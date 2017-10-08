Sunday assorted links

1. Leo Strauss had a Coasean take on the Singularity, see Lecture 2, start at 4:30.

2. Will AI be able to identify partially concealed faces?

3. Gun research has not been shut down for 20 years.

4. Do short-term peer groups matter in higher education?

5. Caste and economic mobility in India.

6. Is trend forecasting helping or hurting fashion?

7. Using violence to force the retraction of peer-reviewed articles.