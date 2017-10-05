Thursday assorted links

1. The long-term effects of slavery on inequality in Brazil.
2. David Geffen criticizes other philanthropists for not supporting his opening renovation gift to the NY Philharmonic (NYT). Does the new hall really need to cost $500 million or maybe more? What exactly has gone wrong here?
3. Is it unrealistic to expect undergraduates to think like economists? (McCloskey)
4. An unusual corporate presentation (Japan, SoftBank). How do you interpret their message overall? I wish to know.
5. The musical world of birdsong contests.
6. “Really I would not have predicted in 1994 how much of 2017’s financial news would involve the Wu-Tang Clan.“
#3 Well one can’t expect everyone to be able to be deranged.
Cranky today?
Not me, but I’m curious too
not him, but come on, Art is always cranky
This is true.
#3 I went off to university having already absorbed some of the essentials of microeconomics. Whether I was a “natural” I don’t know, but I do know that several years of a running tutorial during weekday lunchtimes with my father had made those essentials entirely clear. So there’s one way to learn: choose a father of reflective bent, who has years of experience in business, and learn to discuss adult topics with him. My experience of university teaching suggests that many of the students arrive with essentially no experience at all of talking to adults.
Re. 5: Thomas Hardy wrote a poem about these contests in the 19th cent, “The Blinded Bird”
So zestfully canst thou sing?
And all this indignity,
With God’s consent, on thee!
Blinded ere yet a-wing
By the red-hot needle thou,
I stand and wonder how
So zestfully thou canst sing!
Resenting not such wrong,
Thy grievous pain forgot,
Eternal dark thy lot,
Groping thy whole life long;
After that stab of fire;
Enjailed in pitiless wire;
Resenting not such wrong!
Who hath charity? This bird.
Who suffereth long and is kind,
Is not provoked, though blind
And alive ensepulchred?
Who hopeth, endureth all things?
Who thinketh no evil, but sings?
Who is divine? This bird.
#2 Rich philanthropist calls our other wealthy philanthropists in one of the most philanthropic cities for not supporting his pet “most important institution” project. If I were one of the other philanthropists I would tell Mr. Geffen, “And where were you when I was supporting X last year. Get bent.”
#3 It is unrealistic to expect undergraduates to think. FIFY.
$500M to host an 18th-19th century cover band? No.
As always, “Wu-Tang clan ain’t nothin’ to f*ck with”, I guess?
Degenerate “music”.
4. Softbank is a major investor in India too, into Flipkart and Ola, the current #1 Ride App.
The link:
http://www.businessinsider.com/softbank-invests-billions-in-indias-flipkart-2017-8
#6: crypto-coin bubble alert. This is exactly the kind of stuff that started popping up in 1999 in tech, and we all know what happened soon after.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and maybe 1 or 2 others will survive, the others will be as the “dotcom” stocks (remember those?)
3. McCloskey: “Bower, like me, is a believing economist. It is like being a believing Christian”. Am I to understand that economics is a religion, that it is founded on what one believes rather than what one knows? Does McCloskey have any self-awareness?
Ibn Khaldun introduced the concept now popularly known as the Laffer Curve, that increases in tax rates initially increase tax revenues, but eventually the increases in tax rates cause a decrease in tax revenues. This occurs as too high a tax rate discourages producers in the economy
Too bad its not called the “Khaldun curve”, then disbelieving that it exists would be racist.
#1: I have to admit that I haven’t read the full study but is anyone really surprise with the findings? Of course slavery contributes to inequality. The fact that it is only 20% is the only surprise for me. I think the more interesting part of this is to try to figure out how modern society is not able to overcome this. Is it because of failed public education? Sure, but is it all? Is it lack of cheap credit? Infrastructure in the favelas?
Given slaves made up 60% of the population is the primary slave States, it’s hard to account for the claim inequality was only 20% greater due to slavery. That can only be true is you argue slavery from birth is beneficial to the slave.
Good point… I would not phrase it as “slavery from birth is beneficial” but instead I would say that some people were able to overcome it. Question here is how? Why another 20% were not able to?
Turn it around…why do we expect that current outcomes across the population would be significantly different if there had been no slavery in the first place?
