Why is Turkey ‘s economy doing so well?

Gross domestic product for the country grew by 5.1 per cent in the second quarter, slightly below expectations but still far exceeding growth rates in developed countries.
The government’s consumer confidence index showed an improvement from 63.4 at the end of 2016 to above 70 for much of the year, though it dipped again in September to below 70.
That is from Javier Espinosa at the FT.
Compared to 2015, the Turkish stock market is up about 20 percent. I recall being pilloried when I wrote my very first Bloomberg column in July 2016: “Turkey’s economy isn’t likely to be affected much by the military uprising.”
Macro phenomena can be difficult to understand, but at least along this dimension Turkey has yet to see its comeuppance.
May be because its trains run on time?
Oil. Turkey imports almost all of its petroleum, and so long-term declines in the oil price have a major stimulative effect on its economy.
If Mexico can have 10% economic growth during a civil war, nothing the Turkish economy can do during a mere coup is impressive.
The belief that centrally planned economies could bring about an economic surge was part of the thinking that drove the rise of fascism, communism, and WWII. – A recovery for Germany, a desperate attempt at catching up and so not being left behind for Italy and Russia. I’m not entirely sure what the current economic historians think of that view. Have they have been looking at it in the context of China? (Or maybe that is not historical enough.) As something of an aside and in a more specific context, today @Pseudoerasmus has blogged ‘.. Labour repression & the Indo-Japanese divergence.’ https://pseudoerasmus.com/2017/10/02/ijd/ ..
>“Turkey’s economy isn’t likely to be affected much by the military uprising.”
Likely? Much?
I really doubt you were pilloried for saying something utterly vague and non-committal.