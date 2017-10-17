Request for requests

What would you all like to hear about? I do pay some heed, sometimes.
by Tyler Cowen on October 17, 2017 at 9:18 am in Sports, Weblogs | Permalink
What would you all like to hear about? I do pay some heed, sometimes.
Previous post: Might short-term shareholders be better monitors?
Next post: Concentration in the dollar store sector
Get smart with the Thesis WordPress Theme from DIYthemes.
You make reference to alternatives to behavioral therapies when it comes to autism. Could you shed light on what existing research there is on this point? (With the understanding that there is very little RCT both ways). And maybe elaborate more on what you believe are the pros and cons to behavioral v other methods?
We’re almost at the 500th anniversary of the posting of the 95 Theses, but the Reformation is probably less thought about than at any time since it happened. What are some of its lasting intellectual effects?
Perhaps the Tyler Cowens Guide to 10.5 hr layover in Los Angeles. Ive never set foot in California (Please hlp)
Go to Huaen Restaurant in Gardena for the fried squid balls, shredded seaweed, and tea eggs. Yelp review indicates that it has actually closed since I last visited it, but let’s be honest that just makes it more authentic and gritty.
AI is much discussed, in particular there is Max Tegmark’s book Life 3.0. Robin Hanson has had similar thoughts in Age of Em. Your thoughts on the long term implications of the technology? Are we all out of work?
This might be pretty basic, but what are your thoughts on whether “real” socialism has ever been tried? What about “real” capitalism?
The answer is so complicated it takes a video that is 24 hours long for many people to really understand.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zw-FF6CPmvs
These are two of my more oddball ideas:
Did the Industrial Revolution benefit countries with more homogeneity of language the most?
Would bimetallism have lessened the Great Depression?
More mainstream: How should slow readers maximize their reading?
Always read secondary sources, meaning, don’t read Homer in the original archaic Greek (which even I can’t do, and I speak and read modern Greek) but a derivative source like a reputable English language interpretation of Homer. This trick speeds up learning stuff immensely, at the cost of some gating and filtering of content. And for law school I hated the “Socratic Method”, what a waste of time. Give me the nutshell!
What is the most important idea you’ve ever shared on this blog that I need to tell non-readers about? My first instinct is the importance of growth as discussed in your unpublished (but occasionally shared) little ethics book.
Best Utopian science fiction (top 5, top 10… just more than one) and why did you like the Three Body Problem series
How likely is Mandarin going to displace Spanish, Arabic, French etc. in the ranking of most used business languages? I assume English will be the preferred language for most for a long time to come, but will there come a day (say in the next 30 years) when it’s important to speak Mandarin in order to conduct business internationally?
In 30 years time, which language you speak (for business) will be less important than the quality of your real time translation systems. Besides, by the time you get the contract, your AI lawyer and your AI Accountant will have already communicated with the other company’s AI, and you may not even understand their language at all. And they will be doing that hundreds of times a second. Signing a contract as such may become an interesting anachronism.
your thoughts on replacing income and consumption taxes by a wealth tax?
Yes, and your thoughts on replacing income with a progressive consumption tax?
Your thoughts on tax incidence.
Your thoughts on a zero business income taxes for American businesses within the U.S.
Are new taxes are possible with low cost computation? Could these eliminate individual filing entirely?
A VAT would have been computationally impossible for Bob Cratchet, but maybe now something VATish could be applied to all transactions .. in a unified tax architecture.
How much should my kid borrow to go to college if he doesn’t know what he wants to do with a college degree? Assume he could go to UVA and borrow $7000 a year or to Kansas and get a full ride.
What would our economy and culture be like if we maximized GDP?
For example, pay no Social Security or Medicare/Medicaid for ZMP’s, zero marginal product people who contribute negatively to GDP.
Would we care less or more about the ill, the old, the poor.
Would we push more solar energy or more natural gas.
Would we reduce or increase military spending.
Would government act like Singapore and target fields for investment.
Would we have engineers run the country.
How can we resolve a trade off between corporate taxes and capital gain/dividend taxes. One one hand low corporate taxes create a large incentive for self-incorporation, high corporate taxes make American business less competitive. Should we tax all income sources the sames? Should the sum of corporate and capital gain/dividend taxes be equal to the income tax and if it should be what should be the right proportions.
Should there be a tax on corporate income at all. For and against.