But I don’t even understand what the paper is trying to prove. It’s not like you had a bunch of people living in the region and some of them were put in slavery for a time and others weren’t, then everybody was freed at some point and treated more or less equally afterwards. That would tell you something about slavery specifically. Instead, you had a bunch of people imported as slaves, who were later freed but still mistreated for decades/centuries. How can you distinguish the impact of slavery long ago from simple discrimination in the more recent past?
4. Three points:
I especially liked, towards the very end of this lengthy presentation, “Think till our brains crush.” Why, yes indeed!
In the future everyone on Earth will be grinning like an idiot, 24/7, and focusing most of their day on shaking hands, or waving their hands.
Black & white = sad, color = happy.
Yup. And downloading 3 gazillion songs. Under what conditions is it rational ro make something that long and that vacuous, or to sit through it? Is sitting through it a way to demonstrate fealty, so that the longer and the more vacuous, the better?
3. It would have made a great blog post. If blogs had existed then.
Agreed. I love Hal Varian’s mathy textbooks, by the way; they are what turned me on to economics. But, true to McCloesky’s observations, it was just lovely math for me at the time; I don’t really think like an economist until I got older.
“Does the new hall really need to cost $500 million or maybe more? What exactly has gone wrong here?”
Yeah, creating $500 million in good middle class jobs is obviously a bad thing!
The problem is the destruction of the economy by the 13th Amendment! Slavery cuts labor costs, and that creates lots more jobs!
#4 The Son guy that runs SoftBank is a big elaborate and fanciful thinker do it makes sense.
But of course since 2010 their biggest success has been investing in Alibaba. Everything else has been performing poorly or overshadowed by that investment. And he recently fired his heir apparent, so much for the next generation!
#1 Yet, there is nothing in Brazilian history like the masscres of Filipinis, Indians and Bangladeshis America promoted, nothing like the conquest of Mexican territory or the Jim Crow laws. Nothing like American concentration camps or your witch hunts. Norhing like America’s constant support for Wahhabism and terrorism. Nothing like America’s criminal disregard for the nature, nothing like America’s war crimes in Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.
Genocide of indigenous peoples in Brazil
“Over eighty indigenous tribes were destroyed between 1900 and 1957, and the overall indigenous population declined by over eighty percent, from over one million to around two hundred thousand.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Genocide_of_indigenous_peoples_in_Brazil
It is exaggeration. Brazil pioneered the protection to indigenous peoples. Brazilian Army officer Rondon was nominated for the Nobel Prize of Peace ten times for his steughle in defense of Brazilian Indians. Compare and contrast with America’s “the only good Indian is a dead Indian” motto. Brazilian Indians have granted rights to reservations bigger than European countries!! I can assure you Brazilian Indians are extremely well-treated.
https://books.google.com.br/books?id=-9R8mH08-jMC&pg=PA253&lpg=PA253&dq=yanomi:reserve+collor&source=bl&ots=6SaFRqj1Kq&sig=Rw-aYHvnKMd60pxB5XuncKY_xOs&hl=pt-BR&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwj26eLxk9rWAhUMHJAKHRD8CZQQ6AEINTAD#v=onepage&q=yanomi%3Areserve%20collor&f=false
You are definitely still seeking Truth, because you are far from having found it.
I have found Truth and I am seeking ever more Truths.
A Truth Seeker claims: “I can assure you Brazilian Indians are extremely well-treated.”
Reality replies: “between 1900 and 1957 the overall indigenous population declined by over eighty percent, ”
Extremely well-treated is an odd description for killing off 80% of the native population.
Most of it has to do with assimilation in the mainstream population. We have nothing in Brazilian history like your one-drop laws.
Brazil is a phony country, most of it is just a collection of renegade provinces of Bolivia. Only the south, which is seeking justified independence is a real country.
It is a lie!! The Federative Republic of Brazil is the successor state of the Empire of Brazil, which was the successor state of the United Kingdom of Brazil and Portugal, which was the successor state of the Kingdom of Portugal, which is the successor state of the Ibeiran Union, which was the successor state of Holy Roman Empire, which is the successor state of the Roman Empire.
Separatism, in Brazil, is only defended by racist bandits. Most of the population wants to keep the Federation. Our Union forever, it is never at a loss, down with the traitors and up with the stars!!
Cock up the ass.
Successor state of renegade losers, more like it.
Free the South! Return the rest to sovreign Bolivian rule!
“Separatism, in Brazil, is only defended by racist bandits.”
