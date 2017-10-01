Sunday assorted links

1. 95 pp. Timur Kuran survey on the economics of Islam.
2. New paper on identification in macroeconomics.
4. Ross Douthat seems to think that Hugh Hefner is something other than underrated (NYT).
5. And who are the “faux” male feminists? (also NYT). And how should the media cover Huma Abedin? (NYT again).
Do 2 and 3 go the same place?
You mean the NYT?
Excellent article by Ross Douthat and valuable survey by Timur Kuran.
Douthat’s bitter denunciation seems a little over the top. I suppose you can plausibly draw a line from Playboy Centerfolds to xtube or whatever, but it is a long and not necessarily straight one. Seems a little unfair to blame the guy for the excesses that followed his decision to publish a few pictures of boobs and butts 60 years ago.
Hef was the ultimate individualist, throwing off, fighting, rejecting big government central planners dictating how each individual must think and act.
Ross is the advocate of a return to the past when the central planners had total control and dictated everything from Rome. Where they collected all the porn and decided who could see it: old men ordered to never have sex, or thoughts of sex. As well as all the novel ideas.
Hef is too much like Martin Luther who advocated each person see for himself and decide for himself. Luther fought to get the bible distributed to the people in their own language. Hef opened up the most hidden parts of the Vatican library.
Trump is like the Vatican central planner collecting the rents from around the world, and overseeing the Vatican library and browsing on its pleasures, and making them real as heaven on earth, based on being God’s most favored.
Hef countered with the promise of hope to be like that Vatican official, like Trump. An instruction book in how to be Trump. Trump is Hef’s greatest success.
Great hot take. You should flesh this out to 500 words and submit it to Buzzfeed.
That is not a bad comment but when Trump can discuss Picasso and jazz, and publish stories by Updike, I’ll put him in the same category as Hef. Hell, Trump doesn’t even know who William F. Buckley was. Hef interviewed him regularly.
Yes. I have no opinion of Heffner and not much interest in the subject, but this column shows that Ross Douthat is really a great writer.
Shows that Hef fucks and Ross sucks.
5. Don’t shoot the messenger. In a world where women are heavily evaluated according to their fashion decisions, for the NYT to fail to report on said decisions only reduces the ability of women to communicate messages that they have already chosen to send.
Are men better off for not having to pay such attention to their clothes and hair? Or worse off, for lacking granularity in the kinds of messages they can send via fashion? As usual, the answer is some combination of “It’s complicated” and “wrong question.”
When conceptual models of the mind are ready for rigorous scientific use, much nonsense will fade. 😉
4. Agree with the point of the article, Hefner was a man with no redeeming values, whose contribution to the world was a net negative. Yet, that wouldn’t have been published in the NYT without the grovelling to feminism: the points about “male entitlement” and how “the social liberalism he championed was the rotten and self-interested sort, a liberalism of male and upper-class privilege.” The NYT may run articles decrying society for being too sexually conservative or too sexually liberal: but all must toe the party line on whose fault it is: men’s.
5. Got a kick out of that article. To the male feminists out there, there’s always room for one more in the New Right. Don’t stay where you aren’t wanted.
“To the male feminists out there, there’s always room for one more in the New Right.”
Why wouldn’t? Do Nazis and White Supremacists take that much space?
That sad thing is that there should be an alt.right that is more than refashioned Nazism, but there really is not (sometimes it’s “lite” or “ultra-lite,” but always containing real Nazi flavor).
That’s why I said New Right rather than alt-right. It’s disappointing, but shouldn’t be unexpected, that with the rise of the alt-right all the media attention would go to the brown clowns with the official representatives of the “lite” branch being hucksters such as Alex Jones. I’m thinking the Sailersphere, MGTOW, and the non-cucked portions of the rationalist community.
I associate New Right with religious right; the alt-right is different. There is an intellectual, non-fascist alt-right, and what you called the Sailersphere is an example; so are “Mencius Moldbug,” Taki, Milo, and parts of the rationality community (can we please have a discussion that does not use the word “cuck”?). I am not part of this movement but they are making a real contribution.
” I’m thinking the Sailersphere, MGTOW, and the non-cucked portions of the rationalist community.”
Some of that is what I call “ultra-lite.” It’s often interesting and insightful, but you end up in a place that anyone who isn’t white and Christian is on the enemy (or at least the away) team.
+1. One of the reasons young men are abandoning social conservatism in droves is because while they don’t necessarily approve of the degeneracy, they see social conservatism as being “let’s blame men for feminism.” They love to criticize pornography because it’s a primarily male vice(at least the visual kind), while ignoring the whorish behavior of men and women which actually occurs in real life rather than as a fantasy. To criticize the latter would mean putting part of the blame on women, which they won’t do. Pornography is a contributing factor to degeneracy, but is not the main cause. Seeing the social conservatives silent on the main cause of degeneracy while harping on tangential issues in order to blame men makes the libertarian “consenting adults blah blah blah” look pretty good in comparison.
Now, I sure some of the social conservatives don’t really believe this and think they are secretly signalling opposition to feminism. Perhaps Douthat is among them. Well, tell you what: your crypsis is lost on the younger generations. When they see crypsis, they don’t see cleverness but cowardice, and they are right. A cowardly ideology which must hide its true goals is an ideology which won’t perpetuate itself and doesn’t deserve to.
they see social conservatism as being “let’s blame men for feminism.”