Is it out of place to try to identify which economic policies could be so outrageous so as to classify as punishable crimes against humanity?
https://perkurowski.blogspot.com/2017/10/world-bank-please-dare-tackle-issue-of.html
Where we are in distribution terms relative to the optimal human capital acquisition? What are the drivers of this process?
What is the best way to improve the lives of indigenous people in the US and Canada?
You are curiously silent on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict (e.g. you strangely said to David Wolpe that you’re agnostic on the issue of Israeli settlements). What is the best solution to this bitter conflict? 1-state or 2-state solution? How could this have been avoided in the first place? Which issues or opinions are under-reported or under-recognized?
He can’t oppose Israel for obvious reasons, but he can’t find it in himself to give it his full throated support in contradiction to his globalist persona.
There is a literature on making better social media. Why do so many active social players ignore it? Refuse to go meta? I see little discussion and less serious design effort.
(People are down to guessing that Twitter just likes negativity because traffic. I hope that is not really the case.)
http://tvo.org/video/programs/the-agenda-with-steve-paikin/the-economics-of-jihad
Quite an interesting discussion about how and why the merchant class sports Islamism.
Will the EU achieve its goal of full political union (United States of Europe), muddle along for a long time as it is, or disintegrate?
What books/ blogs/ podcasts/ other resources would you recommend to high school students interested in economics ? Where should they start ?
Top 10 countries all things considered (in order and with reasons).
Thoughts on Corbyn, since there’s a reasonable chance he’ll be the Prime Minister before too long
The biggest problem on Marginal Revolution is the racists in the comments section. Any time there is an article or post about or touching on a subject that is near and dear to the hearts of internet racists (such as the heritability of intelligence, immigration, the economic concept of “trust”, etc.) you can be assured that the alt-right “race realists” will swarm and post dozens of comments that will crowd out discussion of anything else.
The best thing you can do for this site, short of banning these guys, is to segregate the racist bait into its own posts, so they don’t disturb threads about topics such as those proposed above. IMO, the strength of this site is the wacky “markets in everything”, “there is no great stagnation”, “model this” stuff and the links to bizarre economics papers, not just because they’re funny but because they actually do spark conversations about larger issues. It sucks when one of those things is posted along with an alt-right bait article and the discussion is dominated by steve sailer and his followers.
In which Hadur is more overt than I.
I think though, that this problem is big, possibly the biggest “design problem” of the age. In the last round we fought the trolls and the trolls (foreign and domestic) won.
It is possible that social learning will overcome trollish anger and misinformation in the long run, but maybe not, and structural change will be required.
My favorite posts are usually about books and I’ll often search the site to find reviews or mentions of certain authors. So I don’t think you can go far wrong posting more content on books. I’ve never been able to find much about Kim Stanley Robinson here, btw. Why not? It seems like his worldview doesn’t exactly mesh with this site’s — is that the only reason? I also don’t seem to find many international novels mentioned, though maybe I’m not entering the correct search terms. Regardless, I’ve been reading mostly non-fiction these last few years, so whatever books are posted will be welcome. If you wanted to expand it, I always enjoy seeing the reading list for Literature and the Law, and I’d be curious to know what reading lists you’d create for other courses. I also like how CWT, TC will outline how he understands the career of the writers he mentions. The synopsis is often strange but still interesting.
I always enjoy references to obscure, by my standard, music, Straussian takes on film, and travel. Also, sports. The first post I noticed on any of these was probably the Blade Runner ones. Before that, Wonder Woman. So maybe these subjects have fallen off the radar.
I noticed that David Roberts got a link a few weeks ago. I’d enjoy seeing more content on climate science and policy. Sometimes, the best thing about this site is that it can help locate useful writers or sources of information. I was already familiar with David Roberts, but I’d say he’s worth reading more often.
When TC published the last book, he did a lot of pods. Those pods often seemed to introduce subjects that TC was able to expand upon in conversation but that seemed new to me even though I’ve been reading this site for a long time. I particularly enjoyed the pod with Ezra Klein — “what are your rules for x, y, and z?”
Sometimes I find a series of posts that were posted in 2005 and I notice that they’re sort of fun (“Claims my Russian wife laughs at,” for example.) in a way that the site rarely seems to have room for anymore. In some ways, I wonder if the audience has grown big enough that it’s limiting what is posted.
Sometimes a thread of content is suggested but then abandoned. A recent post encouraged people to read more about religion, a subject that was then dropped and that, so far as I recall, never made it into a “what I’ve been reading.”
A recent post linked to Matt Yglesias’ unpopular opinions. I found that pretty fun. It might be more of a twitter thing.
Generally speaking, I really enjoy reading this blog. I’ll post more if I can think of anything else. Thanks.
I’m often disappointed in the answers people give to your personal Production Function question that you often ask in Conversations with Tyler interviews. The answers typically seem a little lame or at least poorly thought out in contrast with answers to other questions about their work, issues, etc., which on average tend to be excellent. Have you or other listeners noticed this? If so, what’s your theory for why? Culturally it’s looked down on to brag or seem self-aggrandizing so people are less practices as self-analysis? Or maybe productive people are productive because they don’t waste time thinking about their productivity 🙂 If nothing else, do you think people simply don’t really know why they’re so productive or they’re not good at and/or unwilling to articulate it?
I’d be interested in discussion / data on why it (appears to) cost so little to bribe politicians. Menendez is currently in the news (this was a topic at dinner last night), but he’s hardly the only one. Is there a significant variance by office, personal wealth of the politician, country, etc.?
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/16/nyregion/menendez-corruption-trial-dismissal-denied.html
Singapore – its future, political and economic, after LKY and potentially fairly soon, after Lee Hsien Loong. The ability of the system to handle such a transition without a strong hand at the top. Also with reference to Qatar in a Trumpian world.
Also in a recent post you mentioned you expect stress levels to be much higher in future in most scenarios – maybe discuss some of those scenarios.
You wrote in a early post on Bitcoin (2011-04-19) that ‘it’s mostly a fun topic for the internet’ and ‘The new Bitcoin asset simply isn’t a useful one’. Has your viewpoint evolved on Bitcoin, and if so – for you – what changed? Whose opinions on Bitcoin do you most respect, even if you may not agree with them? Do you own any?
+1
What’s the latest on the short term/long term effects of stimulus and QE?
Your review of Affluence without Abudnance by James Suzman.
Generically, I’d like to “revisit priors” as it were. So, for example:
Just because Greece is no longer much in the news, what is an update on its status? And why has it NOT exited the EU, even though many, many pundits asserted this as almost inevitable.
ISIS is indeed in the news. How did this group transition from seeming to be just a sideshow, to becoming an almost existential threat to the world, to a fairly sad remnant of itself? What is the lifecycle of these sorts of entities?
In the world of finance, how do we “decide” what is important to “the market?” I recall in years past no one wanted to talk about anything except M1… then unemployment… then the national debt… then core inflation…. etc. etc. Do these things truly become more and less important over time, or do we just turn our attention to them in turn, and if so, why? Whatever happened to Grover Norquist?
I am reminded of the old New Yorker article, that asserted (only partially tongue in cheek) that almost every concept we could think of had a 3-year lifecycle… including the concept of the 3-year lifecycle.
One request would be whether there’s any study or inquiry into the relationship between establishment Protestantism (i.e., historically oriented creed and confessional denominations) and male labor participation in the economically struggling areas of the U.S. Your commentary about the economic benefits of a possible religious renewal among non-working men (if one were to occur, that is) seems to overlook a big data point. That is, the areas of the U.S. in economic decline also appear to be hotbeds for low-church evangelical Protestantism (e.g., Pentecostalism, Free Will and Independent Baptists, Church of Christ, or the ubiquitous “Bible Church”). At the same time, more mainline Protestant denominations and traditional sects (to say nothing of Catholic or Orthodox congregations) are almost totally absent from the social landscape of these mostly exurban and rural communities. My guess is that these religious sects (that is, sects that stress personal conversion experiences without passing down robust historical experiences) are less effective at equipping people (and their children) for generational “secular” changes.
What’s the best way to deal with cultural misogyny (cat-calling, unwanted touching, unwanted sexual advances, sexual assault, rape)?
What does Economics have to say about sexual perversion?
How would massive wealth redistribution impact the economy? Suppose, in the vein of their already philanthropic mindsets, Buffett and Gates send every person in the country a check, eliminating their personal fortune. The value could be around $250/person if one of them liquidates, or $500/person if they do it jointly. Would this provide any meaningful long-term impact? Just it only be short-term? Would it make a difference if it were shares of their respective companies instead of cash?
What is the Cowen aesthetic philosophy?
You express frequent opinions on the quality of art and literature.
Please share some of your premises.
In what ways, if any, are you optimistic, or even somewhat hopeful, about what will result from the Trump presidency.
Was the American Civil War inevitable, or was there a more peaceful solution to end slavery?
