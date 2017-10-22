Sunday assorted links

1. Is the BBC tailoring some content to do away with the plot?
2. Mark Koyama reviews Peter Leeson.
3. Paul Krugman responds on corporate tax incidence. I see this as a classic case of “as usual the truth lies somewhere in between.” In response to Paul, foreign capital goes after American rents all the time (ask Toyota), exchange rate overshooting models have little validity in the data (“news” moves exchange rates), and I don’t see why the long-run is a bad guide to tax policy. That said, I do think more of the burden of capital taxation falls on capital than labor, but plenty falls on labor nonetheless. See the most recent comments from Summers, stronger arguments overall.
4. “The Seattle Sperm Bank categorizes its donors into three popular categories: “top athletes,” “physicians, dentists and medical residents,” and “musicians.”” Link here.
5. Excellent Scott Sumner post on an excellent John Cochrane post.
It is year 2017 and professional economists still cannot agree on what “Inflation” is …. much less its causes & cures
The big turning point for me revolved around consumer inflation. Most people hear the sober reports that “inflation was X” and assume it applies to them. They worry about wage growth and savings relative to that X.
In fact, you can choose your own inflation to a large degree. Owning a moderate home rather than renting, or maintaining a huge one, means you experience less inflation. Driving a 30 mpg car rather than 15 mpg, etc. Insulate your home. Buy Energy Star. (Learn to enjoy chicken, ha!)
The government has a heck of a job picking one number for “consumer price inflation,” but if you are really worried, you can get on the right side of the average.
Live off beans and rice and live under an overpass.
You clearly don’t understand inflation. In an inflation environment you can buy less chicken each month. Less beans too. The best way to take advantage of inflation is to borrow money not maximize thrift.
People do change their bundle of goods, and hedonic adjustment is a real thing.
https://www.bls.gov/cpi/quality-adjustment/home.htm
No reason to be a jerk about it. And to the extent you get ahead of it, you experience lower costs.
1. Whenever people talk about Fox’s mistake in canceling “The Family Guy” in 2001, only to bring it back in 2005, I point out what happened in between: YouTube. As a traditional show, it’s not very good, but as a source of two-minute bits, it’s fantastic. And it still performs well on Sunday nights.
This is the way TV has been headed for a while.
So that’s Fox became: YouTube’s serf. I cnnot imagine a Brazilian network humiliating itself that much.
Yep the humiliation on Brazilian tv is confined to the actors, writers, producers, and viewers. So I guess the joke would be on you if it weren’t for the fact that you’ve never seen any Brazilian tv in zanesville.
Except Family Guy was renewed before Youtube existed
Investors (i.e., owners of capital) like some forms of inflation (rising asset prices) but not others (rising wages). Larry Summers credits smart economists like himself with the trick(?) of simultaneously avoiding “inflation” while enjoying rising asset prices. It’s quite a trick. Or treat. Meanwhile, economists who don’t seem to get the trick go on and on with discussions about the meaning of “inflation” and its causes. It brings to mind those “meaning of life” discussions during my undergraduate years.
5. To be clear, I do admire Mr. Sumner. He’s had some very good “meaning of life” posts on his blog this past 12 months.
Krugman misses the point of corporate tax cuts completely. His blindness can be summed up in one of his quotes; “they will confer huge benefits on the wealthy…”. His position on this is absolutely socialist/alt-left. Of course tax cuts confer benefits on the wealthy they pay most of the taxes. But the real meat of the issue is that corporate tax cuts will confer enormous benefits on America and all citizens with a booming economy and jobs for everyone. You would think any honest and informed person would welcome this enormous benefit. But of course a socialist cannot. A socialist is someone who stays awake at night worrying that someone somewhere gets to keep some of their earnings. Krugman cannot stand the idea that a wealthy person might keep more of their own money, so much so that he would prefer to punish everyone rather than let that happen. This fear of someone somewhere keeping some of their money is also propped up by the fear that the government foes not get to confiscate all that money. To a socialist this is sacrilege. Their mantra is MGGA (Make Government Great again) and don’t worry about the hoi polloi. And last, of course, is to a lefty the very idea that they would let a conservative help the people and show the left up for what they are is terrifying. For all these reasons Krugman and the Democrats would prefer to create another great depression rather than let Trump’s agenda succeed.
#3 – Paul Krugman said on 2016 Election night, “If the question is when will markets recover, a first-pass answer is never.”
Being a lefty means never having to be correct.
And being a lefty economist means never having to worry that Tyler will stop giving you links.
We know the causes of inflation. Has everyone forgotten the 70’s?
Why yes, yes we have. Jimmy Carter? He’s that guy that builds houses, right?
#2: As I had been curious about this cockroach/cricket business, I was grateful that the reviewer focused on the vermin trials, but his secondhand account still leaves me confused. Tidy Freakonomics this ain’t. So the Church supposedly wanted to suggest to peasants that the vermin were beasts under the Church’s control, that feared the threat of damnation? Was this meant to impress the peasants into paying the tithe?