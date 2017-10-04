Separatist sentences to ponder

The European Commission backed Madrid in describing the vote as illegal and said an independent Catalonia would not be part of the union. President Trump also rejected the independence movement; the Catalan nationalists’ only backers are separatist-ruled Scotland, the pariah government of Venezuela and Russia’s intelligence and propaganda apparatus, which mobilized its media outlets and social media bots in support of the separatists. Moscow evidently perceives the Catalan movement as another vehicle for dividing and weakening the democratic West.
That is from the Washington Post editorial board. Hat tip goes to AC.
What equilibrium do we end up with if Russian propaganda on social media is this effective at wreaking havoc? Do we end up with a propaganda arms race?
the Catalan nationalists’ only backers are separatist-ruled Scotland, the pariah government of Venezuela and Russia’s intelligence and propaganda apparatus
And some 40% of Catalan voters.
I love that the Left is having fits about Russian “intervention” in elections. They did not complain when the Soviets funded the anti-Vietnam War protests. They do not complain when Russia funds anti-fracking groups. They regularly endorse Soviet disinformation campaigns like the one that the CIA invents AIDS or Reagan was involved in smuggling cocaine with the Contras. No one has a problem when the West invests in the Color Revolutions in the former Soviet Union.
It is time to grow up. A few thousand Facebook ads in favor of Black Lives Matters is unlikely to sway an election.
The Separatists…
A) From about 2000 til 2015: “Catalonia is a marvel, peaceable, wealthy, successful, the envy of the world, you should really visit, especially Barcelona.”
B) From about 2015 onwards: “I don’t how we manage to survive under the Castilian jackboot.”
What changed? Heck, Spain even managed to banish her football (soccer) demons and win multiple honours (World Cup and 2 Euro Championships), with Barcelona players in key roles. Something happened, but what?
Leaders of nations opposing this movement is about as surprising as Iowa farmers supporting corn subsidies–and carries roughly the same moral weight in my view.
Whether regions like Catalonia should have self-determination is a tough question, and my mind is not at all made up. But of course those invested in the status quo will oppose it.