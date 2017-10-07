Saturday assorted links

1. Samuel Moyn reviews James Scott on the nation-state.
2. A guide to investing in eSports.
3. Andrew Gelman on Bayesianism and religion.
5. Give Directly comes to Houston.
by Tyler Cowen on October 7, 2017 at 2:48 am in Uncategorized | Permalink
Oh boy they got the receipts on Rick. We better not pay those players though.
Public schools paying players would be one weird mashup of concepts.
What was Adidas really getting for all that money?
The support of naïve Americans.
#4) From the linked Courier-Journal article: “‘Players come here in part because of Coach Pitino. Coaching is part of what we give to student-athletes,’ [athletic department spokesman] Klein said.”
This quote makes it sound like this is a mechanism for a large part of Pitino’s compensation to be paid by outside sources (Adidas) rather than directly by the university. An alternative arrangement would be for the university to nominally receive all of the Adidas money and just pay Pitino a larger salary.
On the other hand this quote: “Klein also noted that Pitino had a contract with Adidas before the program struck its first agreement with the company,” which seems intended to be exculpatory, might actually have the opposite effect. It raises a question as to whether Pitino steered the university to Adidas. The question is whether Pitino would have gotten the same deal regardless of whether the university awarded sponsorship to Adidas, Nike, Under Armour, or some other company.
A public university paying million dollar coach’s salaries directly or indirectly might be a good example of complacency.
Mission gone awry.
1. “Scott’s view of the state has always been attractive to some leftists, who have found solace in his depiction of the microscopic possibilities of flouting a state power that they cannot overthrow. But Scott has also proved popular with another group: economic libertarians. They understand that he is their ally. Reading him with a squint, they appreciate his vociferous critiques of state power as abetting their own dreams of freedom. Scott is visibly nervous about this fan club, since even after he gave up any flirtation with Marxism, he has always viewed “free markets” as breeding their own sorts of hierarchy and oppression.” I read this review of Scott’s book after reading a review of Gretchen Rubin’s latest self-help book, in which she expands on her personality-typing system. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/07/style/personality-type-the-four-tendencies-gretchen-rubin.html The world has become so complex that people are forever in search of simple explanations (Rubin) and simpler times (Scott).
3. Don’t blame me, I’m a cradle Episcopalean. Christianity (Pauline Christianity anyway) is foolproof, or foolproof in regard to what can be proved or disproved: Everyone eventually dies (there are no exceptions), but salvation (i.e., everlasting life) can be achieved in the simplest of ways, namely by faith in Jesus, without regard to good works, a pure or sinister mind, secular success or failure, or the number of friends or enemies one has in this life.
“Everyone eventually dies (there are no exceptions)”
What about Elijah, what about Enoch? Have they died? When?
Several people in the comments recommended Edward fesers new book in which he defends five raditionsl proofs for the existence of God. If you are not reading it, then I believe with p= .85 that you are not actually interested in whether any religion is true but rather are just Trying to signal how subtle and rational you are.
Several people in the comments recommended Edward fesers new book in which he defends five raditionsl proofs for the existence of God. If you are not reading it, then I believe with p= .85 that you are not actually interested in whether any religion is true
Or, you know that Feser has a (well deserved) low standing among professional philosophers, and think that it’s pretty unlikely that he’s come up with something new that’s worth spending scarce time on. (Note that this low standing isn’t because Feser is a theist. There are many theist philosophers with excellent reputations. Feser just isn’t one of them. He’s just not very good, so the chance that he’s come up with something new and important is pretty low.
Seriously… there are hundreds of “proofs” that God exists and humdreds of “proofs” that He doesn’t. Producing those was a cottage industry in the Middle Ages and Enlightenment. How many proofs more we really need?!
The Nation’s article by Moyn ultimately criticizing Scott’s negativity toward the state is immediately followed by an article on WWI, an event that killed millions and led to the deaths of millions more later on. Only the nation/state is capable of marshaling the resources necessary for this kind of destruction.
Only the nation state can marshal rhe resources necessary to protect us from it. The state fights the roving bandits and routes the invading Barbarians, securing the borders and peace. Evidently, as we say in Brazil, every people gets the state it deserves.
Never heard of Genghis Khan?
3. What a strange piece. I don’t think it can really be for “faith” if it recognizes that “membership” is just happenstance.
I can rewrite one bit:
“Or, in a different direction, we can resolve Cowen’s problem by thinking of religious belief as analogous to nationality. Believing America is #1 doesn’t mean that I say that Pr(Americanism is #1 is true) = .018 or whatever. It’s just an aspect of who I am. ”
In fact, Bayesianism seems window dressing in this piece, and Tyler is right that it isn’t really applied. The human fealty to birth circumstance overruled all.
1. Here’s a simple observation: The continent of Africa, which did not develop nation states until recently (it was a tribal society), has lagged well behind Europe, which did develop nation states early on and is far more prosperous and politically stable.