Saturday assorted links

1. Robin Hanson on Posner and Weyl, property and monopoly.
2. The Kevin Williamson piece everyone is reading.
3. Scott Sumner argues people do not hate inflation. And Arnold Kling on the banking dispute.
4. 1994 Edward Luttwak on the return of fascism.
5. Should liberalism embrace allegory?
And since he refers to Japan, it will be really noteworthy when Germans elect someone to office on a platform of higher inflation.
#6 Is that what America has become? A country where “the university considered the emotional and pragmatic responsibilities of marriage a grave threat to academic discipline”.
3a. is great. Kevin Erdmann brings up William Jennings Bryan, a populist who understood inflation.
@BD – why was #1 outstanding? Why was #2 very good? Who are you, the curator of the internet? We read this blog because TC tells us what is outstanding and what is dreg, not you, sorry. #3a – was typical Sumner strawman. Somehow about “never reason from a price change” and “Did voters prefer the economy of 2006 or 2009?”. The first goes to shifting AS or AD curves (apparently the first is good, the second is bad), the second is some sort of ‘obvious’ point using a question that’s not obvious. Isn’t it obvious why Sumner does this? As for William Jennings Bryan, he was the “Trump” of his time in that he was a consummate orator who did not really believe in anything he was talking about. The fight over inflation back then was a fight over city slicker vs aggrieved farmer, using the gold/silver standard as a proxy for this, not about the quantity theory of money (remember, money is largely neutral).
5. Straw man.
As a liberal, I use allegory all the time.
Imagine a robot that can build anything, including robots. Anyone buying such a robot starts out replacing workers by tasking the one robot purchased to build another robot after another robot, and then tasks each new robot to replace workers. The first mover, or most aggressive at using the cash from not paying workers to buy out others who own robots, eventually leading to only a few people own robots that have replaced all workers, pricing everything a penny under the price of any human produced good or service.
The end point is no more workers are ever paid to work. Robots produce everything.
Gdp falls to zero. Either everything robots produce and do is free.
Or government owns all the robots and gives each person cash to buy goods and services from robots priced based on government shaping consumption desire. In this case, gdp can grow 100% per year by simply doubling the cash given equally to each person each year, and continuously raising prices to punish not spending the cash quickly.
Replace robots with lower wage workers, slaves, etc.
Economies are zero sum.
Replacing middle class workers with low wage workers, slaves, robots, etc, and gdp must fall, unless government gives lots of people cash to prop up or increase gdp.
TANSTAAFL.
Dante’s Divine Comedy is allegory.
Who would be the liberal Vergil? I got it: Che. Who would be the liberal Beatrice? I got it: Hillary. Who would be Dante? I got it: Pajama Boy blogging in Mom’s cellar. Hell could be a Trump campaign rally or a visit to a Breitbart editorial board meeting. Purgatory could be the Congress wherein Dems and RINOs block everything Trump tries. Paradise could be Venezuela or Cuba. Stop me.
If done half-right, allegory couldn’t possibly be worse than the customary dishonesty, hypocrisy, and hysterics. Just avoid making it 500,000 words that conclude, “You’re Hitler And I Don’t Care What You Think!”
I’m actually a moderate with conservative leanings. I just find Willamson’s mein of superiority unbearable considering his background.
2 is a marvelous integration of current trends. Where have we seen the things listed below? Right here at MR, by the same folks who will insist on this page that Tyler is catering to a liberal intelligentsia (because as Williamson notes, for them there is no light between intellectual and liberal)
There is some ordinary partisanship in that, inasmuch as the Democrats tend to dominate the big cities and the coastal metropolitan aggregations, but it isn’t just that. Conservatives are cheering for the failure of California and slightly nonplussed that New York City still refuses to regress into being an unlivable hellhole in spite of the best efforts of its batty Sandinista mayor. Not long ago, to be a conservative on Manhattan’s Upper East Side was the most ordinary thing in the world. Now that address would be a source of suspicion. God help you if you should ever attend a cocktail party in Georgetown, the favorite dumb trope of conservative talk-radio hosts.
” Conservatives are cheering for the failure of California”
Well, yeah. Just like they were happy about the failure of the Soviet Union. Much of the fly-over country resents the fact that the meddlesome California legislature has the power, through the size of the population it represents and its political makeup, to make the undemocratic rules for the rest of the country.
If you want to ground that in more than right wing paranoia, explain why you classify an economy far right of Denmark as something like a gulag filled dystopia instead.
California has more regulation than Denmark and possibly higher taxes.
Nope. Try a little legwork next time.
http://money.cnn.com/2013/04/01/pf/taxes/top-income-tax/index.html
But then one reason you might post comments like that to MR is to signal your inclusion in the very group Williamson describes.
