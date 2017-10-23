Ray Bradbury markets in everything

Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 tells the story of a dystopian future where books have been outlawed and are destroyed by firemen who set them ablaze. But in an ironic twist, Super Terrain, a publisher in France, has created a new edition of Bradbury’s classic that actually requires extreme heat in order to be read.
Jo Frenken shared this video to Instagram showing a prototype copy of the book, which was developed by the Charles Nypels Lab at the Netherlands-based Jan van Eyck Academie—a research institute known for its experiments in materials and media. The pages of the book appear completely blacked-out—like a redacted CIA file—as you flip through them. But when heat is applied, using a flame from a lighter, in this case, the heat-activated ink disappears and the underlying text is revealed.
That is by Andrew Liszewski, via Ted Gioia.
It would have been more appropriate if it was readable, when it is cooled.
Unit cost?
Such a title could provide its own invitation to empiricism: since the ignition temperature of paper ranges from Fahrenheit 424 to F. 475, the manufacturer might shrewdly devise editions and printings that exhibit this narrow spectrum of thermal variation. (Maybe the inks could change color, too.)
I’m wondering if this or similar technology could have applications for horizontal surfaces – e.g. parking lots – that darken in winter to absorb sunlight and help prevent ice accumulation, but lighten in summer to increase albedo and lower temperatures.
Los Angeles already is experimenting with a paint that does just that. I read it on ScienceDirect a few months ago.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=23&v=ZKu8vtBOwqo
In these censorious times we have to watch out for censorship, just like in the days of Bradbury. For example, where is “Prior_Approval” aka “Prior_Test”? Why doesn’t he post here anymore? Is MR censoring him or is he willingly not participating in the comments anymore? My tinfoil hat is sounding an alarm. …
Bonus trivia: in a few weeks I will be moving back from DC to a remote mountain village on the west side of the Philippines with my fiance. Internet is extremely limited so I won’t be posting here much at that time (or even surfing the internet; I’ve stocked up on my Kindle and my laptop with enough books for the next five years). I will inform you in due time so everybody–all the hundreds of you who read my comments–can bid me goodbye because I know how much you love me. Yes, you too.
Would extreme heat be a metaphor for red in the face anger? When I’m hot (angry), I am about as rational as a rattle snake. Just how much does one learn reading a book that requires the reader to be red in the face angry. Not much, I suppose. Such is the future, books that cannot teach to readers who cannot learn.