Or even if a peaceful solution to the abolition of slavery had been found, was an American civil war inevitable to resolve the underlying conflict between state rights and a strong central government? Was their another issue so emotional as to spark the war as slavery was?
Last week saw a 52 mile backup on the Ohio River due to a lock failure (http://whotv.com/2017/10/13/lock-and-dam-closure-causes-more-slowdowns/). The same lock that had been reported on by the New York Times in a long read piece last year. How do we fix the locks, what’s wrong in the coordination game on this particular type of infrastructure?
Taking the last 15 years into consideration, how much of what you wrote in What Price Fame do you still agree with?
I believe that book has held up very well.
1. Net cost/benefits of patent and copyright.
2. The economics of manufactured housing (trailers and trailer parks).
3. The economics of homelessness in developed countries.
4. The economics of crime and poverty in the developed world. Why it persists in developed countries and why there are so many more murders even just by whites in the USA (and to less extent in Canada and to a greater extent in Latin America) than in Europe. Economic ways to address these problems with minimal disincentives.
What (if any) weight should be given to robustness, in the face of accidental or intentional adverse events, in determining the degree to which functions critical to society are centralized/distributed? If robustness is important, how is that best promoted / achieved? How is cost (if any) best allocated?
For example, a fully integrated national power grid which which moves power across the country, but could be subject to a national grid failure, vs. loosely coupled small regional/local grids. Multiple manufacturing sources of important drugs. Multiple computer software ecosystems (for increased hack resistance).
Was “be kind, rewind” bad policy? If everyone did their rewinding pre-movie then nobody would have to rewind twice. Also the first person viewing the movie not having to rewind it (and the last person to watch it not having to unnecessarily rewind it) is pareto-optimal. I know it’s not exactly timely but it still bugs me.
Good one.
Straussian discussion of Social Security and other pay-as-you-go systems?
I don’t need Tyler’s take on this one- you have convinced me.
Does Special Ed work? Are there any RCTs that show a return on investment? California spends $12 billion a year, or about $20k extra for each of the special ed students – they are 10% of the school population.
What are things that economists don’t pay enough attention to when proposing policies?
I’m thinking of things like revenue-neutral carbon taxes. They sound great in principle, but should the government also make sure that certain infrastructure exists to help businesses (and oil producers) to transition toward a lower-carbon economy.
Or consider consumption taxes. Most economists would much prefer to eliminate all income and capital-gains taxes and tax people on their consumption instead. However, administratively, that may be harder to enforce. The ease of enforcement of policies is something that economists don’t usually think about.
Or take trade. Free trade sounds great in principle, but setting up an impartial court system to deal with disputes is a HUGE pain, often fraught with accusations of unfairness or too much burden for countries without the money to deal with litigation after litigation (e.g. Philip Morris and Uruguay, as chronicled by John Oliver)
I’m using these 3 examples to raise a bigger point – there are many policies that economists propose as Pareto efficient, but are hard to implement in practice because of many “blind spots” that economics doesn’t usually pay attention to. What are the most common “blind spots” in the discourse of economic policies?
What are the key papers and findings regarding the impact of national aging curves on propensity to spend/ save and the implications for equilibrium interest rates? How much should we expect the aging of developed countries to affect those countries response to interest rate cuts? Should monetary policy take demographics into account when making policy?
When he was a banker, Andrew Mellon financially invested in the companies that became Gulf Oil, Pullman Train Cars and Alcoa; but today we treat banking and venture investing as separate skills and industries. Is this just an example of specialization increasing as the financial sector matures? Or has the nature of new business formation and development changed in the last eighty years such that bankers can no long effectively make equity investments in new ventures?
What would be the effects of really cheap and effective water desalinization? How realistic is that hope, and when should we expect to be deployed ?
How long until the college/university system collapses? Will the collapse be more due to technological innovation, overpricing, inefficiency of the current system, ineffectiveness of the current system, mismatch between supply and demand in the job market, opposition to cultural indoctrination, or something else? My kid is 5, so it would be really nice if we could move on to something better within the next 10 years or so.
Agree on the subject but instead Tyler should explain why it won’t collapse due to the fact that it’s all signaling.
I’d like to hear your thoughts on the future of mexifornia.
I’ve been contemplating Michael 1938 Phillips’ small book ‘The Most Important Book in History’ where he lays out the argument for modern commerce.
He divides commerce into three categories, trade (ancient buying and selling), clientry (lifelong service relationships such as with your dentist), and industry (geared toward reducing the cost of items through efficiencies and engineering). He included chain sellers in industry.
