Rodents of Unusual Size

by on October 29, 2017 at 7:31 am in Film | Permalink

The first love of the very talented team at Tilapia Films that produces many of our videos at MRUniversity isn’t economics (I know, hard to believe) but making documentaries. Their latest, Rodents of Unusual Size, has a world premier Nov. 15 in New York at DocNYC. It’s bound to be great, check it out! Tickets here.

Image may contain: text

8 comments

1 dearieme October 29, 2017 at 8:45 am

Not bloody likely. It’s got “music”.

Reply

2 rayward October 29, 2017 at 9:05 am

In the movie The Princess Bride, the hero Wesley is attacked by fearsome Rodents Of Unusual Size (ROUS) in the fire swamp. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOv5ZjAOpC8 I have referred to the movie in prior comments, in particular the Battle of Wits between the evil Vizzini and the Man in Black. Vizzini: “Have you ever heard of Plato, Aristotle, Socrates?” Man in Black: “Yes, morons.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3EkBuKQEkio

Reply

3 rayward October 29, 2017 at 9:12 am

The Battle of Wits is an exercise in logic; thus, the reference to Plato, Aristotle, and Socrates, and the connection to this blog.

Reply

4 The Other Jim October 29, 2017 at 9:21 am

Speaking of MRU have you and Tyler ever thought about producing an AMSR video?

Reply

5 Art Deco October 29, 2017 at 9:37 am

http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0659316/?ref_=ttep_ep9

Been done.

Reply

6 Art Deco October 29, 2017 at 10:03 am

I like the Avengers because it glorifies the Cuckold lifestyle.

Reply

7 Dick the Butcher October 29, 2017 at 10:38 am

First thing that came to mind: Congress.

Reply

8 clockwork_prior October 29, 2017 at 11:02 am

At times, this place has a touch of true uniqueness when it comes to how it connects things. Here is a description of the movie – ‘The fragile wetlands of Louisiana are under relentless attack by legions of 20 pound semi-aquatic invasive rodents known as the nutria, which have greatly accelerated coastal erosion and made the bayou much more vulnerable to hurricanes. Keeping the giant swamp rats at bay are a group of colorful and off-beat residents, who are in the midst of defending their land, culture, and way-of-life. Invasive species, environmental issues, and a unique group of people are colliding at the edge of the world in an attempt to restore and protect coastal Louisiana before it disappears.’ http://www.imdb.com/title/tt2877296/

Reply

Leave a Comment

Previous post: