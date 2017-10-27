“your thoughts on replacing income and consumption taxes by a wealth tax?”

That is another reader request. I would emphasize the following points:
1. A property tax already is a wealth tax. This form of taxation works fine, although as much as possible value taxes on land should be replaced by taxes on the unimproved value of land, for the reasons suggested by Henry George. California in particular should tax land more and income less. Read Noah Smith on this.
2. The actual impact of capital gains taxes is complicated, but in practice they often act as wealth taxes, especially if they are not indexed for inflation. The next time the Democrats hold all branches of government, they are likely to try to raise these tax rates to an excessive level.
3. The French try to tax wealth per se, and that is a big reason why so many French people have ended up in London. People hate this, feeling they’ve already “given at the office.” A higher and more progressive income or consumption tax, if needed, usually is better than a wealth tax. The wealth tax hurts savings and investment to a disproportionate degree, plus it makes all property rights insecure. You never know when your earnings are safe from further taxation.
4. Taxing wealth is another way of running a higher implicit government deficit, and this is dangerous.
So #1 aside, overall I am not crazy about wealth taxes. Compare them to sovereign wealth funds. You may or may not like SWFs, but at least the government is then trying to augment wealth rather than take away from it.
Bastiat: the law says you can’t steal from your neighbor, so why can you elect a politician to do it?
Is the difference between property taxes and SWFs somewhat semantic? Couldn’t one conceive of property taxes as payments to a silent public partner? We could value the property claims of the tax collecting polity and treat the tax as a return on ownership. Is that much different than a SWF with real estate holdings?
TC says: “The next time the Democrats hold all branches of government, they are likely to try to raise these tax rates to an excessive level.” – what is this anti-Democratic Party rhetoric? As a matter of fact, raising taxes is exactly how to get the people to stop asking for so much government. When you borrow, as any spender knows, you over-consume. Did not behavioral economics get a nod from the Nobel committee this year?
The Republicans promote: “borrow and spend” (deficit spending) which gives people a false sense of how much government is actually spending. That’s one reason today I voted for the Northern VA governor election by absentee ballot and voted against Fairfax county school bonds. Bonds = deferred taxes = bad (not to mention I think education is largely signaling, and kids don’t need even more fancy school infrastructure. Let them lern like I did, reading under a lantern and scribblin’ on a shovel, Abe Lincoln style. And I walked uphill both ways to skool!)
I grew up when Republicans were TAX and spend. Democrats were provide BENEFITS and tax. In Indiana in the 50s and 60s.
Something really had to be needed to overcome the requirement voters hike taxes. 13 school periods with classes running from 6:15am to 6:35pm to handle the baby boom plus the growth from the new GM supplier plants in town. Bond authority required voting to hike property taxes. Seems like the bond issue was rejected all the time. The new schools got built slowly.
But the 80s were when Republicans became opposed to all tax hikes, and in the 90s started demanding only tax cuts.
Free lunch economics.
Demanding only tax cuts has not resulted in Republicans demanding less war, less transportation, less educated workers, less trade.
Switzerland also has a moderate wealth tax (0.5% or so for the rich), but no capital gains tax for private individuals. There is also no national inheritance tax. This has a number of beneficial consequences:
– A capital gains tax punishes risk-taking: if you win, you pay a lot of taxes, if you lose, you don’t get anything back. Given an investment opportunity with a 50% chance of gaining 40% and a 50% risk of losing 30%, the expected return without taxes is 5%. However, if there is a 25% capital gains tax, the expected return is reduced to 0%, as you only gain 30% in the good case. If there is an alternate investment that returns 1% for sure, you will choose the latter one in a country with capital gains taxes, but the risky one in a country without. Thus, capital gains taxes suppress meaning entrepreneurial risk-taking.
– Unlike Cowen implies, it is not so much the wealth tax that make the rich leave France. The inheritance tax has a much bigger impact. Almost no one leaves Switzerland to escape a wealth tax of 0.5% per year, but I am sure there would be plenty of rich leaving Switzerland or setting up elaborate trust structures if their inheritance was taxed by 30% or so. Because the inheritance tax is a one-time event, the immediate incentives to circumvent it are much higher. But a 0.5% tax on your wealth is often less than what the rich pay in management fees for their portfolios.
And one more advantage of a wealth tax: a wealth tax creates a much more steady income stream for the government, whereas capital gains taxes can be very volatile, depending on how well the stock market does in a given year. This allows the government to better plan its budget.
Also, there is a typo in my comment above. When I wrote “meaning” I meant “meaningful”.
“1. A property tax already is a wealth tax.”
I challenge that. Given the context, one refers here to a “real estate property tax”. For example, the existing taxes on unimproved land or land with improvements (e.g., a residence).
Sure, these taxes exist and arguably they “work fine”, but they are not a tax on “wealth” in any economic sense. No reduction is made for mortgage debt and tax is assessed even for properties on which liabilities exceed gross value. The tax more closely resembles a “use tax” than a “wealth tax”.
In considering an actual wealth tax, one might consider the example of the Netherlands. Prior to 2001, the Netherlands had a wealth tax and also taxed income from investment, but not most capital gains. From 2001, the “wealth tax” as such was abolished along with the tax on actual investment income and replaced by what they call a “box three” tax. Under this regime, income tax on portfolio investment (e.g., interest and dividends, the latter generally from companies in which less than a 5 percent interest is held) is generally abolished in favor of a tax on the *net* value of certain investment assets (i.e., with deduction of liabilities) and a deemed return on investment of 4 percent is imposed on the balance. Initially, this was taxed at a flat rate of 30 percent and thus equivalent to a “wealth tax” of 1.2 percent in everything but name (One reason for misleading nomenclature was to prevent problems with tax relief under bilateral *income tax* treaties–in fact, the IRS issued a ruling, wrong on substance but perhaps correct on pragmatics, that the tax was an “income tax” for purposes of the US-Netherlands Treaty). As of 2017, this has been replaced by effective rates of 0.86%, 1.4% and 1.6% (rising according to wealth and therefore progressive). Deemed income (huurwaardeforfait) on a principal residence is taxed separately as ordinary income. Relatively low property tax is also assessed.
The advantages arguably include simplification in that the tax on actual returns and wealth tax were essentially collapsed into one tax. Second, the system only partially addresses the problem of tax deferral because someone like Warren Buffett, who owns more than 5 percent of BH), would be exempted on BH shares–instead he would be taxed on actual capital gains and dividends.
The system isn’t without problems. First, the 4 percent rate was determined based on the prevailing interest rates at that time. Today, bank savers pay a deemed 4 percent return on actual returns of less than 1 percent on bank account balances. While the system probably generates more steady revenue for the government, it strikes me as having the opposite of a stimulative effect in recessionary and deflationary periods. That’s an issue for economists, not me.
“3. The French try to tax wealth per se, and that is a big reason why so many French people have ended up in London. ” For the average French person in London, I would say this is clearly not true. They ended up in London because… jobs.