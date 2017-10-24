Should we move to self-assessed property taxation?

Eric Posner and Glen Weyl recommend a version of this idea in their recent paper “Property is Only Another Name for Monopoly.”
The core proposal is you announce how much each piece of your property is worth, and you are then taxed as a percentage of that value (say 2.5%). At the same time, you have to sell your property for that same value, if someone bids for it, thereby lowering or eliminating the incentive to under-report true values. If you think this through, you can see it minimizes holdout problems.
I think of the proposal as trying to force “willingness to be paid” people to live at “willingness to pay” valuations. Microfoundations as to why WTBP and WTP so diverge would be useful!
In the meantime, my main worry concerns complementarity. Say I own eighty pieces of property, and together they constitute a life plan. The value of any one piece of property depends on the others. For instance, if I lived in a more distant house, the car would be of higher value. The ping pong table would be worth less in Minnesota, and having a good slow cooker enhances the refrigerator. Don’t get me started on the CDs, but of course they boost the value of the stereo system and for that matter all the books. I’ll leave aside purely “replaceable” commodities that can be replenished at will, and with no loss of value, through a click on Amazon (Posner and Weyl in any case think those replaceables should be taxed at much lower rates).
So how do I announce the value of any single piece of that property, knowing I might have to end up selling its complements?
In essence, I have to calculate how much the rest of the economy values each piece of my property, for me to know how much any single piece is worth. That recreates a version of the socialist calculation problem, not for the planner, but for every single taxpayer. And you can’t rely on the status quo ex ante as a readily available default, because that status quo can be purchased away from you.
The authors do consider related issues on pp.76-78 and 89-90. For instance, they allow individuals to announce valuations for entire bundles when complementarity is strong. You choose the bundle: “My house and all its items for three million tokens.”
But your human capital and your personal plans are non-marketable, non-transferable assets that can’t be put in this bundle. So the incentive is to assemble highly idiosyncratic assets that no one else can quite fit together, and so no one else will wish to buy from you, and then you can announce a low valuation.
If that strategy works, the tax system doesn’t yield enough revenue and furthermore you’ve had to distort your consumption patterns. If that strategy doesn’t work, someone might buy your life’s belongings/plans from you anyway, leaving you without your beloved customized snowmobile, your assiduously assembled music collection, and what about all those shoes you thought fit only you?
Ex ante, individuals are forced to assume huge, non-diversifiable risk, namely that someone will snatch away their whole “commodity life” from them. So many of us, even if we could bear the asset loss, just don’t have the time to rebuild that formerly perfect mesh of plans and possessions, the one that took decades to create (think about risk-aversion in terms of time). Furthermore, what if a wealthy villain or personal enemy wished to threaten to denude you in this manner? Or what if you simply make a big mistake reporting the value of your bundle? Isn’t this much much harder than just doing your income taxes?
To protect against these risks, ex ante, people will value their wealth bundles at quite high levels, and the result will be that wealth taxation will be too high. Since I don’t favor most forms of wealth taxation in the first place, why push for a method that also will tax people on the risk of losing most of their carefully assembled personal wealth and plans? Is “planning plus complementarity” really something we wish to tax so hard?
Don’t forget the “planning plus complementarity” process as a whole tends to elevate the value of assets, not reduce them. Posner and Weyl boast that their scheme lowers the value of assets (p.88: “Under our system, the prices of assets would be only a quarter to a half of their current level.”). Lower asset values may boost turnover, but is it not prima facie evidence that the value of aggregate wealth has gone down? (I am not convinced by the way, that once lower rates of income taxation are taken into account, that asset prices would in fact be lower in their system.) Why is that good?
So I wish to announce a high valuation for keeping the current system in lieu of this reform. My personal plans depend on it.
Addendum: I consider several of Glen’s ideas too much along the lines of what Hayek labeled “rationalist constructivism.” Here is my earlier post on quadratic voting.
Second addendum: You might instead prefer this method for only a limited set of issues, such as eminent domain. But then you have to end up taxing wealth values, if only for credibility and future reporting incentives, even when efficiency may dictate simply transferring the resources with compensation. There just aren’t that many situations where a wealth tax is what you optimally should be seeking to do.
Forcing some to sell when they don’t want to is something I’m sure every libertarian on this blog will get behind. Especially concerning real estate and focing someone to sell at a lower price than they’d like.
This is an explicitly anti-property-rights argument (just look at the title, and the abstract, too). I would like to see a response that addresses this head-on.
The problem with not having property rights is that someone else can take your property–and not just get the land, but stop you from doing whatever you were doing on the land. That has value to others, so you have to pay tax based on land value + X, where X is the value to others of stopping you from using your land.
Businesses could exploit this to shut down competition, and, as such, the idea ironically greatly empowers monopolizers. Established businesses could keep others from starting up in their area. Big corporations who had the resources to buy out competitors would be favored.
X would vary greatly. A store or restaurant can often move locations easily so there isn’t much value in buying it out; an apple orchard cannot; a gas station is somewhere in between. Imagine if two companies were racing to market with a similar product. What is the value of buying your competitor’s factory and delaying their release by months? It could be hundreds of millions of dollars.