More like “opposed only by racist bandits” intolerant!
Brazil was never a part of Bolivia. Acre was a part of Bolivia that asked to join Brazil’s Union. Brazil is its own nation and is a legitimate country recognized by the international community.
Isn’t Spain recognized by the international community? Japan and China and Russia too.
It is completly different. Japan and Red China are roguenstates acontrolled by mad bandits bent on world conquest. Spain, Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Israel and Hungary are artificial states with no legetimcy whatsoever.
But Brazil is both a rogue state controlled by mad bandits and an artificial state with no legitimacy. Everyone knows this, and all of the world’s leading scholars agree. Some Brazilians don’t, but none of them are leading scholars.
Thiago, I mean, the Truth Seeker, have you noticed how you always fail to examine Brazil’s hardships on their own merits. You always try to measure them against something else, completely arbitrary. Therefore, you can lower the bar as far as you want and make Brazil look like a paradise on Earth.
What does American witch hunts have to do with Brazilian slavery?! How does those witch hunts affect Brazil’s inequality?
So comparing Brazil to America is lowering the bar… Comparing Brazil’s respect to all peoples with America’s wars of aggression and conquerst are lowering the bar…
It is sad to see that America and its puppets keep attacking Brazil and portraying themselves as paragons of virtue!! Maybe Americans and their puppets should see the log in their eyes instead of talking about non-stop about the speck in Brazil’s eyes.
6. “When I use a word,” Donald Trump Sr. said, in rather a scornful tone, “it means just what I choose it to mean—neither more nor less. And that includes wiped out. Which is two words not one.”
“When I use a word, Donald Trump Jr. said, in rather a scornful tone, “it means just what I choose it to mean–neither more nor less. And that includes a number or percentage, such as sixty percent. Which is two words not one.”
Leftist rule #2. Projection
2. Imagine what a $500 million philanthropy campaign could do for the city’s homelessness crisis? I think this would be a great topic for the resident econ bloggers to take on. Misallocation of philanthropic donations is a serious issue in a society with as much wealth inequality as ours.
#2. When they say “let private charity do it” this is actually what private charity is these days.
It’s hard to avoid the conclusion that these zillion-dollar renovations are just pyramid building. (With the innovation that Geffen was expecting other zillionaires to pick up 80% of the tab for a hall renamed for him.) Check out this article from the LA Times music critic from when the Geffen gift was originally annouced. The gist is, if New York is getting a zillion dollar renovation, then LA needs one too. The concept of value for money is not even mentioned. http://www.latimes.com/entertainment/arts/la-et-cm-swed-geffen-gift-notebook-20150306-column.html
3. Reminds me a bit about what someone (can’t remember who) once said about why James Gould Cozzens isn’t taught in college English courses: Undergrads are romantics, and Cozzens didn’t write for (or about, except disparagingly) romantics.
#2. Geffen is disappointed and either impulse control impaired or attempting to move the focus of the fiasco from himself to the “silent (wealthy) majority”. The idea that the Phil would be homeless for 3, 4, 5,… years seems to me (not an orchestra fan, ymmv) preposterous, especially given the difficulties that these types “Old-Folks Establishment” institutions are having today surviving.
#3. It’s revealing to read between the lines of the 1992 essay. He says he began to think “like an economist” AFTER he was teaching the subject (and doing some government consulting). Smells like snake oil to me. In most professional disciplines,
you come out of graduate school BECAUSE you have demonstrated a competence in “thinking like a professional”. (I’m not arguing that you don’t also continue to broaden and deepen your thinking as you gain in experience on-the-job.) I took a year of econ as an undergraduate as a semi-elective (iirc, it was a choice between a year of that and a year of political science). Economics is the study of scarcity – about as useful as claiming vacuum is the absence of air. Homo economicus was/is such an absurdity, basing an entire undergraduate curriculum on it couldn’t have demonstrated the discipline’s non-empirical core with any more certainty than if they’d have brought out an old scroll and proceeded to chant at the start of the first lecture. I agree that you can’t (effectively) teach undergraduates economics. I argue that the reason is not the kid’s lack of intellectual competence, but a lack of a body of (coherent) knowledge to be imparted. Case studies? risible! It’s a clear admission that there is no theoretical core to the subject. I suggest that (aside from the “confidence men” of the profession, and by that I means those who are exclusively con-artists) the reason you don’t learn it in school is because you’re being taught the wrong stuff. Economics is applied meta-psychology and until it is taught with a large amount of human nature (neuropsychology, group dynamics) as well as the (valid) classical stuff (game theory, etc.), you’ll never teach it to anyone. My first R&D (Product Development) Director explained than the Projects I was assigned were make-work while waiting for me to create/invent/innovate/copy/modify/etc. some actually good (profitable) ideas. It seems to me that the economics as taught is the same type of make-work. There’s no there there.
