The topology culture that is Slovenia (who’s complacent?)

A Slovenian artist breastfed her dogs and fertilized one of her eggs with a dog cell as part of an award-winning three-month art project. She also produced a video documenting the creative process behind the bizarre venture.
Maja Smrekar lived in seclusion with her dogs as part of the lengthy artistic experiment, which was titled “K-9_topology.”
Here is the full story, with photo, via Torsten K.
From the link: “The artist said on her website that the project grew out of the “observation of zeitgeist through the so called thanatopolitical dimension of contemporary biopolitical practices.”’ What?
I understand all of those individual words, but the combination doesn’t actually clarify anything, no.
(And “fertilized one of her eggs with dog cells”?
Well, she should be getting a Nobel in biology, then, since that’s not how that works…
Oh, no wonder – it’s an RT story.)
@Sigivald – far from me to go toe-to-toe with you in biology, since for all I know you’re an expert in the field, but surely you are aware that a sterile, aborted zygote can be formed between sheep and human, and between ape and human? As for the former, many a Greek shepherd has been embarrassed by such a Panegyric progeny, as for the latter, some urban legend or otherwise claims some Mengele type monster trained a gorilla to do that to women.
Bonus trivia: the German evolutionist Ernst Haeckel in the 19th century showed that embryos progress from primitive to more sophisticated forms and showed progression, showing a common origin, what he termed “biogenetic law” Thus embryos from diverse species like tortoises, chickens, dogs and humans all looked the same early on. Later Haeckel’s brand of evolutionism was adopted by the Nazis as proof of a Nazi master race. It turns out that while some of Haeckel’s logic is sound, his 1876 sketches exaggerated the similarities of early embryos.
Shorter Ray Lopez: ‘Ontogeny Recapitulates Phylogeny’ is bullshit.
“And “fertilized one of her eggs with dog cells”?”
Symbolically she fvcked a dog…. for the greater glory of western civilization!
Can we just not do that please?
Too late to unread this. It’s another genie out of the bottle.
I know one is a philistine for saying this, but it’s not wrong: some artists are just completely nuts
Insane, but not complacent.
I’d lean more towards this woman just being nuts and trying to pass it off as art.
Good call.
Ew.
“artist”
Is that the new name for the mentally ill?
Not very new.
“She then breastfed her puppy Ada to explore “the social and ideological instrumentalization of the female body and breastfeeding.”
The cat didn’t cooperate.
🤦🏼♂️
THIS IS NOT ART!! IT IS NOT IN THE EYE OF THE BEHOLDER, NO MATTER WHAT!! }:^()
Is it porn if you watch a woman having sex with a dog or horse? Somebody I know saw some porn like that in the Philippines, it was not that exciting, but one thinks in the USA they would log your IP address and then arrest you as part of some sting operation. Overseas, nobody cares.
Ewwwwww….
“fertilized one of her eggs with a dog cell as part of an award-winning three-month art project”
Sooooooo…… she symbolically fvcked a dog….. and won an award for it…… And people say European culture is dead!……… (they may be right)
Here in the Netherlands there is a new Spengler edition that’s being heavily advertised. It’s pretty expensive and luxurious too. So you may be right … https://www.boomfilosofie.nl/product/100-394_De-ondergang-van-het-Avondland