This would place a huge extra cost on business activity, and of course there would be plenty of deadweight loss caused by it.
This is a typical economist plan since they assign such a low value to the non-financial costs of transactions, particularly those associated with creative disruption. I’m heartened to see that you don’t partake in that stupidity.
It seems like a property tax based on the land’s best use gets us close to this without being totally unworkable due to the problems Tyler describes.
This would certainly be an improvement in places like California.
Why so many examples using shoes, CDs, and other personal items? I’m not aware of any jurisdiction (in the US, at least) that taxes any property smaller than an automobile.
Maybe the seasteaders could test this idea.
What problem is this supposed to solve?
I imagine one of both of the authors have an aged parent who won’t move into a nursing home.
The authors need to be forcibly moved to a nursing home.
Do either of the authors have an aged parent who recently retired?
A few basic concerns:
Property can fluctuate in value, often quite radically. If someone discovers oil, are we going to force them to sell for the old price? If we don’t, how do we prevent people from raising their self assessment a year before they sell?
If the law requires that a property be sold for less than people are willing to pay, then it will attract a large number of prospective buyers. Will the seller be allowed choose a particular buyer, possibly a friend who immediately flips it for them at the market clearing price? Or will we hold a lottery and let chance decide who gets the windfall?
This just seems poorly thought out.
Tell me again why property taxes are a good idea? Can’t governments live on income taxes and/or sales taxes (VAT?)
One argument I see is that it gives an incentive to put property to productive use.
Interesting proposal.
I see problems due to property zoning. Connected types would force-buy property, get it up zoned. Of course, even now people buy property and get it up zoned with enough pull. But sellers are not forced to sell (unless to make way for a baseball stadium in Texas).
Actually, property zoning is probably the largest macroeconomic structural impediment in the US today, flummoxing expected results on monetary policy, and current account trade deficits (which lead to house price booms).
I hope Tyler Cowen becomes an anti-zoning nazi. A libertarian stance, no?
PS yes by all means tax property, and not income.
‘just don’t have the time to rebuild that formerly perfect mesh of plans and possessions, the one that took decades to create’
Sympathy for the complacent?
Because you deal with disappointment so well.
Willingness to pay is a function of income! Cue the stories of Scrooge McScrooge coming along and buying up everyone’s house right before Xmas. Try googling ‘gentrification’ – forcing out low income residents is already such a popular idea…
Leave it to armchair academics to come up with schemes that ultimately destroy economies. First of all you just threw property rights out the window. No successful economy has ever existed without secure property rights and the rule of law. By force selling property you deprive people of the fruit of their labor…not so important to men and women who make their money sitting in chairs. You also have committed first-stage-only thinking. What happens when people are faced with a choice of forced sale at low prices or high taxation due to over valuation. You get people who begin to find other ways to save money. Remember…someone can lose their property by having desirable land but not the means to pay excess taxes. Not that Tyler seems to care. In a bewildering discussion of minutia he completely ignored the morality and fairness of such an idea. How long before the politicians who implemented the.idea are voted out.of office? I suspect that men and women who would deprive citizens of their rights in order to maximize tax receipts might have to removed through force and violence.
Ronald Coase would have a field day taking these guys apart. The blind obsession with a narrow view of monopoly and the unwillingness to deal with asymmetric transactions costs.
Why stop at capital! A person’s most valuable monopoly is on themselves, aka on their own “human capital,” which may be totally unique in one way or another. E.g. Alexander Grothendieck was a stellar mathematician who retired at age 42 but lived to 86. Given his previous contributions, in expectation his early retirement was *extremely* inefficient. I am certain his money-value for retirement was far less than society would have valued his continued working as a mathematician. This scheme would also eliminate most disability fraud.
I can’t figure out what if anything would go wrong in equilibrium (or really even figure out what the equilibrium would be). But this proposal just “feels” wrong. However I am in favor if Singapore wants to give it a shot.
Here is a way to salvage some of the system: when someone bids on your property, they can set the upper and lower limit for their bid. If you refuse to sell with the lowest price someone offers, an auction commences and you are offered prices up to the maximum bid set buy the would-be-buyer. If you refuse the even the highest bid, your property tax gets retroactively raised to reflect the highest bidding value.
“incentive is to assemble highly idiosyncratic assets that no one else can quite fit together, and so no one else will wish to buy from you, and then you can announce a low valuation.” I think this is exactly right. On top of that, there could be an incentive to destroy value, as long as the cost to “the market” was sufficiently more than the cost to the stakeholders.
A poor neighborhood in Chicago might worry about a developer buying up local property in order to gentrify and flip it. On the margin, this makes a high-crime environment more desirable for the neighborhood residents. Ten extra murders per year is far more costly to would-be gentrifiers than it is to those people used to a high murder rate. (More costly as revealed by how many extra resources each group commits when the murder rate goes up.) Increasing the murder rate would be a monetarily cheap way to keep your house.