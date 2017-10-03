Tuesday assorted links

1. #EJMinfo is a new Twitter hashtag for job market information.
2. Are the American states really more efficient than the federal government?
3. Pseudoerasmus on labor repression and the Indo-Japanese divergence.
4. Further background on Puerto Rico’s pre-storm economic troubles.
5. Is the Australian economy overrated? (noisy link)
You should do a dedicated post on that Pseudoerasmus piece. It’s a long one, but very much worth reading in full.
Tell me, does it come to the conclusion that Trade Unions are – or were – on the whole, a Bad Thing?
It should come to Mr. Harman’s conclusion: “When we take over, you know you’ll be the first to go, don’t ya?”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DY82mEkFC4c
(Mr. Harman, representing the most appealing element in British society, appears at the 5 minute mark).
The Most cucked element of British society you mean.
#1. A demonstrably poor research model leads false conclusions which lead to headlines that perpetuate sexism against men and now the left moves to destroy the target of the researcher who produced the lies in the first place. Sad.
Sexism against men?!?!
Seriously?
Only men should be paid?
#2: an opinion journalist for The Atlantic cycles through her rolodex to find people who have as much disdain for local control as she does. The moderator’s reaction is about what you’d expect given that he thinks those in the employ of North Carolina’s permanent government should face fewer hassles from elected officials than they already do.
In my experience there is a lot more corruption at the local level.
Some of the worst examples of regulatory capture involve local zoning and building codes and developers.
You would think that local control would make things more accountable, but most people just don’t pay that much attention to local politics. Voter turnout in local elections is even lower than national turnout.
Really? You’ve been attempting to bribe local, state, and federal officials to see who’s easier to buy?
The core electorate is about 37% of the adult citizen population, and that’s who votes in Congressional midterms and local elections. You only see national turnouts higher than that in our idiot presidential elections.
Most people do not. They do sometimes. The key is that officials are drawn from a pool of local burgesses and do encounter their victims in meatworld. The contrast with federal judges could not be more stark.
If you want to improve public interest in local elections, scrap special-purpose grants-in-aid in favor of general revenue sharing, rein in the courts, reduce the number of elected offices, and sort elections into dedicated berths in a quadrennial cycle.
No, I just read the newspaper.
It doesn’t seem to occur to you that about 60% of all public employees work for local governments, and a higher share of elected officials. Many more stories to run.
Make the case local control results in Alabama and Mississippi being superior places to be born and raised than California or New York or Massachusetts.
Care to explain how fantastic Alabama or Mississippi is as a great place to live compared to New York or California because local control of Federal welfare spending plus low taxes has eliminated virtually all poverty in Alabama and businesses have rushed to open businesses in Alabama to sell to all the typical $100,000 mean income families living well in Alabama and Mississippi ?
I find it wonderful how the poor States getting far more in Federal spending than they pay in Federal taxes and fees are subsidizing the wealthy States like California by way of exempting State and local income taxes from the double taxation of Federal income taxes.
After decades of a tracking double taxation, now the GOP is arguing double taxation is fairer that taxing income only once.
In any case, if Obama had so much power over the entire economy, why are Alabama and Mississippi so poor? Obama hates black people?
But why did Obama force white Kentucky to pay more health care workers to help residents but fail to force whiter West Virginia to pay more health care workers to work helping the sick and disabled poor? Was the difference between Kentucky and West Virginia local control?
Are Alabama, Mississippi, West Virginia great States because workers are paid so little keeping labor costs low?
#6: an eldercare attorney of my acquaintance had this piece of advice: “Whatever you do, avoid seeking a guardianship”.
Probably a good idea to get one of your children, who you trust, power of attorney to establish the relationship. My brother took over doing all of my mom’s taxes long before her death, so obviously that made him the natural choice. If the court sees that so and so has power of attorney and has been managing your financial affairs, then they are less likely to consider giving a guardianship to someone else.
Probably a good idea to get one of your children, who you trust, power of attorney to establish the relationship.
Ha ha ha
5. When you said noisy I thought you were being metaphorical. How wrong I was.
#6 is absolutely horrifying
It’s likely also cherry-picked and spin-doctored.
#6. I’m confused as to why the court appointed a commercial guardian rather than their daughter, who clearly has an interest in checking on them. Guardianship should ALWAYS go to a direct relative or spouse first and only to a paid person as a last resort if all relatives are deemed incompetent or refuse.
The daughter might just have been untrustworthy. Been known to happen.
#5: As someone who holds some shares in an Australian equity ETF, I can tell you the answer is no. Everybody already knows how mediocre it is.
#2) Thinking of the ‘Laboratories of Democracy’ case for ‘inefficient states’. Believe there is a reasonable argument to be made between short cycle efficiency and long-cycle efficiency.
While states may be less efficient in the short run, the evolutionary process of competition between states could drive greater political innovation and national resilience over longer time frames – survival of the fittest.
In this model, the Federal government should serve primarily as a regulatory agent to ensure fair competition, through statutes like the interstate commerce clause, freedom of movement etc. in an effort to reduce negative externalities from inter-state competition, as well as playing the role of a transmission agent between states to promote more rapid adoption of successful policies and prevent overly destructive policies from proliferating.
The Republican attempts to shift programs from federal to state and local governments is just a way to destroy social programs. The prime example was Reagan eliminating the federal governments role in mental health coverage with his promise that the state government would take care of it. Of course they did not. One of the consequences was homelessness. Most homeless people have major mental problems that the federal government addressed before 1980. Now it is largely the responsibility of the state and local prison systems and they do virtually nothing.
Just as an aside. Maybe, if Reagan had not eliminated mental health care, the nut that tried to assassinate him might have been receiving treatments rather than roaming the streets with a weapon.