>” Conservatives are cheering for the failure of California”
And Liberals are cheering for the failure of the USA.
Your point?
Actually liberals have the “America is already great” position these days. Some might call that a role reversal, but MAGA left that position open.
“Conservatives are cheering for the failure of California and slightly nonplussed that New York City still refuses to regress into being an unlivable hellhole in spite of the best efforts of its batty Sandinista mayor.”
Why wouldn’t one root for the failure of policies one opposes? I don’t think liberals were rooting for Scott Walker’s union reforms to work. Williamson himself wrote a book entitled “The End Is Near and It’s Going to Be Awesome,” back when his persona was as a libertarian, so he can’t point the finger at others for their schadenfreude.
Do you identify as a libertarian? Because I would say that Williamson’s persona is almost a perfect example of the libertarian id. Williamson’s lack of polish and mild asbergers means he doesn’t understand the parts of libertarianism that are supposed to go unsaid (only rich people matter, poor people suck, rural people are all hicks).
I would say I’m a moderate reactionary. Williamson’s writings rarely extend to more than ad-hominem strawmans, so I’m not sure what to call him. Comparing him to people with aspergers would be unfair to the spergs.
I think the contradiction comes when people either defend failure or when they decry success.
California GDP is $2.448 trillion (2015)
Unemployment rate is 4.8% (Apr 2017)
Hating success is not like criticizing mismanagement.
And what one considers to be success or failure comes largely down to partisan considerations, as the difference between “criticism” and “hate.” See:
UK GDP is 2.619 trillion.
Unemployment rate is 4.5%
Yet the leftists are eager to celebrate the supposed failure, sorry, “criticize the policies” of the UK after Brexit.
I love that example!!!
If California voted to abandon free trade with the rest of the USA, to take a hit in GDP for increased state identity, independence, would you approve?
Or have you put yourself on the wrong side of growth, favoring a less productive identity!
Of course I would approve Mexifornia seceding.
“Or have you put yourself on the wrong side of growth, favoring a less productive identity!”
Assertions that can be made without evidence can be dismissed without evidence, thus, I dismiss your anti-Brexit argument.
Tyler now and then repeats a “GDP is happiness” argument. I am not that extreme, declining returns etc, but I think we have to admit less GDP is more likely less happiness than more.
And so the data, the economics, the correlation to national happiness says no to Brexit.
Frankly the anti-intellectual populism doesn’t seem to seek wealth or happiness very much. One theme of the Williamson essay. Some people seem to enjoy being miserable.
“And so the data, the economics, the correlation to national happiness says no to Brexit.”
Again, you’ve provided no evidence for that assertion. Put up or shut up.
NRO, unlike the libertardians or the Weekly Standard crew, refuse to actually acknowledge disagreement with the populist right on immigration or any other issue, Jonah Goldberg’s even described it as an “immigration restrictionist” publication, as laughable as that is. Thus, their recent shtick is to simply ignore the immigration issue, pretending the Conservative civil war is based on resentment at them because they are “elite.” Which is ridiculous, they are the farthest thing from the “elite” and they know it too.
Or to pretend that they are such delicate wallflowers of sensibility that trump’s manners offend them. Meanwhile their founder went around acting like an ahole and alienating everyone he worked for more than five years with. I mean Buckley was the quinessential contrived bad boy. He wrote a book supporting McCarthy and vigorously supported Jim Crow for goodness sake.
2. Why, in an otherwise heartfelt essay, does Williamson find it necessary to take pot shots at (of all people) Bruce Springstein, John Mellencamp, and Elizabeth Bruenig? Okay, I get Springstein and Mellencamp, white liberals who claim to speak for the white working class. But why Elizabeth Bruenig? Who is Elizabeth Bruenig, you ask? She is an editor at the WP who writes on Christian ethics. I find it difficult for anyone to dislike Ms. Bruenig. Indeed, I suspect Williamson doesn’t like her better known husband, Matt Bruenig, who might be described as a provocative liberal. Since I’ve described Williamson’s essay as heartfelt, how about this heartfelt piece by Ms. Bruenig: http://elizabethstokerbruenig.com/2016/12/24/on-losing-faith/
That’s a good story, thank you. Nice quote: “I don’t have any more faith, I told him. … But you’re here, he said.”
Why don’t high school students read fiction based on the conception of the country? And nonfiction based on the inception of the country?
