The Productivity Slowdown and the Declining Labor Share

That is the title of a new NBER paper from Gene M. Grossman, Elhanan Helpman, Ezra Oberfield, and Thomas Sampson. It is a very simple hypothesis, but they do show it can explain much of the observed decline in labor’s share:
We explore the possibility that a global productivity slowdown is responsible for the widespread decline in the labor share of national income. In a neoclassical growth model with endogenous human capital accumulation a la Ben Porath (1967) and capital-skill complementarity a la Grossman et al. (2017), the steady-state labor share is positively correlated with the rates of capital-augmenting and labor-augmenting technological progress. We calibrate the key parameters describing the balanced growth path to U.S. data for the early postwar period and find that a one percentage point slowdown in the growth rate of per capita income can account for between one half and all of the observed decline in the U.S. labor share.
In other words, the decreased bargaining power of labor, or for that matter globalization, are not necessarily playing major roles. Here is yet another (ungated) version of the paper.
“In a neoclassical growth model with endogenous human capital accumulation a la Ben Porath (1967) and capital-skill complementarity a la Grossman et al. (2017), the steady-state labor share is positively correlated with the rates of capital-augmenting and labor-augmenting technological progress.”
Can anyone explain the intuitive reason for this?
Labor augmenting technological progress boosts the return to human capital. If capital is a complement to skill then capital augmenting technological progress boosts the return to human capital.
A higher return to human capital will mean higher investment in human capital which means a higher level of human capital all along the steady state path.
If the level of human capital is greater then output will be greater AND human capital will claim a greater share of that output, because in steady state factors are paid based on their contribution.
This is all based on my general knowledge of growth models. I have not read the paper.
Also tho, it seems off the cuff that this would lead to wage compression. That is, skilled workers making less of a premium. But, I have not done the math. That is just a guess.
In other words, we aren’t educated enough. Educational attainment *growth* has slowed significantly, and we’re just beginning to see the lagged effects. In other words, we need more post-post graduate education.
Plato envisioned this — a 50-year educational on-ramp for his societal Guardians — in the Republic. Wittgenstein’s remark that all of philosophy is just footnotes to Plato seems appropriate here.
If labor is plentiful and cheap (e.g., as the result of globalization), why invest in labor saving (labor productivity increasing) capital? Instead, why not invest in assets with the potential for rising prices, such as stocks or real estate, or for the already wealthy in vanity investments, such as flying cars and spaceships to Mars.
“We explore the possibility that a global productivity slowdown is responsible for the widespread decline in the labor share of national income”. Just this past week I read a column pointing out that the decline in the labour share of national income in Britain is just a statistical error, the Powers That Be having ignored the fact that many self-employed people operate as limited companies and pay themselves mainly in dividends rather than salary.
It almost doesn’t matter whether the writer is correct in detail; the big question about all purported macroeconomic facts is “how the hell do you know?”