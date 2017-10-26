How simple can tax reform get? (from the comments)

The corporate income tax could be reduced to zero if all corporations were treated as pass-thru’s. However, for a variety of technical and practical reasons (too lengthy to discuss here), that is not feasible. Under the current regime, many businesses have the option to be treated as pass-thru’s (e.g., LLC’s and partnerships) and thus taxed only once at the individual rate, but for most publicly traded and very large entities, entities with foreign shareholders, etc., that is not possible or practical. One could also consider an imputation system such as used by the UK, but that is also messy.
The ideal system should treat all income at the same rate, regardless of the form of business. Currently, corporate income (including distributions) is subject to a higher rate than income from non-corporate entities. The federal marginal rate is currently 48 percent (35% + (.20 x .65) = 48%) compared with a marginal rate of 39.6% on ordinary income. These rates should be equalized and, preferably, the rate of corporate tax and the rate on distributions should also be roughly equal in order not to discourage corporate re-investment over distributions or vice versa and therefore avoid undue distortion regarding decisions on the allocation of capital. Thus, at the current marginal rate of 39.6%, the current proposal of a corporate rate of 25% would roughly achieve this with the current dividend marginal rate of 20% (25% + (.20 x .75) = 40%). Progressitivity can be acheived (as it currently is) through progressive rates on the dividends/capital gains.
As someone who spent an entire professional career in the business, I find it amusing and naive that economists who lack any detailed knowledge of the Code or pratical experience with its administration think it’s easy to radically “simplify the tax code”, make it “fair” to everyone, eliminate all tax avoidance, all at the same time! The three are simply not feasible simultaneously. As a wise man once said, “the life of the law has not been logic, but experience”.
The experience has also been that we need more than one type of tax in order to prevent the inevitable tax planning around one or the other. The system is complicated, but it is a result of a considerable amount of trial and error and political compromises. It can be made better, yes, but Trump’s promises are more credible than those who promise a one page tax code.
That is from Vivian Darkbloom. And from another Vivian comment:
1. “…so just tax that person”. Please explain how, absent a corporate income tax, the US is going to effectively tax foreign investors, if they invest via a US or foreign corporation. This is a major practical problem of eliminating the corporate income tax completely. It would be very difficult to get one’s ounce of tax flesh out of non-US investors and put them on equal footing with US investors (the same issue arises with a system relying solely on consumption tax). It would be very impractical to abrogate the 68 or so bilateral tax treaties the US is party to today or the treaties of friendship and commerce.
On the mark.
Not that I’m arguing against the broader point that taxes are complicated, but why would we want to tax foreign direct investment? That seems unambiguously good, not the sort of thing we would want to discourage. Why is it important to put domestic investors on an “equal footing” with non-US investors who presumably pay appropriate tax in their home countries?
Because the US has a foreign account deficit, meaning too many foreigners can already buy assets in the USA, which for political purposes is discouraged (except when buying US govt paper). Hence whenever China tries to buy a US business they are slapped down.
Dividend imputation does *exactly* this – coroporates are effectively a pass-thru for Australian investors and foreigners pay the corporate tax rate. Super elegant
VD says: “As someone who spent an entire professional career in the business, I find it amusing and naive that economists who lack any detailed knowledge of the Code or pratical experience with its administration think it’s easy to radically “simplify the tax code”, make it “fair” to everyone, eliminate all tax avoidance” – how about a Jack Kemp flat tax? Fits on a postcard. Simple, fair, and as to tax avoidance, well, I guess you can always do stuff ‘off-the-books’ but that’s fraud and true even today.
Less is always more. FDI is complicated. It’s sent back in remittances. It’s puts weight on the dollar. FDI killed the manufacturing industry. And the blowback is necessary.
Who is Vivian Darkbloom?
Is there a case for taxing corporate income above partnership or ordinary income, given it’s more likely to be a result of rent-seeking behavior?
What are the complications around an imputation system?
Vladimir Nabokov.
“Please explain how, absent a corporate income tax, the US is going to effectively tax foreign investors….the same issue arises with a system relying solely on consumption tax.”
Let’s not forget that nominal (statutory) incidence does not equal economic incidence. We tax transactions — both buyer and seller — and nominal incidence has no impact on economic incidence on each party. A consumption tax simultaneously taxes the consumer and the labor and capital providing the good to the consumer. Why would we think that the economic incidence of the consumption tax is different on foreign investors than on US investors?
I agree that complexity is the result of political compromise, but complex systems actually make taxes easier to avoid, or at least give tax experts more of an advantage in avoiding taxes over non-experts. Public choice suggests that the complexity arises not out of trial and error to thwart tax avoidance but rather as a result of concentrated interests’ efforts to defeat the dispersed interests of the rationally ignorant. The more complex the system, the more to be rationally ignorant about.
The main potentially positive role of complexity seems to be to allow political compromise precisely because complexity hides economic incidence. That may be useful in some cases when making transparent political choices proves too tough. In our present situation, though, my own personal belief is that complexity serves mainly anti-libertarian ends. Taxes constructed to be nominally incident on disfavored groups (corporations, employers, “the wealthy”, etc.) are tolerated much more than they would be if voters were aware of the economic incidence. The fact that economists’ consensus about the economic incidence of the corporate tax is that there is no consensus would seem to be a strong argument against it. How can we make a reasoned political judgement about the wisdom and fairness of the tax if we don’t even know who actually pays it?
I wonder if Vivian Darkbloom is a tax lawyer, which might explain some of the attachment to complexity.
And could not most Americans send in a tax postcard?
How about raising the standard deduction to the point that most people could point at their income, then the standard deduction, and send in a postcard?
The US could also switch to federal property taxes, fossil fuel taxes, pollution taxes, Pigou taxes, national sales taxes, and tariffs, and again reduce even further income taxes to where the bulk of filers send in a postcard.
Besides all that, complexity and transparency do not go together. There are 75,000 pages in the tax code. If a tax cannot be simple and aboveboard, perhaps it should be foregone.
On top of all of that, I think income now is largely evading taxes anyway. Offshore accounts, and legal loopholes etc. Profits are made in Ireland, on global operations.
They can’t hide land. Tax that.
The marginal tax rate for investment income should be 23.8%, not 20%. It’s actually impossible to be subject to the 20% rate and not the 3.8% “surtax”.
Yes. I mentioned that in a reply to my own comment (not quoted above).