The first love of the very talented team at Tilapia Films that produces many of our videos at MRUniversity isn’t economics (I know, hard to believe) but making documentaries. Their latest, Rodents of Unusual Size, has a world premier Nov. 15 in New York at DocNYC. It’s bound to be great, check it out! Tickets here.
Not bloody likely. It’s got “music”.
In the movie The Princess Bride, the hero Wesley is attacked by fearsome Rodents Of Unusual Size (ROUS) in the fire swamp. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOv5ZjAOpC8 I have referred to the movie in prior comments, in particular the Battle of Wits between the evil Vizzini and the Man in Black. Vizzini: “Have you ever heard of Plato, Aristotle, Socrates?” Man in Black: “Yes, morons.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3EkBuKQEkio
The Battle of Wits is an exercise in logic; thus, the reference to Plato, Aristotle, and Socrates, and the connection to this blog.
Speaking of MRU have you and Tyler ever thought about producing an AMSR video?
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0659316/?ref_=ttep_ep9
Been done.
I like the Avengers because it glorifies the Cuckold lifestyle.
First thing that came to mind: Congress.
At times, this place has a touch of true uniqueness when it comes to how it connects things. Here is a description of the movie – ‘The fragile wetlands of Louisiana are under relentless attack by legions of 20 pound semi-aquatic invasive rodents known as the nutria, which have greatly accelerated coastal erosion and made the bayou much more vulnerable to hurricanes. Keeping the giant swamp rats at bay are a group of colorful and off-beat residents, who are in the midst of defending their land, culture, and way-of-life. Invasive species, environmental issues, and a unique group of people are colliding at the edge of the world in an attempt to restore and protect coastal Louisiana before it disappears.’ http://www.imdb.com/title/tt2877296/