He asserts: “The presence of industry, particularly the head office of some industry, is a sign of modern commerce.” Places without industry, though perhaps having lively trade and even clientry, just don’t have the feel of modern commerce, nor likely to reflect the values of modern commerce: meritocracy, diversity, openness.
More opinions on the ideas he presents would be of value, I believe.
https://www.amazon.com/Most-Important-Book-Human-History-ebook/dp/B0728CXH9L/ref=mt_kindle?_encoding=UTF8&me=
The Toronto School of communication theory
How have your f2f teaching strategies changed over the years?
The effects of LinkedIn on minority employment. The link between online dating and interracial marriage got me thinking. LinkedIn combines professional and personal networks. One minority node can link to the people that person knows socially who would largely be minorities of the same race and to the people that person has worked with who will be of various races. It also widens the net for recruiters who search for skills. However, it encourages users to add a picture, giving racial information that could be excluded from a traditional resume, and which we know leads to discrimination. I want to know which effect is strongest.
Let’s say we had to move the headquarters of the Federal Reserve outside of DC, and outside of Virginia and Maryland as well. Where should we move it?
Instead of discussing about crypto currencies without much detail like mainstream media is doing, it would be nice to get your opinion on blockchain technology that implement smart contracts and Turing completeness such a Ethereum and Neoshares.
The only request I have is to keep up your amazing work. I cannot express how much I learn by following your blog.
Why do so many people (especially the media) still use the Dow Jones average, despite its well-known flaws and the availability of mush better measures?
I keep hearing that high schools need to teach more art and music. Personal finance. Statistics. Comprehensive world history. Civics, and economics. “Critical thinking.” Coding and computer science. How to write a resume and interview for a job. “Happiness.” How to fix a car and things around the house. Manners. Foreign languages. “How to learn.” Many of these make sense to me at some level, but as I start listing them out (and there are many more that I didn’t list, but seem to make a lot of sense to others) it becomes a pretty expansive curriculum when combined with what is already taught. And “what is already taught” seems to be crowding out both getting a job and all the “kids don’t have time to be kids anymore” activities.
Would you suggest getting rid of trigonometry/chemistry/other subjects to make room? Or a longer school day/year (I’d count supplementing a traditional high school experience with MOOCs as being more or less this)? Do parents need to buck up and teach more of these things themselves?
How should we think about a $20 trillion US debt? How big a threat is it to the country’s economic well-being in the short-, medium-, and long-term? Is “threat” the right word to describe the debt? If not, what’s the better or more appropriate term? Are there cases in history where a great power has found itself equally indebted? What happened? Are these cases applicable today? Why or why not? I’m thinking here of Paul Kennedy’s book, The Rise and Fall of Great Powers. If that book were updated today, how would the chapter on the United States read?
This being the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution, here is a timely topic for discussion between Cowen and friends: how are today’s advocates of “disruption” like the advocates of “disruption” in 1917 Russia?
Tell us your unpopular opinions a la Yglesias
UK inflation has hit 3%. What should the BoE do given their current mandate?
Why is the start-up sector struggling.
Have the decrease in the strength of IP rights impacted that?
Can you quantify the the economic perceived effect/costs to the US as it relates to Scott Pruitts dismantling of the EPA rules as they existed under Obama?
The article below mentions cultural differences in truth-telling (to patients) in the area of bioethics. I wonder if you’ve thought more broadly about areas where different cultures may value truth-telling differently (and, if they do, why they do). In other words, how much of a cultural component is there in valuing truth-telling?
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3713926/
Do the “X unpopular opinions” thing on Twitter!
I’d like to hear a discussion on the philosophy and morality of racial profiling by police and private citizens. Suppose that in a racially homogenous country, say, Lithuania there is a great depression. Since we are told that unemployment and poverty cause crime, we expect crime to increase*. Crime triples. How do you expect the police and private citizens to react? It would be reasonable to expect police to have a greater level of suspicion when investigating any given person. Business owners would be more attentive to possible shoplifters. People walking late at night would be more fearful when other people approach them.
It doesn’t occur to you that this heightened level of suspicion is unfair to the Lithuanians living during the Great Depression, the large majority of whom are still not criminals, as opposed to those who lived before it. Nor, really, does it occur to you that it is unfair if young people and men are subject to greater suspicion, if pointed out you might say “everyone should be treated equally” but you have no sense of moral outrage when this profiling occurs. Why, then, is profiling by race treated differently? Should it be?
*This doesn’t go through the formality of actually happening in real recessions.