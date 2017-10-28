Saturday assorted links

1. How risk-averse are the individuals in the military?
2. Can we make shower heads much more efficient?
3. David Schleicher on the law and economics of residential stagnation.
4. Japanese noise cancelling fork, invented by noodle company.
5. Why the Sun Ra boom just now?
6. A few ideas for improving democracy?
#2 Even if I were richer than Bill Gates, I would not shell out $700 for a showerhead that creates a mist instead of a pressurized stream. Certain areas of the body require a thin, narrow stream of water from a showerhead on a flexible, mobile head in order to clean thoroughly.
2. Australian here. $150 is enough for a showerhead of similar efficiency and that’s Australian dollars which are still worth less than Trump bucks. (I know! Who would have thought?) But while they are fine for balding men who don’t go the ponytail route, they need some kind of overdrive feature for the long silky hair washing. So I have been told.
$15 buys a 8 liter a minute showerhead, but no liter for minute figure for the one in the article, so it’s hard to do a comparison.
3. Many of the same points and arguments made by Cowen and Tabarrok. Of course, the problem isn’t solely economic, it’s also social and political, as like-minded people reinforce a narrowness of views and a hostility of the others. Maybe the author et al. are looking at this all wrong, maybe the answer isn’t to move people from the rust belt to the coastal states (a term I use to identify any area with low unemployment and high opportunity) but to move opportunity back to the rust belt (a term I use to identify any area with high unemployment and low opportunity). Do we really want to move more of the population to the coastal states? Hollowing out the rust belt even more by depopulating the rust belt further undermines the rust belt, while moving more of the population to the coastal states exacerbates the problems already present in the coastal states. It reminds me of the communist programs of moving the population from the city to the country and then moving the population from the country to the city. Good intentions do not guarantee a good result. After all, Michigan gave away much of its tax base to the car companies and that didn’t save the car companies; instead, it depleted public resources while shifting more of the tax burden to the general population, further discouraging people from moving to Michigan. Rather than half-baked efforts to move the population from place to place, the better alternatives are: (1) rely on markets to move the population where it will be the most productive or (2) adopt the China model. Markets have the advantage of being efficient but the disadvantage of taking forever. The China model has the advantage of speed but the disadvantage of good intentions gone awry.
6. Reading this list makes me feel like the debate moderator in “Billy Madison.” Many answers don’t address the issue, they address the author’s pet cause (more funding for the arts says the poet laureate). Many are already happening and are part of the problem, not the solution (such as George Takei’s idea about local officials). Others would have no effect and many would make matters worse,
No really radical ideas like lifting the cap on House seats or making everybody pay more taxes, especially those in lower income groups, which is what social democracies like Sweden do. Instead, we get “revive human decency.” Ugh.
The American problems are actually structural. The American model is exhausted, its internal contradictions get clearer and clearer as we speak. Malefactors of great wealth control the state. Only when the people rise against their masters, life will get better. Then, the death knell of the American system sounds, the expropriators are expropriated.
#6: There are 30-odd ideas on that list which are bad or irrelevant. There are a scatter which are not that but which are impotent appeals to changes in culture (see R.R. Reno and Carl Gershman). There is one good idea out of 38, courtesy Anne Marie Slaughter. Maybe one of our real problems is that over 90% of those in our chatterati are boneheads.
#1 _ “… we find that {West Point} cadets are risk averse, on average ”
….yes, of course, their limbs & lives are most directly at risk by the idiot politicians in D.C. who have very casually squandered those limbs & lives around the world for the last half century — and eagerly want even more expended.
U.S. combat troops in Niger are oh so critical to the self-defense of America.
Bring ALL the U.S. troops home NOW!
If the American Empire wants to survive, the xontrol over some colonies like Korea, Afghanistan, Iraq and Japan is crucial.
6. The great variety of good and bad ideas here is daunting. The problem is that it is basically a comments thread. Far removed from the governing process.
How do we achieve small improvements when everything must be done under “omnibus” legislation?
#7 – More on Britain.
Hey! This may be the solution for SS and Medicare financial distress.
Reported 2 June 2012 in “The New American,”
“The British National Health Service (NHS) — the epitome of socialized medicine — may be prematurely ending the lives of as many as 130,000 elderly patients annually, a top physician told the Royal Society of Medicine in London. Patrick Pullicino, a consultant neurologist for East Kent Hospitals and professor of clinical neurosciences at the University of Kent, said a controversial end-of-life care method called the Liverpool Care Pathway (LCP) now used in British hospitals has become an “assisted death pathway rather than a care pathway,” according to a report in the Daily Mail.”
“If we accept the Liverpool Care Pathway we accept that euthanasia is part of the standard way of dying as it is now associated with 29 per cent of NHS deaths,” Pullicino declared, referring to statistics showing that of the 450,000 annual deaths of patients under NHS care, about 130,000 are of patients who were on the LCP.”