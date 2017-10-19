Thursday assorted links

1. “The fast food chain has recently introduced mobile phone lockers in one of its branches in Singapore, encouraging diners to take a break from the virtual world and have real conversations over meals.”
3. The bestselling musical artists of all time?
4. Panasonic moving fridge, comes to you when called.
5. “Today, humanity lives in a relatively quiet volcanic period.” (NYT)
6. Margot Sanger-Katz on cutting off the insurance company subsidies (NYT).
7. A tale of non-replication in social psychology (NYT). An important piece, related also to the issues surrounding blogs, what you can/should believe, and positive vs. negative coverage.
7 How can you read that dreck? I’m sure there might be something of interest there, after wading through all the emotional feeling garbage.
Am I supposed to feel sorry for someone whose paper couldn’t be replicated? She did aTED talk for God’s sake!
Unlike postmodernists, at least social psychologists take evidence, statistics, findings and arguments — and ultimately, refutation — seriously. You know, generally speaking.
Gotta disagree with Derek. I’m in the field (personality and social psychology) and very familiar with the train wreck (the non-replicability crisis) as it was developing. I think the article was accurate. Tough break for Amy, but she gambled on very iffy data, tried to milk it for more than it was worth (which wasn’t much) and got called on it. Look of the bright side, lots of people manage to live happy lives without tenure at Harvard.
I’ve been to restaurants that provide discounts for doing this. Of course they mark up before that so everything comes out even. Not sure if it’s a gimmick or if they’re trying to encourage more/less time spent in the restaurant. Sitting at a table on your phone doesn’t generate much new revenue and in fact prevents new revenue from walking in the door, whereas people having conversations tend to order more to eat/drink? I don’t know.
The moving fridge was done years ago. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gjAZ5esOBZw
#5: I blame Global Warming.
#7: American journalism is wordy. Are they paid by the word?
Still, it’s always amusing to see a journalist pointing out that someone else’s work is bogus.
That above all we must always strive for the utmost in empathy—rather than “mere” decency—is always the subtextual tone in NYT pieces like that one. It’s like there’s an emotional-ideological template.
#1 Conversation? Or perhaps just some peace and quiet from all the noise of people yammering away on their phones seemingly everywhere all the time. Sounds like a nudge to get going toward a social norm of less noise-making. Or perhaps a filter driving away the yammering minority and so creating a quiet space for the untapped market of hordes wanting calmer digestion. A ‘Get Smart’ cone of silence would work even better (if there were such a thing.)
3. One of my favorite facts about pop music:
In 1967, the year of Sgt. Pepper’s, Disraeli Gears, John Wesley Harding, etc., plus debuts from The Doors, Janis Joplin and Aretha Franklin, the Billboard album charts were dominated by…The Monkees. The Prefab Four had the No. 1 album 29 out of 52 weeks. They were No. 1 with three different albums for the first six months of the year, except for one week when Herb Alpert was on top.
# 1 – Under the PAP totalitarian system, Singaporeans exchanged their souls for a mess of pottage. The PAP has drowned the most heavenly ecstasies of religious fervour, of chivalrous enthusiasm, of philistine sentimentalism, in the icy water of egotistical calculation. It has resolved personal worth into exchange value, and in place of the numberless indefeasible chartered freedoms, has set up that single, unconscionable freedom — Free Trade. In one word, for exploitation, veiled by religious and political illusions, it has substituted naked, shameless, direct, brutal exploitation. The PAP has torn away from the family its sentimental veil, and has reduced the family relation to a mere money relation.
3. Quite a few surprises (for exclusion as well as inclusion). For inclusion, Garth Brooks at number 2: “I’ve got friends in low places Where the whiskey drowns and the beer chases My blues away And I’ll be okay I’m not big on social graces Think I’ll slip on down to the Oasis Oh, I’ve got friends In low places”. That was a happier time, back when Garth Brooks’ fans spent their leisure time in the Oasis Bar rather than at Trump political rallies and white nationalist marches.
6 is funny because different people report the same numbers as good or bad news. In this case, the marketplace is more difficult for consumers, the government spends more, yay? I guess if you assume players can navigate the Adventure game to appropriate Bronze plans.
#7, what a confused article — human interest, personalities, women’s issues, science, statistics all jumbled together in an article that just won’t quit. Don’t think you really need an advanced degree in statistics to recognize that a lot or perhaps most social science research is nonsense.