#1 – Robin Hanson on Posner and Weyl, property and monopoly. – this Hanson piece was poorly worded, it could have benefited from examples. From what I understood, if a little old lady thinks her property is “priceless” and puts a value of $1 trillion to sell it, she would pay property taxes on $1 trillion? If a professional real estate flipper put the price of the house he just bought and renovated at a 33% premium to his cost, and a buyer buys it for the premium, the flipper is happy since he moves on to his next project at the cost of having a traditional neighborhood. Horrible for neighborhood continuity. Plus, what if somebody recants their estimate? Do they get a rebate? Conversely, what if somebody constantly puts $1 for the value of their home, and then recants at the closing of any proposed sale, do they simply pay a penalty? And what is that penalty? The assessed value of the house by a professional real estate assessor? If so, that’s essentially no different from how property tax is assessed today.
Bonus trivia: how is the crowd-sourced prediction market that Hanson is affiliated with working? I’d like to see it perfected so gambling on chess can occur, in an anonymous and semi-legal manner, promoting the same.
My take on overcoming poverty is that if it were easy, everybody would be doing it. There just might be some barriers that are not lowered by scolding the poor.
An example would be nice.
That depends quite a bit on what you mean by ‘easy’. It’s easy for me to improve my cardiovascular conditioning: I could start exercising every day. I haven’t done so, because I don’t want to do so enough to actually do so. The vast majority of people could do so but many to most opt not to do so. I don’t think that there’s much doubt that this is true. Yet doing so remains in one case ‘easy’, because there aren’t overwhelming barriers for people not struggling with disabilities etc. So, the notion that ‘if x is easy, more people would do it’ does not ring true. Things that are ‘easy’ can still require quite a lot of work, and not everyone is up on doing that work.
3. People like rising wages but are taught that rising wages are inflation. Square that circle. Of course, inflation and bubbles are difficult to distinguish – ask Larry Summers (remind him of his Okun Lecture). Inflation is defined as a “general increase” in prices, whereas a “bubble” is defined as an increase in the price of a particular asset (such as tulips or real estate or stocks). While one might expect bubbles absent an increase in wages, one cannot expect a “general increase” in prices absent an increase in wages (in excess of an increase in productivity). Of course, bubbles are associated with irrational behavior of owners of capital, as they drive up prices on the irrational belief there will always be a bigger fool to pay ever higher prices for assets. Wages aren’t like that: nobody drives up wages on the irrational belief that there will always be a bigger fool to pay ever higher wages. Come to think of it, owners of capital are both the payer of wages and the owners of assets; and while they like rising asset prices, they abhor rising wages. There’s the conflict.
#4 – 1994 Edward Luttwak on the return of fascism – was amazingly good. Who agrees? It’s like Luttwak had a crystal ball in 1994 and could see 2017 from back then, after the Iron Curtain had fallen and everybody was rosy about free-market capitalism and employment. I think Luttwak is spot on. Fascism, but without the racism (akin to Mussolini’s early fascism, as Luttwak says) is on the rise again.
Facsism without the racism is basically teddy roosevelts bull moose platform of course it’s going to make a comeback.
7. Since 1981 consumption share of GDP has increased from 60 to 68 percent, wage share of GDP has fallen almost as much dispite increse in the labor partispation rate, while the revenue from corporate taxes has fallen by half.
Just another link. A contrarian view on Trump. Don’t know if I agree, but it’s better than many others. And at least this guy knows his classics: https://amgreatness.com/2017/10/16/the-method-to-trumps-madness/
#2:
“… And it’s up against the wall, redneck mother
Mother who has raised her son so well …”
It’s hard to listen to someone tell you they hated their mom, but robotically honoring Mother belongs to other cultures than his, so there’s no need for him to invent sweetness or poignance where there was only toxicity.
Piece was too long but he’s right about fetishizing the wrong people. If you can’t bring yourself to use the words “white trash,” either you’re a poser or you’ve never lived in the South. And I’m not talking about those cute people in “Logan Lucky.”
2. Describes the rump to a T.
A relatively believable reaction to #2: The decline of traditional conservatism, though, might not be due simply to people waking up to reality. Instead, such conservatism has lost its economic base. http://stumblingandmumbling.typepad.com/stumbling_and_mumbling/2017/10/why-conservatives-should-be-corbynistas.html
It’s basically the equivalent of those videos which pundits, comedians, or reporters go find someone off the street who is the stupidest supporter of ideology X, argue with them, and then declare the ideology discredited. The only difference is, in this case, Williamson’s parents take the place of the dumb person on the street(if we take his word for it):
2. Of course, since its founding America has been at war with itself. No, not war against conservatives or liberals, but those opposed to the American ideals of democracy and equality and, above all else, the American community. From the anarchists who threatened the early republic, to the persecutors of native Americans who shamed America, to the defenders of slavery who split the union, to the robber barons who exploited labor for personal riches, to fascists who equated hate with patriotism, to charlatans who prey on the ignorant and the angry. Donald Trump is just the most recent of a long line of traitors of the American ideals. This isn’t about conservative or liberal, this is about traitors of the American ideals. It’s a war, a war of America against itself.