That’s a phenomenon within evangelicalism (and one of fairly recent vintage). Dalrock harps on it a great deal. It’s not a feature of social conservatism generally.
Trump is the product of “reading” Playboy and trying to live like Hef.
Hef created the dream of lavish living in the open with beautiful women. Trump made it his reality. Every day Trump recreates a few pages out of Playboy. Trump in a tux with a woman in a gown on his arm and fawning beautiful rich people around.
Huma Abedin can properly be blamed for the election of Donald Trump. Her horrible computer security practices led to the FBI reopening the investigation of the e-mail scandal. You can’t blame FBI director Comey for that — he was only doing what he was compelled to do by the files found on Weiner’s computer. Abedin caused that and cost Hillary the election.
Right Mark, voters made a totally rational decision in response to Abedin/Comey. They bear no critical responsibility.
Naw, it was Bill Clinton that sealed the deal – ‘Former F.B.I. director James Comey confirmed during his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday that it was Bill Clinton’s private meeting with former attorney general Loretta Lynch on the tarmac of a Phoenix airport last summer that ultimately led him to speak publicly about the bureau’s probe of Hillary Clinton’s e-mail server.
Many believe the letter Comey wrote about Clinton’s e-mail servers cost her the election. Lynch said at the time that the two spent the 45-minute, unplanned meeting talking about golf, the recent Brexit vote, and their grandchildren, while some observers were upset about the optics of such a meeting at the time. The meeting convinced him to go public in an “ultimately conclusive way,” Comey said during Thursday’s highly anticipated testimony.
Comey said on Thursday that he grew increasingly concerned when Lynch directed him to refer to the Clinton probe as a “matter,” not an “investigation”—a linguistic parallel to how the Clinton campaign was describing what was, indeed, a criminal investigation. Comey said Lynch’s insistence made him “queasy,” because it seemed the Justice Department was trying to align its public comments with those of the Clinton campaign.’ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/06/comey-testimony-clinton-tarmac-meeting
Weiner’s connection to his wife just gave Comey a second opportunity to bring up that issue in public.
But it was the timing, right before the election. Without those files on Weiner’s computer, the e-mail scandal would have cooled down and had lesser influence on the election.
The timing was interesting, particularly as it turns out the suspicion that maybe, possibly, conceivably, something related to Clinton’s e-mail scandal just might be found on Wiener’s computer was actually ungrounded.
The groundwork had already been laid by Bill, months previously.
Huma Abedin can properly be blamed for the election of Donald Trump.
The smart money says Mr. Dick Pix computer cadged about six votes for DJT.
2. Could use a reminder that LATE ≠ ATE.
4. I am not a Hefner fan, but it is probably a mistake to see no light between Hefner and say Larry Flint.
We’ve had tame objectification (Miss America, NFL cheerleaders, original Charley’s Angels) for a long time, and the slide to total internet depravity is a story worth telling .. but a honest version probably wouldn’t put it all on Hef.
Perhaps it should center on the court decisions that made depravity into free speech.
#4 With all the praise of Hefner, it’s good that some people are arguing that he was culturally a net negative. That said, I’m grateful that I could get my hands on some Playboy magazines when I was 12 and 13 years old.
#4 – Whether or not it is the entire story of Hefner’s life, I found this article to be remarkably pure and pointed with no hint of jadedness, hipness, or ethical compromise. Bravo.
Are you sure? According to comments above, talking about objetification is surrendering to feminazis.
To be frank, I don’t see what the big deal is. Americans place money above everything else. If one makes lots of money, it does not matter if it is destroying the nature, corrupting foreign governments, exploring poor people, selling weapons or selling unhealthy food. It is hard to believe the Right is honest (and it frightening if it really is) when it says Hefner (and a few other Hefners-lite) are the only unethical businessmen in the world.
#4 – Ross is obviously jealous of Hef.
Perhaps he sees too many Playboys in DC thanks to the GOP. The past week scandal revolves around Trump cabinet members living like Trump who lives the lifestyle Hef created as the promised American Dream. Replace Donald or several of his cabinet members with Hef and the photos would hardly change.
+1
I think Ross has been doing all right:
http://www.nytimes.com/2007/09/30/fashion/weddings/30tucker.html?mcubz=0
http://www.simonandschuster.com/authors/Abigail-Tucker/411578495
Two daughters and a son.
Since he’s morally against contraception, I’d say he’s in a living nightmare. Three kids eh?
Come to think of it that might explain his inane op eds. And his rants against pornography.
Here’s hoping someone hacks and releases his internet browsing history!
Yep everyone who disagrees with you is secretly a hypocrite.
Cool I guess that’s why you guys hate trump so much too.
5a. I’ve heard rumours about these strange creatures called “male feminists”, but I’ve never met one, nor understood why any man would want to do such a masochistic thing. If this Whedon fellow managed to get laid by pretending to be a feminist, then it makes it a bit more understandable, although not less pathetic.
Incidentally, the NYT helpfully suggests that I might be interested in a related article entitled “How to raise a feminist son”. Sounds like a form of child abuse to me, but what do I know.