#4. Seems like an old man’s early attempt to come to grips with his own mortality. (60 isn’t that old, is it??) Also, he obviously believes his command of English is a lot better than it actually is. The presentation contains a large number of errors of fact (eg. the human brain with 30E9 cells, 1709 CE as the date for “Iron Technology”, and many more). He seems to be an autocrat anxious to appear as far-sighted as Sony’s founders’ 500 year plan. It’s just another conglomerate trying to justify its lack of a coherent business model. The problem is, it seems to me, that the business model “Be flexible and make money” just doesn’t work above a certain organizational size.
4. Softbank. Aside from it being more than 7 years old, and aside from it using poor English (and I understand it’s a Japanese company), it’s almost laughably trite and very nearly a caricature of corporate/silicon valley/gobbledygook.
It’s very easy to be big, just buy your way there, which Softbank has done. It’s hard to be good, and almost impossible to be be big and good and remain big and good. A presentation like this makes me believe Softbank will only be big.
Dear Softbank,
There are only so many pages I can go through. If you really want to do that, you have to address family formation, and you’d have to address it WAAAAAY before you mention the cloud or any of these other retarded buzzwords.
Something like, HELLO WORLD, HERE IS HOW WE ARE GOING TO HELP GET RID OF THE IQ SHREDDER THAT IS MODERNITY!
It can be done, especially if a Softbank sized entity were willing to put in the time and resources.
#3 is good. I think it’s right that economics is about allocation under scarcity, not fairness or God Forbid “social justice”, which the kids try to find in philosophy or maybe political science. The idea of scarcity is pretty much not taught at all in those disciplines.
3: Did McCloskey teach undergraduates at the Univ of Chicago? My impression is that a pretty good chunk, more than 1%, of the econ majors there were what I would consider to be “naturals”. But McCloskey would perhaps say, no even they did not truly understand economics. In particular, McCloskey seems to setting an awfully high bar if Sandy Grossman is the only undergrad who truly was a natural. But perhaps McCloskey simply didn’t meet very many UC undergrads.
When I think of what I learned in undergrad econ classes vs graduate level, I certainly learned a lot of formal stuff at the grad level but I think that I and most of my fellow grad students went in with a strong sense of “how to think like an economist”, contrary to McCloskey’s claim that economists don’t learn that until several years after graduate school. In particular the notion of identifying goals, then constraints, then other agents was intuitive from the start and well ingrained in me by the end of my undergraduate days.
But maybe McCloskey would say that even now, decades later, I still haven’t learned how to think like an economist? She may have in mind a whole additional set of tools or ways of thinking that go beyond what’s described in the article. But from the article, she and Bower seem to be talking about what I think of as the pretty universal core curriculum for what the Chicago school likes to call “price theory” but what I think is the core of neoclassical economics in general.
A couple of other random observations: so Colorado College’s econ department uses professors such as McCloskey to review it? Impressive, I would’ve expected them to use professors from say Pomona, Carleton, or Whitman, or at most maybe Swarthmore/Williams/Wellesley.
In my last year as an undergrad at the U of C, I did take McCloskey’s first year graduate price theory course, the less mathematical sort of pre-first year course. Got a B+, so maybe I was not a natural.
In that class, McCloskey expressed disdain for non-price theory based economics, calling it “third-rate applied mathematics”. In this article, written some years later, she calls it “fourth-rate applied mathematics”. Inflation I guess.
#4
I interpret it as a genuine attempt to identify the ultimate answers to questions we all seek: what are the most pressing problems, what is good, what does the future hold and what’s the meaning of life.
It does that in a way that is supremely ambitious, an completely unafraid to appear sincere or even naive. And given that these people later raised a $100bn fund to invest in startups, I suppose it show that the world is much more hungry for wildly ambitious, optimistic plans that aim for the highest possible good that can be imagined.