
Yes, but who would be an excellent choice for Arnold’s date: the life guard, the accounting major, or the playboy bunny?
haha, yes, I only saw the opening. I was struck at how homely these 1970s girls looked, for the most part, uglier than today’s girls to me. Perhaps plastic surgery these days is better and/or has spoiled me.
Bonus trivia: like Nixon, you won’t have me to kick around anymore since I’ll be soon moving to a part of the Philippines that has no internet. Enjoy my comments while they last, lemmings! 😉
What? The 70’s girls were far more beautiful. It was the 80’s when they all began to have boob implants, which are quite obvious because of their symmetry and hemisphericality. Natural is real beauty.
They gotta bounce
The reason being…?
Yeah kind of a weird post, just a headline no text.
His philosophy should be known as “A Powell Creed.” That might lead to a rocky tenure, however.
I’m embarrassed to say this made me giggle.
Nice try, Powell.
Looks like Powell got access to Tyler’s computer.
For those who are unable to make the connection, Cowen is communicating that the circus created by Trump (see Cowen’s post in Bloomberg) doesn’t take away from Powell (earlier today singled out as the leading candidate) as a qualified candidate. In ordinary times, I would be inclined to favor Powell over Taylor (the other leading candidate). What favors Taylor over Powell is that Taylor’s inclinations would be to take rising asset prices as something to be mitigated not promoted. What favors Powell over Taylor is that Taylor’s inclinations would be to take rising asset prices as something to be mitigated not promoted.
He is definitely qualified. However, in ordinary times, POTUS would just reappoint the person who is already doing at least a decent job.
He is communicating it without text?
Did Trump create the circus, or merely expose it?
TMC, It’s going to be a rough seven-plus years for rayward and the I-hate-normal-Americans crowd.
Trump2020!
Here are a few accomplishments achieved by The Trump Circus.
Nearly 1.5 million fewer Americans on food stamps.
Defeated ISIS In Months, Obama Twiddled Thumbs For Years
Ended CPP
Ended illegal subsidies to giant health insurance companies.
Market-based Health Insurance Reforms More Options, Lower Costs
Decertified Iran Compliance With Nuclear Deal – The mullahs got up front on the tarmac cash in exchange for promising to hide their nuclear arms development. Thanks, Obama.
Pakistan Helped Free American Hostages
Withdrew From UNESCO
Stock Market Continued To Soar
Two quarters 3%+ GDP growth
Justice Gorsuch, President Trump could appoint three more Supreme Court Justices in the first term.
It’s why we elected him.
” Trump2020! ”
Yes, 20/20 vision would be welcome.
Sure, why not?
This is fake news — we all know it’s impossible for an old white guy to be named “Jerome Powell”.
More or less excellent than Taylor?
Do you remember when the Senate denied the appointment of Prof. Peter Diamond to the Federal Reserve Board because he was not a banker, but just an economist.
Powell is a lawyer; not a banker.
Once again, lawyer beats economist.