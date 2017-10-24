Tuesday assorted links

1. The culture that is German also may be moving toward facial recognition technology.
2. Was the Newark Zuckerberg experiment more successful than we had thought?
4. Are Colombians no longer shipping the good coffee out?
5. Does tech bring populism by supporting our impulsive selves?
#3 Anyone who thinks like this is obviously part of the problem.
Yeah. Why would you even write something like that. And put your name on it.
A true liberal in the modern sense would recognize that only the state has a monopoly on violence, and for anyone else to defend themselves with a gun or their own hands is committing a crime. The author should go to his doctor and pick up some medicinal marijuana to calm himself down.
Hahahahaaaaaahaha.
Sounds like a white savior complex to me. That’s problematic. He should defer to POC when determining how best to combat white nationalism.
He finds it necessary to bring up which “White” ethnicity he is. Though I generally think the anti-Semites are nuts, I find myself agreeing with them here. When Jews claim to have White guilt, I generally don’t believe them.
No one cares how you parse your racism.
Stated by msgkings, whose readership numbers in the millions.
Do you really disagree with me? Read the whole article and tell me again that his internal turmoil is real.
4. Isn’t the coffee story this year coffee “rust”, which is spreading throughout Latin America? Maybe Columbia will reduce exports of coffee due to falling supplies. Odd that a story about Colombian coffee omits any mention of coffee “rust”. It’s equivalent to a story about the Florida citrus industry without mentioning “greening”.
5. All this multi-tasking is killing baseball, a single-tasking sport, a fate far worse than, say, mind control by Facebook and Google. Silicon Valley is not your friend. https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/10/13/opinion/sunday/Silicon-Valley-Is-Not-Your-Friend.html
4. At last, a new example for microeconomics income effect problems
5. No, it brings populism by undermining respect for expertise and authority.
I think the more important factor is it has undermined the gatekeeping function of traditional media.
3. Brooks: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/23/opinion/engaging-fanatics.html
#3 So that is what America has become: a bunch of people wanting to punch one another as if they were Max Schmeling and Joe Louis! Was that what Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, Hamilton and Burr fought for?!
No, it’s what we got for teaching two or three generations of public school kids to hate America.
#3 Bring it. I and those like me are way better armed, way better trained and in way better shape. The key is not to over-escalate first. Let them do that. If they really want a civil war, I’ll have a field day with these clowns…bring it.
#4 Same thing with Quinoa. Western S. Americans literally couldn’t afford their own crop when this age-old “mother grain” was discovered again by rich white soccer moms. When I was last in Quito price had come down substantially from only a year before.
# No. Through democratization, access and retaining information about what people said before it allows people to see that previously well-connected authority figures with armies of publicists and paid intellectuals are actually no better, and are likely worse than they are. The armies of gate-keepers and hangers-on these people employ to maintain their public image is becoming less useful, especially in an environment where the default setting is no negative, not positive.
#3 – They think they will start it and assume that the military and militarized police will fight their civil war for them.
Let’s see. We find that the Obama administration was using the NSA to spy on it’s political opponents. We hear about people getting their money and other things stolen from them by police departments. We hear about the financial industry utterly failing at the job they are paid extraordinary amounts of money to do, and bailed out with tax dollars. We hear about the criminal mismanagement of retirement pension funds and the abuses that are draining money from necessary services and maintenance we depend upon.
Etc.
Then we read about the vacuous disconnect the media and so called intellectuals have from the experience of large numbers of people, and hear their expressions of horror at finding these things out.
These are the expressions of Elena Ceaușescu when the hoi polloi dared to not show the proper respect for the wonderful people who ‘cared’ for the interests of the masses by stealing from them.
Wasn’t she hung?
“We find that the Obama administration was using the NSA to spy on it’s political opponents.”
He used it to read my mind and give me asthma, too.
“Wasn’t she hung?”
“On the afternoon of 25 December 1989, (Christmas Day) in Târgoviște they were turned over to a firing squad and executed. Her arms, and those of her husband, were tied behind their backs. Before the sentences were carried out, Elena reacted far more belligerently than her husband, screaming: ‘You motherfucking assholes!’ According to Wikipedia, the Argentinian Fascists condecorated her. Meanwhile, Brazil opposed totalitarism in all its forms.
Maybe you were thinking of Nathan Hale.
#3 – While laughing my ass off, I suffered an inspiration.
Markets in Everything – Intramural violence. Open a service industry that would fulfill a need: a for-fee service that could bring together white supremacists and liberals that fantasize on doing violence to one another. Stream or Televise it, too – Brilliant.
On the side, Vegas could make book on who walks out of her/his own power.
Great potential! It could be bigger than E-Sports and Battle-bots. Bitcoins accepted.