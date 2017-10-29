Sunday assorted links

1. Paul Newman’s watch sells for more than $17 million.

2. The wisdom of Leonid Bershidsky.

3. Jason Sorens dialogue on Catalonia.

4. Depopulating Italian town bids for residents.

5. The return to East German industrial espionage was very high (pdf).

6. The supply of labor into Uber is highly elastic. If true, that means trying to raise the wages for Uber drivers won’t work.