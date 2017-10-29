Sunday assorted links

1. Paul Newman’s watch sells for more than $17 million.
2. The wisdom of Leonid Bershidsky.
3. Jason Sorens dialogue on Catalonia.
4. Depopulating Italian town bids for residents.
5. The return to East German industrial espionage was very high (pdf).
6. The supply of labor into Uber is highly elastic. If true, that means trying to raise the wages for Uber drivers won’t work.
Re:1. My bet is that watches are not a good investment. In general, very few people collect things that are not used anymore. I suspect the price of watches will go down like sniffing tobacco boxes already did and the stamps collection of my youth has been doing. Kind of Mises regression theorem.
I am trying to get interested my kids in ancient coins now (tennis failed spectacularly…). Roman coins are very common and surprisingly affordable, silver denaria selling in most cases for a few tens of dollars. Plus, with 1000 years of consules and imperatores, it’s going to be fun.
#3 The fascist invader will be thrown away from Catalonia. It is time to thrown of the Castilian yoke!!
#5 It is that what America has become? A Russian satellite, like Mongolia and Ethiopia used to be? Can’t America do more out of itself? Will the Polish president return Ford’s favor and assure his people that America is not under Russian control?
“Rarely have two political candidates been so worthy of each other in terms of cynicism as Clinton and Donald Trump.”
So there is no option, no solution?
3- this was great. Got to a basic truth with the line about both sides being separated by whether they trust the capacity for the Spanish government to reform or not.
Which is a scenario with probability zero. The new kid in the block Ciudadanos wants to recentralize powers, and Podemos, on the other side, is a political outcast, being ostracized by the status quo and the press. If there was instruments for that, they would show that Ciudadanos triggered an increase in national anxiety in Catalonia that translated into pro independence positions.
The case for independence is evident. The only reason why we can’t go all in is that it lacks overwhelming support. Still, the fact that newcomers tend to align with pro independence in one or two generations makes me be optimistic about it.
1. I suppose this undermines Mr. Cochrane’s analysis of the incidence of corporate taxes. If the current price of stock isn’t based on the discounted present value of future earnings, then what is it? What is the current price of Mr. Newman’s watch? It’s a price lower than what the buyer expects to be the future price. But why would the future price of Mr. Newman’s watch be higher than it is today, since in the future it can do no more than in the present, which is to tell one what time it is. Life was simple for economists when classical theories held true, and life is difficult for economists when they don’t. Life was simple when owners of capital could evaluate an investment according to the stream of income the investment would produce. Life is is difficult when there is no stream of income or when the stream of income can’t compare to the potential reward from rising asset prices attributable to the belief that prices tomorrow will be higher than prices today. Indeed, the rate of return on productive capital has been depressed for decades, and owners of capital have sought greater returns by competing for assets with the potential for rising prices, the potential attributable to the belief that prices will rise, and rise faster than the rate of return from productive capital. Of course, prices will rise as long as investors believe they will rise, and when investors believe they won’t, or, heaven forbid, investors believe prices will fall, classical theory won’t save investors from armageddon. Nobody wants to get stuck with Mr. Newman’s watch when prices of assets collapse. Isn’t that what the Fed is for, to keep asset prices rising so the buyer of Mr. Newman’s watch will receive his just reward?
Newmans watch is priced like shares of stock. It’s from a pool of things that are getting scarcer and scarcer, just like shares of stock, being chased by ever more money created by monetary policy that is not paid to workers producing more objects, or shares of stock.
It’s free lunch economics.
The way to wealth is cut costs. Ie, stop paying workers. Cut labor costs. All costs are labor costs.
Then charge higher prices.
Then demand government put money in people’s pockets to buy the stuff workers made in the past.
Free lunch economics does not seek to increase the number of Paul Newman’s. Thus increasing the number of symbols of his era. Or rather, free lunch economics tries to manufacture a thousand Paul Newman’s every year making them as unique as Asian watches. Thus their watches are as scarce as Asian watches. The price set for the many Paul Newman knockoffs is too high, higher than the price set for Paul Newman in the 60s, so they don’t sell well. And are thus discontinued quickly.
Hollywood invested in the long term to produce the Paul Newman’s, which included the Ronald Reagan’s.
Which Hollywood long term investment had the greater return? Paul Newman or Ronald Reagan?
Candela uses the wrong strategy. You do not pay people for moving there. You charge them a fee for having that extraordinary right.
If “Life quality rocks here. We haven’t had one crime in 20 years” is sustained you could charge quite a lot these days.
5. There is no labor in Uber!
A guy in an urban city with no job who walks and rides the bus to look for work can never get a job driving for Uber.
He is not a capitalized business person able to meet Uber high minimum capital investment standards.
Almost all rides are provided by those with jobs that pay for vehicles that are rented to produce marginal capital returns to make the investment in a vehicle to get to a job less of a deadweight cost to the family.
Remember, Uber is NOT AN EMPLOYER!
Uber merely makes starting a contract transportation business extreme easy, creating millions of new startup businesses per year. And an equal number of small business endings.
2 and none of this would be known but for Trump surprising everyone by winning.
It was a big deal for the entire Soviet Bloc. Which is why the Farewell Dossier was such a big deal. In one clean sweep Soviet industrial and technological espionage networks in the West were crushed. At which point the Soviet’s ability to keep up with the west long term were ended.
It’s a damn shame that billionaire toadies like Cowen push for open border and trade policies which allow the Chinese to conduct similarly wide spread espionage- but that’s what a life of donor servitude brings.
I wonder how much business Uber loses from people who do not have smartphones. I don’t have one because 99.9% of what I need from a phone for is satisfied by a landline. Uber and Lyft are pretty much the only things which tempt me to get one, but not enough to pay the exhorbitant cost of cell service. But if there was a free smartphone which only could only do one thing — order Uber rides — I’d like one of those. Heck, I’d even pay for it if it was a one-time cost with no monthly fee. The monthly fee is the deal-killer.