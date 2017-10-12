Thursday assorted links

1. Behavioral economics should be most important for education.

2. The New York Review of Books discovers the Israeli TV show Srugim.

3. Trust within the diamond trade is eroding.

4. Artisanal vegemite.

5. Toward a public choice theory of the Screen Actors Guild. Union much?

6. Did standardized languages help drive the Industrial Revolution?

7. Thaler’s “Anomalies” columns from JEP.