Thursday assorted links

1. Behavioral economics should be most important for education.
2. The New York Review of Books discovers the Israeli TV show Srugim.
3. Trust within the diamond trade is eroding.
5. Toward a public choice theory of the Screen Actors Guild. Union much?
6. Did standardized languages help drive the Industrial Revolution?
If I remember correctly, Benedict Anderson made that point about the importance of language standardization for economic development in his book on nationalism, though I think it was more an insight not supported by any rigorous data analysis.
Ernest Gellner also argued that a standardized written language was crucial to industrialization. See e.g. Nations and nationalism, p.34.
#4 Hardly surprising since A.) It’s a cartel B.) The markup on “rough” made available through the current normal channels is ridiculous C.) The demand for their products is going down, at least in the West it is and related D.) Western customers have been increasingly dubious regarding the corruption and ethics within the industry for 20 years + now.
In all honesty the image/marketing campaign surrounding its “forever” status vis-à-vis marriage has been eroding for quite some time. Not soon enough if you ask me.
#6 Yes! How on earth could anyone even doubt that the ability to transmit highly detailed technical information between two people producing a product wouldn’t be critical for the iterative process manufacturing entails. This is not academic…it requires someone to go into the field and see the manufacturing process first hand.
#1. “Behavioral economics should be most important for education.”
Au contraire.
“Should”, “must”, and “ought”–the unholy trinity of moral language in English–have become outmoded terms and now signify nothing more than any tale told by any idiot that Shakespeare could conjure.
Conventional morality that might suit academics no longer exists outside of the academy: “morality” has been replaced by eleutheromania and emotivist ethics (the latter being no ethics at all, only affective responses to preferred outcomes).
We are far beyond the comforts and assurances of “good and evil” and now await the consequences.
(Not even “education” endures as a reliable institution: whatever continues to pass for “education” in the US is approximately as corrupt as Weinstein and as sleazy as Hollywood, which it apes without any regard for quaint notions of “integrity” or “truth”.)
This seems like an overly broad critique.
–and here I had thought innocently that I was indulging in regrettable understatement . . . . perhaps, then, I struck just the right balance.
If we’ve moved beyond good and evil we may as well move beyond narrow and broad too.
“We are far beyond the comforts and assurances of ‘good and evil’ and now await the consequences.”
And always will await.
#4. Good riddance to the diamond industry. How in this age of equality does it still make sense for a man to fork over $thousands for the “privilege” of marrying someone? Imagine if the custom were reversed (a dowry i suppose)…we men would be crucified.
Agreed. DeBeers was genius. No one before or since has self-created an industry and a cultural phenomenon for a product that makes prostitution look so classy. Both men and women bought the “forever” veneer hook, line and sinker.
1. A nudge toward a 401k is a good example of why nudges — whether or not they are even effective on their own terms and fewer people unenroll — are worthless. People who need this 401k nudge are by and large not making enough money for it to be useful long-term, and they’re not staying long enough at their companies for the matching to vest. A far more serious overhaul of a lot of things in society at large would be necessary for the retirement prospects of Millennials to look anything but humorous.
Rearranging deck chairs on the titanic and all that.
Don’t blame the nudgers. They are operating on low level sign-off, at firms. They operate within the crap framework Congress created, accidentally in the case of 401k’s.
“People who need this 401k nudge are by and large not making enough money for it to be useful long-term, and they’re not staying long enough at their companies for the matching to vest.”
I’ve known plenty of young engineers who didn’t elect to start contributing for several years. When you consider that the amount invested in the first few years compounds the most, it’s likely to make a noticeable difference in the long run.
Those engineers are going to be fine anyways. Sure, maybe nudges will help the already responsible reach a slightly greater level of prosperity, but they’re not the ones that are in danger.
#3 about the diamond trade is an extremely well-written and researched paper, very interesting read.
“Why did the countries with the highest literacy rates fail to contribute to the innovations of the Industrial Revolution?” Really? Which does he have in mind?
“Recent empirical research shows that people tend to mistrust those perceived to speak with an accent.” Everybody speaks with an accent: it’s in the nature of things.
“The rise of Indian merchants … even fueled financial improprieties”: and yet the individual cases of crookedness he alludes to sound as if he’s implying that the malefactors are from traditional Jewish diamond families. Is he simply being racist, or have I skimmed his paper too quickly?
Perhaps the Hasidic and Gujarati merchants have high trust within their own castes but don’t mind cheating other so much. And once cheating becomes public it makes everyone more suspicious overall.
A science–an a priori science–can be based on the premise of universal rationality. Unfortunately this will be a somewhat unworldly science, since people do not always behave rationally. But each individual has his own departures from rationality; there is no universal psychological law specifying a sort of irrationality from which we all suffer (and have suffered, and will suffer) in the same degree. There will be no science of “behavioral economics.”
Adults differ from each other in the kinds and degrees of their irrationality, and *children* are still different. Presumably children are even less rational than adults; but where is the dividing line for maturity? If, per impossibile, we had a successful “behavioral economics” that described behavior in a society where the age of majority was n, and then that society changed the age of majority to (n + 1) or (n – 1), a new “behavioral economics” would have to be developed for the new “adult” population, which would have become more nearly rational (in the first case) or less so (in the second).
#1. Flabbergasted. Are Economists actually taking credit for the invention of paternalism and nagging? Seriously? No wonder so many educated people hold the “profession” in such low regard.