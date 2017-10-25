The Tyler Cowen Guide to 10.5 hr layover in Los Angeles

That is a reader request, here goes:
I sometimes describe L.A. as the world’s best city to live in, but one of the worst to visit. Nonetheless you have some pretty good options. With half a day, make sure you have a rental car with the appropriate soundtrack(s). If you start from LAX, pick one road to drive east on, another to head back east to west — how about Sunset and Pico? Wilshire? Stop and walk as you can, convenient parking is often available. Use Jonathan Gold to pick the right eating places, perhaps Thai and Mexican? Veer off a wee bit and visit the La Brea Tar Pits, or for a longer trek Watts Towers. Time the sunset for Griffith Park. Deemphasize “Downtown” but consider the new Broad Museum for contemporary art. Work in a beach walk at Santa Monica or Venice, preferably the former. See a movie. See another movie. Avoid Beverly Hills. The truly ambitious can drive all the way down Western Ave. and stop for Belizean food along the way to that chapel at the very bottom of the road.
Basta!
Los Angeles is the funniest city in the world (e.g., the bereaved baby mammoth [or mastodon?] lamenting daddy mammoth sinking into the La Brea Tar Pits).
But it’s hard to make up a tour agenda of stuff that will be guaranteed to strike you as funny.
What’s so funny about that? In real life elephants mourn their fallen, unlike some humans disregard for fellow humans based on bogus un-scholarly misunderstandings of the bell curve as well as a fear of the ‘other’. Looking at @@…
What about hanging out with Steve Sailer?
I lived in LA for a number of years but unfortunately never visited the La Brea Tar Pits museum. A valley girl talked me out of it by saying they smell bad.
Bonus trivia: besides overpaying for stolen art works, the Getty Museum overpaid to restore one of the relatives of Julius Cesar’s villa, which is bigger in real life than Versailles, see: http://www.getty.edu/visit/villa/architecture.html (“Villa dei Papiri”) which is well worth the visit (I’ve never been there) a bit of a drive to get there for a day tripper. Of interest is that the real Villa dei Papiri has lasted, even exposed to the elements, far longer than the reconstruction, which after ten years or so is already falling apart. I think the craftsmen at the Getty are either incompetent and overcharging, or the Romans had really good engineers.
I lived in LA for a number of years but unfortunately never visited the La Brea Tar Pits museum.
We have something in common, Ray!
“world’s best city to live in” … If you can afford to live by the water and never have to go anywhere during rush hour, sure. Otherwise a laughable position.
Given that Tyler’s idea of great cities include Brasília it’s not that far fetched.
The traffic is absolutely horrendous unless you layover is at 3 AM.
I’ve done a lot of what Tyler recommends in this post and elsewhere. I find it very difficult to imagine the reader having a good time.
I have walked in LA a lot including walks Tyler recommends and I simply can’t make sense of Tyler’s claim that it is a good walking city even with a Straussian reading or whatever.
I haven’t lived in LA but what about living there is so great?
There’s no Straussen reading, Tyler is just a weirdo. He doesn’t like human interaction so much, that’s why he decided to not go to Havard for undergraduate studies – he was scarred to live in a dorm. He likes LA probably because you can spend all day in your car avoiding other people. He also loves Brasila, so enough said.
Maybe you mean Brasília. Actually, according to scientists, Brasília has the ideal design (airplane-shaped) and the most convenient. If one wants a hotel, there is the hotel sector. If one is with the printing business, there is the printing sector. If onemis a diplomat, there is the embassies’ sector. If one is sick, there is ths hospitals’ sector. If one ismwith the military, there is the military sector and so far and so one. Also using numbers instead of neighborhood that would mean nothing to outsiders makes easier moving through the city. Many experts believe the cities of the future will be like Brasília, only bigger.
Interesting story – any verification? Of course when Prof. Cowen went to GMU, there was something like a total of 350 places for students to live on campus – with a student enrollment of over 7,000.
However, these links provide a lot of information which provides a much more concrete framework of why Prof. Cowen went to GMU, and it has essentially nothing to do with housing – http://www.politico.com/magazine/politico50/2014/charles-kochs-brain.html and http://business.time.com/2009/01/02/tyler-cowen-statist-anti-rothbardian-agent-of-the-kochtopus/ provide a good amount of information.
Let’s just say Rutgers would have been blessed by Prof. Cowen’s presence, but that GMU was destined to be become a Mecca for those spreading the holy gospel that the rich getting richer is the highest goal of civilization.
“He likes LA probably because you can spend all day in your car avoiding other people”
Umm, this is obviously not true. You don’t have to have read much of Tyler’s writing on food or travel or walking to know that.
He is eccentric, and I don’t think he claims that his recommendations will be to everyone’s taste. My comment was written as someone who has explicitly followed his recommendations on LA and not had a good time. Call the fault mine.
‘Call the fault mine.’
A truly loyal reader – you explicitly followed Prof. Cowen’s recommendations, did not enjoy yourself, and the fault is yours. Congratulations – now you just have to support Prof. Cowen’s various public policy positions, and when they result in nothing but ensuring that the rich get richer, simply blame yourself.
Your guide to a 10.5-hour layover includes… 4 hours watching movies?
For me it would make a big difference when the 10.5 hours is. Los Angeles has wicked rush hours(*), and I would hate to try to get away from LAX in one, and back in another. If you can get down to Santa Monica before the sun comes up, that would be different and worth it.
Probably better to hang out at the beach, plenty to do in Santa Monica and on a winter weekday it would be that much calmer.
* – it might be fairer to say LAX traffic has occasional (and nighttime) lulls.