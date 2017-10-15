Sunday assorted links

1. Fred McChesney has passed away.
2. When the single taxers tried to take over Delaware.
3. There’s a new digital magazine coming that only analyzes photos of Mark Zuckerberg.
4. Finding Allah in Viking graves (NYT).
by Tyler Cowen on October 15, 2017 at 2:13 pm in Uncategorized | Permalink
And you’ll often find Roman coins at Viking sites, proving that the Vikings spoke Latin and built aqueducts. And coins with Greek on them, proving that the Vikings were olive-munching philosophers.
+1
Find additional evidence that Norsemen were actually Muslims in Michael Crichton’s “Eaters of the Dead.”
To be fair, medieval Vikings acted much like Muslims in their raids, piracy, massacres, and looting.
Lo, the noble Muslim.
#4
“Deeper cultural exchange and shared ideas”? Really? Why not see it as war booty? Oh, I know why.
Islamists: “Sweden was always ours”
Progressive Swedes: “We have always been multicultural (and we are never multicultural enough)”
Anyone with good sense and a skeptical empirical attitude: “we don’t know enough yet.”
Reconstruction of a scenario:
Ancient Viking: “your handkerchief is pretty. I’ll trade you a deer haunch.”
Second ancient Viking: “Too late. I’ve killed him and taken his pretty handkerchief.”
Ancient Viking: “What will you do with it?”
Second ancient Viking: “Meh, probably throw it into mom’s grave.”
I worked with Fred in the 1980’s at the FTC, and in addition to his high-powered intellect he simply was a nice guy. He always had a smile and a nice word. I’m also grateful to him because he was the one who interviewed me for a job there. The world needs more people like Fred.
#2 Single tax travels with baggage.
#5 Footnotes are fun.