Tuesday assorted links

1. Who’s complacent?: wine-infused coffee exists.
2. “Across a range of policy settings, people find the general use of behavioural interventions more ethical when illustrated by examples that accord with their politics, but view those same interventions as more unethical when illustrated by examples at odds with their politics.” Link here.
3. Microfoundations for the endowment effect?
4. After plastic surgery, three Chinese women are stuck at the South Korean airport.
5. Chinese scientists can identify you by your walk. And China’s AI awakening.
6. David Brooks on Thaler (NYT).
5a is not surprising to me. One day I broke my glasses and went to work without. I found that I could identify coworkers at great distance, by how the blurry blobs moved.
In the dark on patrol in the middle of the woods without NVGs I’d know who was where by their movements/outline. It isn’t that hard to develop the skill as a human, but might be rather more challenging to code. I’m always surprised at what is easy vs hard to code.
5b is also not surprising.
4. A Robin Williams’ joke is that cocaine is God’s way of letting you know you have too much money. I’d add plastic surgery; indeed, God is likely offended by elective plastic surgery, as if His work wasn’t good enough.
“Consider god’s work. Who shall make straight what he hath made crooked” – Ecclesiastes
6. Brooks: “And certainly I can think of individual beacons of intellectual honesty today: George Packer, Tyler Cowen, Scott Alexander and Caitlin Flanagan, among many.”
5a. Hasn’t it been common knowledge for years that the CIA does this?
A couple of weeks ago I met an old friend I hadn’t seen in 35 years. I recognised him from his posture: there wasn’t even any need for him to move.
#1 Innovation for its own sake is not a sign of zealousness, especially when you’ve innovated a particularly bad idea.
#2 Duh
#4 Viral and funny yes, but from a security perspective absolutely the right move. I’m sure they’ll take it in stride but you’d think if you had the wherewithal to plan this you’d plan your departure better under the circumstances.
Wine-infused coffee = no shortage of absolutely terrible ideas. Now, Four Loko, that’s a case of government overreach stifling valuable private sector activity.
6 was a very interesting take. Did I mention how nice it is to be an independent? It feels great to face a Weinstein discussion knowing that you voted for neither Bill Clinton nor Donald Trump. To have rejected them both, in part, for moral failings. It feels great to pick and choose, and not have to defend anything you regard as false or poorly designed coming from Right or Left. Because you don’t want membership in one or the other.
Then, how they won three times in aggregate?!
Let’s accentuate the positive. If you felt uncomfortable having to defend something because it felt like “your side” .. just don’t. You’ll feel better and find yourself in a stronger moral position.
5. My (now former) wife was amused by my imitation of how men of varying levels of status walk. That was before George W. Bush was elected president (GWB’s walk an imitation of how good old boys in Texas walk). My (now former) wife was a keen observer of other people. I believe she enjoyed travel because she could observe people in the airport. Being a Southern girl from a “good family”, her observations were, well, rather critical. That was before young women (and some not so young women) started wearing platform shoes, which are popular today. Do they wear them because they want to look ridiculous? She wasn’t keen on men in ill-fitting (tight) suits. I’ve wondered what she thinks of the ill-fitting suits fashionable men wear today, suits that look like they were made to be worn by Pee Wee Herman. Maybe one day I will run into her in the airport people watching. I’m sure she would have something to say about my appearance after all these years. Her father, a Barrister, had thinning hair (at about my age today). He would tell people the girls rubbed it (the hair) off, and she would laugh out loud. Would she laugh out loud if I told her that about my thinning hair if I were to run into her in the airport people watching. She’d probably ask me to do my imitation of how men of varying levels of status walk.
Sheesh. Sometimes a walk is just a walk. Who says W was so insecure he imitated someone walking? I mean apart from you Rayward.
“My (now former) wife”
Oh “former”, what a surprise.
3. Micro foundations for the endowment effect?
The micro foundation explanation given for the endowment effect (people worry that they will sell for too low a price or buy at too high a price–fear of seller’s or buyer’s remorse) just trades one asymmetry for another. Why don’t people have remorse about a trade not taking place? For example, remorse that they did not sell the item for $5.00 because they asked for $6,00 when it was only worth $4.00 to them.
It is quite possible that the many of the results in this literature depend on the subject’s interpretation of the question and probably depends on background knowledge (e.g., the cost of a cup).
3. This doesn’t look to me like a foundation for the endowment effect. Why isn’t it an entirely different effect that explains the results of the mug-and-pen experiments, results which have, perhaps wrongly, been claimed to show the existence of an endowment effect? It also would explain the tendency of some people to buy new cars rather than slightly used ones, a practice often claimed to be irrational (and which plainly has nothing to do with the endowment effect).
Daniel Kahneman’s book concedes that people who are well-informed about what they are buying and selling don’t seem to exhibit an endowment effect. If there really is such a thing, why would it go away when people learn more? A fear of getting a bad deal, on the other hand, fits very nicely with Kahneman’s observation. Are there any instances of the so.called endowment effect that can’t be explained by other more-plausible things like loss aversion, asymmetric information, high transaction costs, status quo bias, or fear of becoming a sucker?
+1
#2 – The scenarios used are nudges — light-handed — and make for good illustrations that nudges aren’t just used by liberals.
#1
My Italian grandfather used to pour red wine into his black coffee all the time, especially in the winter. It is excellent. Just a few teaspoonfuls. No cream. Try it, it’s really delicious.