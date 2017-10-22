The problem with The Process, toward a theory of management

Re: the rebuilding attempts of the Philadelphia 76ers:
[John] Wall shed light on an underrated issue when he said: “The toughest thing you have is two young players that want to be great. Sometimes it might work, and sometimes it might not work.”
Think about that. Here’s what Wall is saying: It’s easier for stars to coexist when there is more separation of age and aspiration and an understanding of the hierarchy. Wall and Beal figured it out. The Sixers have three young potential all-stars trying to mix individual accolades and team success at once.
Wizards center Marcin Gortat cited asymmetric information:
“You know what the hardest thing for the young man is?” Gortat said during a recent interview. “We all enjoy diamonds. We all enjoy women. We all enjoy cars and beautiful houses, trips, the best parties and the life. The hardest thing is to come at 6 o’clock in the morning to the gym when nobody watches you. It’s easy to play when you have 20,000 people in the stands — women, cheerleaders, actresses, models, front-row celebrities — but it’s really hard to wake up at 6 o’clock in the morning and go to the gym and work on your left hand. This is the hardest part, when nobody’s watching.”
Here is the full Jerry Bewer story. I watched two games with Philadelphia and Milwaukee, to update my knowledge of the NBA a bit, and now I’ll return to my rabbit hole for a while.
Shorter TC: “There’s no I in TEAM”?
To a degree, this theory of selflessness is wrong. What draws fans *is* the selfish shooter. Think of Allan Iverson. They fed him the ball, he made something like 35% of his shots (the latter Iverson, not the early Iverson) and the fans loved it. So the 76ers stuck to this sub-optimal game winning strategy since that’s what sold tickets. Similar logic about keeping the team quarterback in after the game is already won, risking injury, since the fans come to see Brady, not the backup.
Note: I don't follow the NBA, nor any sports outside of the royal game of chess.
Michael Jordan’s rumored comeback line: “There’s an I in WIN.”
You should delete basketball from that list. Iverson never shot less than 38.7% from the floor in a single season, and was over 40% in 12/14 seasons. Philly traded him at 31 coming off what was probably his best individual season. The 76ers were above 0.500 in 6 of his last 8 seasons with the team making it out of the first round 4 times.
That Gortat quote, wow. What a refreshing lack of wokeness.
The league’s history is rife with examples that contradict Wall’s point (or rather Bewer’s interpretation): clear differences in age and stature didn’t help co-stars coexist (Shaq & Kobe, Lebron & Kyrie, Barkley’s Phoenix), and there are multiple examples when a core of young players with similar stardom levels enjoyed tremendous success (Sampson & Olajuwan, Nash & Nowitzky, early OKC with Harden coming off the bench, T-Mac and Yao, Shaq & Penny, many others).
If the broader point is that chemistry and hierarchies are important, and that “sometimes it might work, and sometimes it might not work”, then sure; but ego hardly seems to matter less the older players get, evidenced by 35-years-old Dwane Wade’s insistence to open games or Kobe’s nightmarish 20-shots-a-night farewell tour.
Also if Gortat would use some of those early morning gym sessions to maybe shoot a three and join the modern NBA I’m sure his teammates would be thankful
YIkes this comment is terrible. None of those young core teams won championships hilariously if you wanted to use Hakeem as a counter example you could have used him and Clyde Drexler. Even more ineptly off point Nowitzski didn’t win a championship until Nash left.Meanwhile two of the three examples of teams that supposedly had trouble co-existing won championships.
I really hope this is a straussian take.
Re: the Gortat quote, is that really an example of asymmetric information? In what sense?
Iverson got to the finals with Eric Snow as point guard. Eric Snow! The man was sent to jail simply to show white people that the criminal justice system is broken.