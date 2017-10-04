Sentence of the Day

…we show that the industries where concentration has risen the most are also those where there has been the fastest growth in productivity and innovation.
From Van Reenen and Patterson at HBR based on The Fall of the Labor Share and the Rise of Superstar Firms.
I don’t have access, but aren’t they referring to Google and Facebook and other so-called tech firms? As Cowen’s friend Peter Thiel advises, monopoly is the key to success in business today, that and a good flimflam.
The causality could easily run the other way. Industries with the most exogenous gains to productivity have the most opportunity for disruption. A single firm may be early at seizing an opportunity, using the advantage to grow exponentially, then entrenching itself as a monopoly. By the time competitors start eyeing the space, the first mover has already gained a huge advantage that’s nearly impossible to overcome. The only way to break the equilibrium is for a new disruptive innovation to come along. But that only changes the monopoly incumbent, it doesn’t reduce monopolization.
Slower innovation that occurs at a steady pace avoids this curse. Things change, but they do so smoothly enough that the entire marketplace has time to adapt. Any advantage has plenty of time to disperse to the universe of competitors. It’s important to note that the monopolization is just a response to fast innovation, it doesn’t cause it. In fact monopolization may easily retard productivity gains. When new technologies come along, there’s no reason to think that the way early adapters use the new technology is the best possible.
In fact there’s plenty of reason to think that the firms that get first to market, probably took significant shortcuts. (In software engineering this is known as “worse is better” or “New Jersey style”.) Their competitive advantage comes from entrenchment and returns to scale, not efficiency. Competing firms may be precluded from improving productivity because they can’t get a toehold in the market.
Be that as it may, and keep in mind Betamax was superior to VHS, and still lost, and certain types of doped silicon are superior to the conventional silicon used today, the broader point is monopoly = progress. It’s no coincidence that much innovation is done by Fortune 500 companies rather than mom-and-pop stores. Monopoly = patents = innovation=progress (ala the Solow growth model). That said, startups are often people who used to work for Fortune 500 companies but found, while working there, some better ways of doing things, but that’s the exception that proves the rule.
When will AlexT, TC and Noah Smith ever acknowledge that innovation (patents) make the world go round? Likely when it becomes conventional knowledge a generation or two from now.
Productivity in profits / costs?
Isn’t this tautological ? If you’re a near monopsony in your labor market segment then you pay less for labor, ergo increased productivity? And the concentration is mostly in labor intensive areas?
From a cursory glance it looks like concentrated industries have actually outsourced R&D risks to start ups. If it pans out they purchase the company. If it fails then it does not get bought out. That counts as innovation, but truly bizarre to call it that.